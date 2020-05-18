Visa suppression puts these rural doctors in danger

During his pediatrics practice in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Dr. Ala Al Nofal sees 10 patients a day. He has known some of them since he was born. In others, he treats them even after they graduate from high school.

“I treat these children with type 1 diabetes, thyroid problems, thyroid cancer, puberty disorders and adrenal gland disease,” he says.

Al Nofal’s expertise is critical. He is one of only five full-time pediatric endocrinologists in an area of ​​150,000 square miles that covers both South and North Dakota.

As in most rural America, this is a region with a shortage of doctors.

“We are very fortunate to have Dr. Al Nofal here. We cannot afford to lose someone with his specialization,” said Cindy Morrison, chief marketing officer of Sanford Health, a Sioux Falls-based nonprofit health care system. There are over 300 hospitals and clinics, mainly in rural areas.

However, Sanford Health may lose many doctors who are crucial to Al Nofal and its health care network.

A Syrian citizen, Al Nofal is in Sioux Falls through a special workforce development program called the Conrad 30 Visa Waiver – which basically means doctors completing their residency on the J-1 Exchange Visitor visa must return to their country for two years before applying for another American visa. The Conrad 30 exemption allows him to remain in the U.S. for a maximum of three years until he commits to practice in a doctor-scarcity area.

After President Donald Trump issued a Temporary immigration ban Limiting people from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Syria, from entering the U.S., Al Nofal is unaware of his future in America.

“We agree that there is still much to be done to protect the country, but this executive order will have a negative impact on the physicians of these countries who are in dire need across America,” said Al Nofal. “They don’t want to practice in the United States anymore.” The action is currently legal after a federal appeals court Suspended Are not permitted.

For the past 15 years, Conrad has waived 30 visas 15,000 foreign doctors were added to the lower classes.

There are a total of 75 doctors at Sanford Health on these visa exemptions, and seven are from countries listed on the executive order. “If we lose Dr. Al Nofal and our other J-1 doctors, we cannot fill critical gaps in health care for rural families,” said Morrison of Sanford Health.

And the ban also hurts the new doctors’ pipeline. The Conrad 30 Visa Waiver Program is for medical school graduates with J-1 non-immigrant visas, who are in the U.S. Have completed residences in.

More 6,000 medical trainees from abroad Every year in the U.S. by J-1 visas Enroll in residency programs. The American Association of Medical Colleges said that 1,000 of these trainees are from countries that have been banned. J-1 visa holders from outside the country are in the U.S. when the ban goes into effect. Banned from school and unable to start or finish school until prohibited.

The Foreign Ministry told CNNMoney that the government could issue J-1 visas to people in one of the blocked countries if there was a “national interest” but could not determine whether there was a shortage of doctors. Deserve such consideration.

“The stress and anxiety caused by the short-term executive order can have long-term implications, as fewer physicians choose training programs in the state and subsequently increase the shortage of providers willing to practice in low and rural areas,” says Dr. Larry. Dial the Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs at Marshall University School of Medicine in Huntington, West Virginia.

Al Nofal went to medical school in Damascus, the capital of Syria, and completed his residency on the J-1 visa at the University of Texas. He went to a fellowship at the Mayo Clinic and then applied for a J-1 waiver, which put him in Sioux Falls.

Nineteen months into his three-year commitment, Al Nofal has been treating or working directly Consulting a physician for an average of over 400 pediatric patients per month.

He sees many of his patients at the Sanford Children’s Specialty Clinic in Sioux Falls, where families often run for hours at an appointment. Once a month, he flies on a small plane to see patients at a clinic in Aberdeen, 200 miles away.

“It’s not easy to be a doctor in this setting,” said Al Noffal, citing South Dakota’s famous winters. “But as a doctor, I am trained to help people no matter what the circumstances are and I’m proud of that.”

This is one reason Al Nofal and his American wife Alyssa have struggled to comply with the visa ban.

“I have a 10-month-old baby and I can’t go to Syria right now. My family doesn’t come here in Syria,” he said. “Now my family can’t meet their first grandchild.”

“I knew if we left, I wouldn’t be back,” he said. At present he does not want to travel anywhere in the country. “I’m afraid of how I will be treated,” he said. He also feared he would stop at the airport – even though he was traveling to a different state.

After completing a residency at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine in July, Almat Abdulsalam of Benghazi, Libya, plans to start practicing as a family physician in Macon, Georgia through a visa waiver program.

Everything is going smoothly. Abdul Salam, who treats hospital patients and veterans, has applied for a visa waiver. He signed an employment contract with Macon Care, which provides doctors to three hospitals in the Macon area, and began looking for homes to replace him, his wife and their two young children in the summer.

But there is one last step. To complete his J-1 waiver application, it requires final approval from the State Department and the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

“The executive order came in the middle of that process, stopping my application in the State Department,” he said.

Since he is a Libyan citizen (Libya is also subject to a visa ban), Abdelsalam is worried about the outcome.

“The hospital in Macon needs emergency doctors. Even if they hire me, I don’t know how long they’ll wait for me,” he said.

“No one can argue that we need to keep the country safe, but we also need to keep the country healthy,” he said. “Doctors like me, trained in the U.S. in some of the best schools, are not responsible for property.”

