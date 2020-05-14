Vijay Mallya tells govt to accept loan repayment offer

Vijay Mallya was brutally insulted at the Oval in London

Embassy liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is fighting against his extradition to India, on Thursday, May 14, urged the government to pay back 100 per cent of his loan arrears and accept a close case against him.

Mallya congratulated the Government of India on its Rs 20 lakh crore financial package and lamented that it had repeatedly offered offers to repay its dues.

“Congratulations to the government for the Kovid-19 relief package. They can print as much currency as they want, but constantly ignore a small contributor like me who pays back 100% of the state-owned bank loans?” He said in a tweet.

“Please take my money unconditionally and shut it down,” said Mallya, the promoter of Kingfisher Airlines, who is not working in India on charges of fraud and money laundering of Rs 9,000 crore.

Mallya filed an appeal in the UK Supreme Court earlier this month after losing an appeal in the London High Court against India’s extradition orders on fraud and money laundering charges relating to Kingfisher Airlines’ non-refundable debt.

In the past, Mallya Kingfisher tweeted that the airline had offered to pay 100 percent of the borrowed money to the banks, but the banks were not willing to lend money or the Enforcement Directorate was not willing to release its attached assets.