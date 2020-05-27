Wednesday, May 27th What You Need to Know About Coronavirus

The World Health Organization predicted yesterday that the outbreak in many Latin American countries is accelerating.

Brazil has the highest number of cases outside the United States, Mexico recorded the highest single-day increase in yesterday’s cases and deaths, and Peru and Chile now have the highest infection rate per capita in the world, above the seven-day rolling average.

Q: What do we know about coronavirus?

Dr. Megan Ronnie, an emergency room physician and medical researcher at Brown University, spent the past week testifying before Congress about what we know – and still don't know – about coronavirus. After explaining the disease to lawmakers, she explained our understanding of Kovid-19 on a Twitter thread that quickly went viral. Things that we are still in the dark about: the real case mortality rate, what works to treat it, how long the immunity is and when to get an effective vaccine. If they are complex knowledge gaps, scientists are working on bridging, and we know (socially) how to reduce transmissions and deaths: social distance, testing, isolating and contact tracing, adequate personal protective equipment. We have to keep doing those things to keep ourselves and our communities safe, Raney said.

Are you a health care worker struggling with Kovid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you are facing: +1 347-322-0415.

The debate over masks in America emphasizes deep political polarization

The simple act of wearing a mask to protect others during the pandemic is now a political and cultural flashpoint, which emphasizes polarization in every corner of American life, Stephen Collinson writes

President Trump’s use of the Bully Pulpit to defy his own government’s advice on face covers has attacked the latest ideological-inspired science and civilization of the era. The episode ends at a particularly intense moment of the President’s distortion and distraction cycle. His latest mission: ump attending Democratic 2020 opponent Joe Biden . In his first-ever interview since the start of the Stay-at-Home Orders, Biden hit back at Trump for mocking his mask, saying the president was a “fool” and that his “macho” behavior would cost lives.

How many people have coronavirus? Sometimes, it’s just an assessment

There are dozens of tests on the market, but their reliability varies greatly. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays , Looks for evidence of coronavirus, usually accurate – but not always.

Some studies have shown that when patients are seriously ill, the virus reflects deeply on the respiratory system, beyond the swab used for most tests. Just as false negatives can cause doctors headaches, they may make wrong decisions when lifting restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of Kovid-19.

The EU is still divided on coronavirus relief. It can be sliced

The fight over how to fund the European Union’s recovery from the pandemic is fueling tensions between rich and poor nations. That rupture delays the economic recovery of the region and disrupts the political and economic forces that can disrupt the alliance. Writes Julia Horowitz

European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen today unveiled her proposal to dig Europe out of a historic recession – a $ 750 billion ($ 826 billion) coronavirus recovery fund. But deep differences between member states still need to be bridged, and there is a risk of urgent relief.

Australia has angered China by calling for a coronavirus investigation. Now Beijing is taking revenge

It was not long after Australia first called for an international investigation into the sources of the virus before retaliating from China. Now, Beijing is targeting its exports and that’s a problem. As Australia faces the real prospect of a recession, relations with China – by far its largest trading partner – are more important than ever. Ben Westcott wrote

Experts see Australia as a test case – can a liberal democracy with close trade relations with Beijing’s authoritarian government still pursue an independent foreign policy, which sometimes criticizes the Chinese Communist Party?

The desperate situation of one of the largest brothels in the world is coming out

“Because of this coronavirus pandemic, we’re in trouble now,” says Noddy, 25. “We don’t have a job.” She is one of nearly 1,500 women and girls on a 12-acre property, and has 500 children Brothel complex in Daulatdia, Bangladesh Resembles a crowded slum.

The site has been locked up since Bangladesh issued a stay-at-home order in late March. No one is allowed inside or outside – including clients. The government, police and local charities provide some relief to women, but they are not getting enough food, Nodi said. “If this continues, the children will die of starvation. We pray that the virus will go away.”

Denmark allows the border to be reunited with “sweetheart” – but only if they can provide proof (like love letters or photos) of being in a relationship for 6 months.

Thailand is not yet open to international tourists. When they do, it may be the first for long-term packages in secluded areas where health monitoring can be easily controlled – such as Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan Island.

A A two-hour choir rehearsal in the state of Washington Kovid-19 became “Super Spreader” event and infected 53 people. Two later died.

During this pandemic, dating was also a defeat for sports stars. At least not yet Tennis champion Gene Bouchard It’s going to do it for good – for charity, raising $ 4,000.

When is it good to be around other people? And how close?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in updated guidance that people who are sick with coronavirus have seen symptoms improve for at least three days, until the fever is gone and the symptoms first appear. The new recommendations include tips on using public transit and ride shares, as states unravel lockdowns. Here’s what you need to know

Avoid crowding and avoid crowded areas whenever possible, especially at transit stations and stops.

If possible, consider skipping the row seats between you and the other riders.

If possible, enter and exit the buses through the rear gates.

Look for social distance indications or physical guidance provided by transportation authorities (for example, floor decals or signs that indicate where to stand or sit at least 6 feet away from others).

“Every decision suddenly feels exhausting, because we keep searching for so much relevant information and it’s not always the case.” – Neuroscientist Daphna Shohami