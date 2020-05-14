What happened to Elon Musk?

Musk deftly portrayed a new kind of CEO, jokes on Twitter, engaged with fans and even tried to redefine the idea of ​​what’s “fun” in the car. Then things started to change. The risks Musk is taking is not with his own money, or with his own life, but with money, careers, reputations and the lives of others. The boundaries that once pushed him back are under pressure.

The Tesla and Musk car companies have promised big things they have never done before, and when critics suspect they can ever fulfill those promises, the company exceeds them. Musk has promised an SUV that can charge more than 300 miles and accelerate faster than a Porsche, seemingly impossible achievements, but soon, customers will be running them. Tesla cars can seem awesome. They can be updated in real-time by getting reminders to recharge them when their power supply is threatened by wildfires. Tesla’s market capitalization has grown and looks great.

Twitter TWTR Musk entertained concepts of flight to Mars and at the same time entertained He denied that it was his home planet . He acted like the CEOs of other car companies before him, and fan-worshiping forces fell in line, giving his Twitter account a rival to President Donald Trump. When Elon Musk tweeted a vague reference to one Upcoming product reveal Or reports of planetary destruction, and news outlets take it immediately. AlsoCEO Jack Dorsey asked Musk advice on how to improve the service.

Ford F CEO, Jim Hackett does not have a Twitter account.

Everything seemed great until it happened.

In the summer of 2018, the boys’ soccer team in Thailand was quickly caught in a water-filled cave. As the 12 boys and their coach were desperate for protection, Musk stepped in to offer his services. He said his team could use the same capsule technology developed by Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX, to help protect the submarine capsule.

After the ship was criticized by one of the survivors, Musk sank Calling The defender is “pedo,” which is often shorthand for “pedophile,” but Musk manages to be just “creepy.”

He knows better than traditional professionals, and Musk’s apparent belief that he can do anything has brought widespread public backlash on him.

Savior Musk sued for defamation . Musk won, and the civilian victory seemed to embolden him, and any criticism of him seemed to diminish its effect. Although Musk was once an uprising rebel leader, he is now a wealthy businessman who crushed a lone emergency response in court after publicly calling him “creepy.”

However, before the suit’s success, Musk’s Twitter account ran in another costly direction. On August 7, 2018, Musk tweeted that he was Tesla takes it privately At a price of 20 420 per share, and funding for this deal is “safe.” Such a statement would send shockwaves through the business world. It tweeted with such relative nonchalance, that it was the hallmark of making exceptional executive deals – or, perhaps, getting off the rails.

It quickly emerged that this was the deal Not done , And funds from Saudi Arabia have never materialized. US. The Securities and Exchange Commission went on to say, “The truth is, in fact, that Musk has not discussed, very little verified, key contractual terms, including pricing, with any potential funding sources.”

Certainly it was the grass that broke the back of Musk’s Twitter feed. It is one thing to target a cave diver without Musk’s own vast resources. Taking on regulators in the American federal government is completely different. Shareholders sued that he was deliberately manipulating Tesla’s stock price.

The SEC wanted to ban Musk from acting as an officer or director of a publicly traded company, effectively demanding his removal from Tesla.

But it is not contagious. Musk spent the next few weeks Mocking the SEC From his Twitter account. After months of negotiations, the SEC has agreed to a weak solution, the result of which is that Tesla appoints a new chairman, and Musk’s tweets on certain issues – mostly limited to the company’s financial well-being and product numbers – are now reviewed by an “experienced securities lawyer.”

General Motors GM Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCAU This did not seem to matter to investors. Tesla’s share price has soared ever so rapidly, with more market capitalization than Ford’s former “Big Three”AndCombined.

Then the coronavirus pandemic began.

The hardest in the county Coronavirus in the area And Tesla workers are returning to the company’s factory in Fremont, California. Despite orders from local health authorities to ban the manufacture and assembly of unnecessary items, the Tesla factory has begun removing vehicles once again over the weekend.

Musk, as always, took to Twitter, and if anyone was arrested for violating the order, it would be him.

The local health department has surrendered to Musk’s demands to reopen the factory next week, even though production has already resumed.

This is a situation that has taken months. Musk has long questioned the actual risk from coronavirus. By January he was Tweeted Despite expert opinions that coronavirus is no more dangerous than other common viruses, it is actually quite deadly.

As of March, there were more than 15,000 cases of Kovid-19 nationally tweeting By the end of April, the U.S. Includes new cases of “close to zero”.

“The fear of coronavirus is dumb,” he added Wrote

In March, Tesla delayed its shutdown by a week when Tesla’s headquarters and manufacturing facility in Alameda County, California, placed orders at home.

But by the end of April, the country had rapidly reached the 1 million case mark. By the time Musk was forced to reopen his factory, more than 80,000 Americans had died.

In a recent conference call with investors, Musk took the time to rail against the sanctions at home, likening his business to “forcing people into their homes.”

In reopening the factory, Musk and Tesla said they were taking steps to ensure worker safety. County health officials said they will monitor those efforts to ensure workers are protected from infection as much as possible.

Musk and Tesla don’t know how to be completely careful even when it comes to security matters. After all, Autopilot is a company that provides semi-autonomous driving software, with the warning that it is still in “beta test” mode. Musk and Tesla insist that the software is balanced and safer than the unaided human driver. Other automakers offering such technology However, they did not ask the driver to “beta test” the software on public roads.

Tesla’s way though is not to wait. Other automakers are waiting until lockdown orders are lifted to begin reopening their plants, pushing Tesla forward. For better or worse, Tesla and Musk do. But now, unable to resist Musk’s motivations in government or his organization, the well-being of their workers and their lives depended on that decision.

For better or worse, the barriers set by society depend on the institutions that manage them to ensure their strength. But those barriers are not designed to withstand the onslaught of vast personal wealth, the aggressive CEO, and the regulatory framework that can be broken when workers face a rising unemployment rate and a real, catastrophic test. With the Elon Musk-sized hole cracking in those barriers, it is unclear what musk will be pulled.