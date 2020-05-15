Victor Cruz’s 99-yard touchdown became the Giants’ Super Bowl jumpstart

Darrell Revis claims he has never heard of Victor Cruz. Then, the young wide receiver made sure he would never forget him.

The debate came just days before the Giants and Jets held their most meaningful meeting on December 24, 2011. The Giants are 7-7 and have lost the previous two playoffs. The Jets are 8-6 and have reached the previous two AFC Championship games. For every team, the 16th week win is essential to the postseason.

When it came to half time, the Jets were leading 7-3 and the Giants pinned their own 1-yard line. It was 3rd and 10. Eli Manning fell back into the end zone and connected with Cruz. It feels like the first beyond the chains. Then, Cruz jockered between Antonio Cromartie and Kyle Wilson, blasting the field for a 99-yard touchdown, winning the Giants 29-14.

“I think it’s changed a lot,” Cruz said after the win. “We didn’t move the ball well at the beginning of the game and we needed a big game to change the pace of the game. I am happy that I can do it for my team. “

The momentum lasted more than a month. The Giants will not lose again that season, ending with a second Super Bowl victory over the Patriots. The Jets haven’t made the playoffs since.

When the season started, Cruz never recorded a catch in the NFL. But the departure of Undrafted UMass receiver Steve Smith and the injury to Mario Manningham was a possibility. Cruz’s position was settled after recording a 110-yard receiving and three touchdowns in a Week 3 victory in Philadelphia.

The breakout star then broke an important drama in the history of the Giants, sparking thousands of “crude” chants and salsa dances from a New Jersey native.

“We obviously have some problems with our receiving forces and I thought he was the kind of guy who could give us that kind of game, and he definitely gave us that kind of game,” coach Tom Coughlin said. “We all got a wonderful lift when he went to shore.”

The Jets picked up the fight before the teams met in the regular season for the first time in four years. Revis made his insulting comment. Rex Ryan said the Jets have been a good team for three years. The Jets are also their own team, choosing to cover the Giants signs and images at MetLife Stadium.

Tom Coughlin responded with his favorite line – “Talk is cheap. Play the game ”- and soon proved.

“They’re a good team today, and they’re a good team this year,” Ryan said. “Obviously, I was wrong.”

Giants running back Brandon Jacobs made sure Ryan knew during the argument after the game.

“I told him I could punch him in the face,” Jacobs said. “They have a big-talking coach, a big mouth and a big belly coach. That’s the most talked about and now it’s finally time to shut up.”

The noise eventually fades. The most important regular season catch in Giants history is up to all-time.

“It’s crazy,” Cruz said. “Wherever I come from, I’m coming through, it’s surreal to me. I’m glad my teammates are behind me and my coaches believe in me. “