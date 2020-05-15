What a DeAndre Baker-less secondary for the Giants

DeAndre Baker is expected to be the Giants’ top cornerback for years to come.

Now, after one season, it is unclear whether the 2019 first-round draft pick will play in the NFL again.

Baker is charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault, and Florida police are seeking an arrest warrant, according to the affidavit. In addition to his legal difficulties, he faces disciplinary action from the team and the league under penalty of personal conduct, pending investigation.

So, where does that leave the Giants? Well, the recent history of wasted first-round picks may continue, although these are different circumstances than a career-ending injury or a less-than-achievable player.

Baker was rated the 105th cornerback in the NFL last season – according to Pro Football Focus, a rating of 130.5 with a sky-high quarterback rating of 100 yards or more in three games.

The Giants already have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL and are now weak. Other game-tested cornerbacks:

James Bradberry, who signed a three-year, $ 43.5 million contract to leave the Panthers in free agency.

Sam Beal, who missed 26 of the 32 games possible in his career due to injury, is a third-round NFL supplemental draft pick in 2018.

Grant Healy will go undrafted in 2018 and play exclusively in the slot, where he is up against a run rather than a pass.

Julian Love, a fourth-round pick in 2019, found the home at free safety after asking questions about his speed.

Corey Ballantyne, a sixth-round pick in 2019, struggled to become an over-behaved rookie after his rookie offseason delayed when he fell victim to the shooting that killed his best friend.

Darnay Holmes, a fourth-round draft pick last month, said he was running for the starting job in the slot but mostly played at UCLA on the perimeter.

If the Giants want to turn to free agency for help, they have lost a familiar face. Prince Amukamara, a highly regarded Giants first-round draft pick in 2011, signed with the Raiders this week.

Logan Ryan – another high-character option – is available and is considering returning to his native New Jersey, where he played at Eastern High School and Rutgers. Can the Giants steal him from the Giants?

Even Dre Kirpatrick, an eight-year veteran with the Bengals, has not signed.

Kirkpatrick played at the University of Alabama under Giants coach Joe Judge Nick Saban. Ryan spent the first four years of his career with the Patriots on special teams teams under the judge.