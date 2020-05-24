Leipzig moved into Bayern Munich’s seven-point win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday after falling two points over Freiburg last weekend.
Werner finished the four-game spell without scoring and increased his league total to 24 goals, with Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski second after 27.
It is true that the deportation threatened Mainz. Yusuf Poulsen missed a sitter after Werner’s pass in the first half, and Christopher Nkunk shot wide when keeper Florian Muller singled, even in the first half.
Poulsen scored earlier.
It wasn’t too upsetting to see those places in the standings, but since the return of Germany’s top division two months back last week, the home teams have found it difficult to play with the entire fanbase.
They won three of the 18 matches and lost 10 times. Earlier on Sunday, eighth-ranked Shalke went down 3-0 to Augsburg, which was in the bottom five, and Colin needed goals in the 88th and 91st minutes of the final kickoff.
Games behind closed doors are one of the measures being implemented to prevent mass meetings.
On Tuesday, the second-ranked Borussia Dortmund hosted Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker, Germany.
