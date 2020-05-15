Vice media has revealed more layoffs as coronavirus reduces digital activity

Vice Media said Friday that it is cutting more jobs as Coronavirus continues to reduce advertising revenue in its web operations.

Gonzo News collector faces “business challenges,” chief executive Nancy Duback said in a memo Friday, confirming that the Brooklyn-based company is eliminating 55 jobs in America and 100 jobs internationally, primarily in the struggling digital sector.

“Currently, our digital company accounts for 50 percent of our headcount costs, but only brings about 21 percent of our revenue,” the memo said. “If we look at our business comprehensively, this imbalance needs to be addressed for the long-term health of our company.”

Dabuck said the US-based cuts will take place on Friday and there will be international layoffs in the coming weeks. The digital division has set aside the weight of the broader challenges facing the publishing industry amid the coronavirus crisis.

“Publishing right now is very difficult in the entire industry – plain and simple – and the pestilence we all know exists between publishing and advertising,” she wrote.

While Vice has built its digital business quickly, platforms such as Facebook and Google are taking the lion’s share of advertising revenue and establishing a monopoly on digital media, according to Dabuck.

“I worry about the day I am scared. When I wake up and see, touch and know everything, some machines filter my mind by ‘optimizing’ the world around me for more growth and more income,” Dabuck said.

She called for the media industry to “stand together” in the face of “monopolies”, while also offering new layoffs, layoffs and job search guidelines for newly fired employees.

Such cuts are part of a larger reorganization under Dubuque, which joined the company in March 2018. In February 2019, the company cut 10 percent or 250 of its staff.