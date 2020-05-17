Verizon is bringing back unlimited data

Verizon Was

Starting Monday, Verizon customers can get unlimited data, discussion and text for $ 80.

The new launch plan includes the use of a mobile hotspot of up to 10GB, as well as calling and texting Mexico and Canada. This enables users to stream unlimited HD video, reducing video quality to some of its unlimited data customers in T-Mobile’s controversial practice.

While the new Verizon plan promises to be “the fastest LTE speed”, those who use the most data can suffer. After a customer consumes 22GB of data in a single line during any billing cycle, it “may prioritize the use of other users in the event of network congestion,” the company said. It has become standard practice on all networks that offer unlimited data plans.

Related: T-Mobile and Sprint are offering new ‘unlimited’ data plans – sort of

Verizon first In 2011 it removed its version of the Unlimited Use PlanAnd other major wireless carriers follow similar decisions.

But companies are regularly revamping such plans.

Verizon revised its data-use plans last summer when it introduced a new “Safety Mode” plan. This technically gave users access to unlimited data, but once they exceeded the allocated data, they slowly slowed down to molasses speeds.

AT&T Similarly, higher fees for customers were dropped in September. Like Verizon, AT&T can accelerate users once they reach the data limit on their plans. Company It brought back unlimited plans early last year, But it is only available to households that own both AT & T’s wireless phone service and DirecTV or U-Verse TV.

Meanwhile, competitors T Mobile (TMUS) And Sprint (S) Made their own bids to attract customers Looking for “unlimited data” plans.

Almost all NYC subways receive cell service

Last August, Sprint began offering customers a plan to give unlimited talk, text and high-speed data $ 60 for the first line, $ 40 for the next, and $ 30 for each.

The T-Mobile plan, Sprints announced the same day, charged $ 70 per month for the first line, $ 50 for the second, and $ 20 for additional lines, up to eight lines.

CNN Money (New York)