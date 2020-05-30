Vietnam: How this country with a population of 95 million keeps its coronavirus deaths at zero

To skeptics, Vietnam’s official numbers seem too good to be true. But Guy Schwaits, an infectious disease doctor who works in one of the major hospitals hired by the Vietnamese government to treat Kovid-19 patients, says the numbers match the reality on Earth.

“I go to the wards every day. I know the cases and I know there is no death,” said Twaits, head of the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit in Ho Chi Minh City.

“If you have an unreported or uncontrolled community transmission, then we will see cases in our hospital. People with chest infections are probably undiagnosed – that has never happened,” he said.

So how has Vietnam disrupted the global trend and largely escaped the scourge of the coronavirus? According to public health experts, the government is in a mix of factors, ranging from an early response to a fast, preventable outbreak, to strict contact-tracking and compulsory and effective public communication.

Acting in the beginning

Vietnam prepared for the outbreak of coronavirus a few weeks before its first case was discovered.

At the time, both Chinese officials and the World Health Organization claimed there was “no clear evidence” for human-to-human transmission. But Vietnam took no chances.

“We are not just waiting for guidance from the WHO. We have decided to take action from outside and inside data (the country) in advance,” said Pham Kwang Thai, Deputy Head of the National Institute of Infection Control Department. Hygiene and epidemiology in Hanoi.

In early January, Temperature screening It was already there for passengers arriving from Wuhan at Hanoi International Airport. Travelers caught with fever have been closely watching the country’s national broadcaster Reported At that time.

By mid-January, Deputy Prime Minister Wu Duck Dam Ordering To prevent the disease from spreading to Vietnam, “stringent measures” should be taken to strengthen medical detention at border gates, airports and seaports.

Vietnam confirmed its decision on January 23 The first two were coronavirus cases – A Chinese national and his father, who lives in Vietnam, traveled from Wuhan to see his son. The next day, Vietnam aviation authorities Cancellation All flights to and from Wuhan.

When the country celebrated the lunar New Year holiday, its Prime Minister Nguyen Juan Fuk declared war on coronavirus. “Fighting this epidemic is like fighting an enemy,” he said Said At the Emergency Communist Party meeting on January 27. Three days later, he set up a national steering committee to control the spread – the same day the WHO Declared Coronavirus is a public health emergency of international concern.

Vietnam on February 1st Declared National Epidemic – Only six cases were reported nationwide. All flights between Vietnam and China were stopped, and visas for Chinese citizens were suspended the next day.

This month, travel restrictions, arrivals and visa suspensions Expanded The coronavirus is spreading beyond China to countries like South Korea, Iran and Italy. Vietnam in the end Suspended Admission for all foreigners at the end of March.

Vietnam has also taken proactive lockdown measures. On the 12th of February Is locked An entire rural community of 10,000 people north of Hanoi for 20 days on seven coronavirus cases – the first large-scale lockdown known outside China. Schools and universities to reopen in February following the Lunar New Year holiday Ordered To be closed and reopened only in May.

Tweights, an infectious disease expert in Ho Chi Minh City, said the speed of Vietnam’s response was a major factor in its success.

“Their actions in late January and early February are far ahead of most other countries. And it’s been very helpful … they have been able to maintain control,” he said.

Maticulus contact-tracing

The decisive early actions effectively curtailed community broadcasting and put Vietnam-confirmed cases at just 16 as of February 13. For three weeks, there were no new infections – until the second wave hit in March, the Vietnamese had returned from overseas.

The contacts of confirmed coronavirus patients were rigorously identified and placed in two-week detention.

“We have a very strong system: 63 regional CDCs, more than 700 district-level CDCs and more than 11,000 commune health centers. These are all responsible for contact tracing,” Dr. Pham told the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

A certified coronavirus patient must provide a comprehensive list of all the people he or she has met in the last 14 days to health authorities. The publications are broadcast in newspapers and on television to inform the public of when and where a coronavirus patient is present, while calling on health authorities to check if they are present, Pham said.

When Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi, one of Vietnam’s largest hospitals, became a coronavirus hotspot with dozens of cases in March, authorities locked down the facility and identified nearly 100,000 people, including doctors, patients, visitors and their close contacts.

“Using contact-tracing, we have identified almost everybody and asked them to stay home and self-confine, (and) if they have any symptoms, they can visit the health centers for free testing,” he said.

The authorities too Exams More than 15,000 people, including 1,000 health care workers, are connected to hospitals.

Vietnam’s contact-tracing effort is so subtle that it follows not only the direct contacts of the infected person but also the indirect contacts. “This is one of the defining parts of their response. I don’t think any country has made a detention to that level,” Twaits said.

All direct contacts are placed under government custody in health centers, hotels or military camps. Some indirect contacts were ordered to be kept at home alone The study Vietnam’s Kovid-19 control measures of 20 public health professionals in the country.

As of May 1, about 70,000 people have been detained in Vietnamese government facilities, while 140,000 are stranded at home or in hotels.

The study found that out of the country’s first 270 Covid-19 patients, 43 percent were asymptomatic cases – which highlighted the value of rigid contact-tracing and quarantine. If authorities do not pre-empt individuals who are at risk of infection, the virus can spread silently in communities for a few days before it is detected.

Public communication and publicity

From the first, the Vietnamese government communicated clearly with the public about the outbreak.

Dedicated websites, telephone hotlines and phone apps have been set up to keep people updated on the latest outbreaks of outbreaks and medical advisers. The Ministry of Health also sends reminders to citizens regularly through SMS messages.

Pham said that on a busy day, national hotlines could only receive 20,000 calls, not counting hundreds of regional and district-level hotlines.

The country’s huge propaganda machinery has also been mobilized, Raising awareness Spread through loudspeakers, street posters, press and social media. In late February, the Ministry of Health released a captivating music video based on the Vietnamese pop hit. Known as the “hand washing song”, it immediately went viral, attracting more than ever 48 million Views on Youtube.

Vietnam’s rich experience in dealing with infectious diseases such as the SARS pandemic and the following avian influenza from 2002 to 2003 has helped the government and the public to better prepare for the Kovid-19 pandemic, Schweights said.

“People are more respectful of infectious diseases, perhaps more prosperous countries or countries that don’t see infectious disease – for example Europe, the UK and the US,” he said.

“The country understands that these matters need to be taken seriously and is in line with the government’s guidance on how to prevent the spread of the infection.”