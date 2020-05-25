What to watch on TV and streaming for Memorial Day 2020

Memorial Day is a time to kick back, relax, and enjoy the sunshine.

And with excursions this year, it also means spending some quality time with your bed and your TV. Fortunately, there is no shortage of broadcast, cable and streaming offerings to choose from, from heartfelt family-friendly shows to real crime.

Here’s a list of some interesting submissions on Monday’s TV schedule.

“Sweet Magnolias” (Netflix)

This new show follows three South Carolina women and lifelong friends through various trials and tribulations with their marriages and family lives. The three recently divorced Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher, “Once Upon a Time”), restaurant owner Dana (Brooke Elliott, “Drop Dead Diva,”) and Helen (Heather Headley, “Chicago Med”) to find a mother but not a partner. . This is perfect for FieldGood low-stakes fans who are programming La Hallmark films, but with a longer storyline (10 episodes).

“Mind of a Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer” (9 p.m., ID)

If you are in the mood for some (really terrible) real crime, you will want to see this new special on the big and infamous cannibal from 1978-1991, and the murder of dozens of teenagers in the apartment. It features recorded interviews with Dahmer, similar to the Netflix documentaries “Conversations with the Killer: Ted Bundy Tapes.”

“The Great” (Hulu)

This 10-episode comedy starring Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning as Russia’s Peter III and Catherine the Great plays a satire on the longest-reigning female emperor in Russian history (she lived and ruled from 1729-1796 until her death in 1762). It is full of colorful, opulent costumes.

“Prop Culture” (Disney +)

The ongoing series explores backstage detail that went into the making of many classic Disney flicks – including “Mary Poppins” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” – from the unique perspective of the props used in the sets of those films.

“Grant: The unlikely hero” History, 9 p.m.

Calling all history buffs. This six-part miniseries, premieres on Monday, is by Ulysses S. Grant’s course, his role in the Civil War and his rise to the Presidency. It’s executive-produced by heavy hitters including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davison and Pulitzer Prize-winning / biographer Ron Cherno.

“Honey Boy” (Amazon Prime)

The critically acclaimed 2019 semi-autobiographical movie, is a boy named Otis (played by Lucas Hedges based on LaBeouf) and his troubled father James (LaBeouf, father based on his own character), created and starred by Shia LaBeouf.

“Good Will Hunting” (Hulu)

This 1997 classic is always good for Pick-Me Up at the Oscar-winning show of Moss Damon and Ben Affleck and Robin Williams. Whether you revisit the movie, or see it for the first time with a new generation, it’s still infinitely quotable. How do you like them apples?

“His Girl Friday” (Amazon)

This iconic 1940s screwball comedy starring the ever famous Carrie Grant (one of his best characters) and Rosalind Russell. Ralph Bellamy co-stars.