Virgin Australia still needs a buyer. The Queensland government is bidding

One of those parties: the Queensland government, the airline-based Australian state.

Officials on Wednesday announced that the state is offering a bid to invest in the airline, which could take the form of “direct equity share, debt, guarantee or other financial incentives.”

The state has a vested interest in protecting the company. Headquartered in Brisbane, Virgin Australia typically employs 10,000 people and another 6,000 workers indirectly.

Queensland, which relies heavily on regional tourism, has been hit hard by disruptions from the coronavirus crisis. The Northeast, which attracts travelers to major destinations such as Brisbane, the Whitsunday Islands and the Great Barrier Reef, now has the second highest unemployment rate of all states and territories in Australia. Official statistics Released on Thursday.

“As we move beyond the Kovid-19 crisis, particularly as we move beyond the Kovid-19 crisis, my first position as treasurer is in the first place,” Queensland treasurer Cameron Dick said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We have the opportunity to not only retain headquarters and staff in Queensland, but also to increase jobs in the field of repairs, maintenance and overhaul and to support direct and indirect employment in our tourism industry.”

Virgin Australia filed for governance last month, one day after founder Richard Branson called on the Australian government to assist the carrier.

In response to the pandemic, the billionaire businessman said he had already invested $ 250 million in Virgin Group companies and offered his Necker Island estate in the Caribbean as collateral.

Federal authorities in Australia have refused to intervene directly, saying they would prefer the private sector to come up with a solution.

“The federal government is not in the business of owning the airline,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said at a press conference this week.

Officials in Queensland have tried to step in earlier. Officials said Virgin Australia was offering a “support package” of $ 200 million (about 9 129 million) to the carrier before it fell into administration. But that assistance is backed by the federal government.

Asked about the Queensland bid on Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison declined to comment on any specific bid.

Qantas QABSY “We need a competitive aviation market here in Australia. We want to see these two airlines[Varjinastreliyamariyujendakyariyar[VirginAustraliaandflagcarrier[వర్జిన్ఆస్ట్రేలియామరియుజెండాక్యారియర్[VirginAustraliaandflagcarrier]Flying and competing, “And what we need is a commercial airline that can stand on its own two legs and employ thousands of Australians and be successful.”

Vaughan Strawbridge, a restructuring services partner at Deloitte, who serves as the lead manager for Virgin Australia, also declined to comment on specific bidders.

He told reporters on Wednesday that the airline is in talks with “many high-quality parties” without sharing more details.

“Especially in a process like this, there is plenty of competitive tension,” said Strawbridge. “We are very excited about the restructuring and sale of the business process.”

Managers are expected to have all the early bids by the end of this week, and then choose which party to “take the next step.”

– Hillary Whiteman contributed to this report.