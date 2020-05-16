What does it mean to live in Antarctica during the pandemic

(CNN) – While the rest of the world is linked to the coronavirus pandemic, one continent was able to completely free itself from infection.

Antarctica, the coldest place on earth, is now considered the “safest place in the world”, with no confirmed cases.

The area had a close brush with the Kovid-19 as the season’s last cruise ships spread, but the virus never reached its frozen shores. And, as it is currently heading into winter, when it is completely cut off, it should be so at the moment.

Even though there is no official local population here – unless you count the many penguins, whales, seals and albatrosses – about 5,000 people, mostly scientists and researchers, live in its 80 or so settlements.

Keri Nelson, Administrative Coordinator at Universe Islands Palmer Station , The northeastern US station in Antarctica is one of them.

The safest place on earth?

“I really don’t think there is a person here who is ungrateful for being here and safe,” she tells CNN Travel via email.

“Some are ready to go back home, to help the people they love and to be useful in other ways at this time in history.

“But we all appreciate living in a place where this disease (and its health and lifestyle implications) is not.”

“I read all I could about the dynamics of this situation,” adds Nelson, who has worked on the continent since the winter and summer seasons since 2007.

“I feel it is my duty as a human being to witness what is happening in the world.”

Robert was at Taylor Rothera Research Center , British Antarctic Survey (BAS) base on Adelaide Island on the west coast of the Antarctic Peninsula.

The 29-year-old from Scotland works as a field guide, assisting scientific colleagues in research and ensuring all field work and travel is carried out safely.

Although he has also kept an eye on the crisis from scratch, he has not realized its severity for some time.

Taylor, who came to Antarctica six months ago, said: “I remember reports coming from China in early January.”

“Then the first few UK cases, and it does not affect me to think that it is small and far.

“It gradually came to me because it was spreading in the media and gaining prominence.”

Tourism Impact

There are an estimated 78,500 tourists in Antarctica for the 2019 to 2020 season. Alexei Kudenko / Sputnik / AP

Taylor, who traveled between Haley VI Research Station and Rothera during his time on the Southern continent, was worried about the situation and worried about his family, especially his grandmother, who said that sometimes it was difficult to relate to what was going on.

“It’s like being on the moon and looking down,” he says. “We can see what’s going on, but it’s a long way off.”

Tourism has been booming in Antarctica in recent years, with Arctic cruises becoming more and more popular.

The Antarctica season runs from November to the end of March – about 78,500 tourists for the 2019 to 2020 season.

The Nelson and Research Center, which coordinates frequent Palmer Station visits, welcomed tens of thousands of people last year, but the number has diminished this season due to the crisis.

“Many ships stop for tours of the station, and we also go to large ships to give lectures and do some education,” she explains.

“At the end of January, when all of this was unfolding, we were able to host visits and sail to larger ships, so there were very few visitors to Palmer Station this summer.”

It is difficult to say how the lack of visitors will have any effect on Antarctica’s tourism industry in the long run.

The number of visitors who come here to maintain the natural environment of the white continent is very low.

IAATO tour operators are not allowed to board a vessel with more than 500 passengers, and all coordinate with one another to ensure that there is only one ship at the landing site.

Facing alone

Nelson said Palmer Station had fewer visitors this summer due to the pandemic. Carrie Nelson

While it is still unclear how things will turn out in the coming months, Palmer Station, with its large Amundsen-Scott South Pole station, which has a large number of visitors, is hard at work and doing everything possible to ensure that things are in place for next season.

In Rothera, there are no tourists, occasionally blocking a sailboat or cruise ship, so things are the same number of heads.

However, Taylor, who helps maintain equipment at the base and regularly maintains the facilities, says the system of transporting staff home has changed significantly.

“Usually it’s on a flight to Punta Arenas [Chile’s southernmost city] On Dash-7 aircraft Operated by BAS and then travel by commercial airlines, ”he explained.

“Now RRS James Clark Ross (JCR) The last of the departing BAS crews will be taken off the base and taken to the Falkland Islands, where they will join the passenger vessel, the Hebridean Sky, recently chartered by the BAS. It makes a long journey back to the United Kingdom. ”

The ship is scheduled to depart in the next week or so, and if that happens, he and the rest of the crew at Rothera will be alone for about five months, with no crew arriving or departing.

Nelson, who spent his time between the Midwest and San Francisco while in the US, previously worked at McMurdo Station and South Pole Station, before moving to Palmer Station, which currently has a population of just 20.

The 45-year-old is a young woman showing off her Antarctic experiences on her Instagram account Antarctica , Before the coronavirus crisis triggered a ban on visitors, admitting that being alone was challenging.

She confronts this by adopting a number of methods that people outside of Antarctica are currently experiencing while in quarantine.

“I try to find ways to entertain with personal projects,” she says. “And I also remember that time in my head was a luxury.”

However, Nelson also finds himself trapped in an area of ​​exotic wildlife and mesmerizing natural beauty.

“The bottom line is that this part of Antarctica is pretty cool,” she said. “And it’s not hard to get used to and thrive in this beautiful place.”

Great freedom

The southern continent is now considered the “safest place in the world”. Carrie Nelson

However, she admits that she felt guilty about being away from her near and dear ones during such a difficult time in history.

“It’s very strange to be physically at the end of the world. However, at least at the beginning, some people were afraid that we were actually seeing the real end of the world (or at least the end of the world as we know it),” she explains.

“Sometimes I feel disconnected, and I feel guilty that I’m not at home – what, help? Live all the challenges at once?

“What we know here is not good for anyone, and it’s easy to feel guilty.”

After spending 18 months of vacation and separation from his family and friends, Taylor is troubled by the notion that they have more privileges than they do at the moment.

“It is difficult to process ourselves to find ourselves in situations where we have more freedom than if we stayed home,” he said.

“Life and work here are inseparably linked. We are very fortunate to be able to move forward with our lives and work.”

Life after coronavirus

The scientists and researchers who are here now return to a very different reality once they are gone. Carrie Nelson

Taylor is set to leave in April 2021, but he’ll have to wait and see what “new game is” before making any strong plans to return to the UK.

“They say spending a season in Antarctica will change you,” he says. “But I can’t help but wonder if the rest of the world can change more than we do at the moment.”

“We will continue to do as much as the coronavirus does not happen. We have a gym, music room, library, cinema … all the things we took for granted at home. Those who are at home will be missed.”

Nelson shares this sentiment that he was due to leave early April, but extended it “until the winter support staff arrives.”

When she, Taylor, and others finally return home, they are greeted by a very different world. It was a new way of life that they had only seen from a distance.

The simple things they enjoy here can become a distant memory.

“Sometimes I’m too conscious to be a masterpiece,” Nelson says. “An echo. In the prime place of existence that has already entered history.

“We can still socialize at will, without fear, give us high fives and hugs as we like, sit together. We don’t have to react to fear when someone coughs.

“I’m very grateful for that, and I’m really trying to appreciate the last time we had to live that existence.”

“But it’s also sad to accept that these little things are so great now.

“And when we get out of here, we all leave. I’m trying to force my brain to remember what it is – to seal this feeling of freedom and security – so I won’t forget it later.”