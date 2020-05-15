When the lockdown is over there is a reserved seating weight for MTA subways and buses

The MTA is eliminating reserved seating for subways and buses to accommodate social distance once New York reopens.

MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foy said that empowering passengers and transport workers to secure a post-coronavirus lockdown is just one of many strategies.

“Customers in that scenario, at least for a while, will be asked to make a reservation,” he said CRAIN’s New York Business Panel Thursday.

“It is not a decision we have made; We are not close to making a decision. “

Reservation System MTA’s new and still limited OMNY payment system must be used in conjunction with “Ticketmaster Technology”.

Foy found incredible logistical barriers to making such a system work, but he wanted to keep the concept afloat to show that the MTA was exploring all options – “everything is on the table,” he said.

“Clearly, the reservation system covers all sorts of issues here in New York, given 472 [subway] Stations and, pre-pandemic, millions of passengers, ”he said.

Transit advocates suspect the reservation is a workable solution.

“How does it work to reserve a seat on a subway train?” Transit Center spokesman Ben Fried asked.

“I think there may be some version of it at some big stations. There will be some oversight of what the congestion is going to be like … but I think it will only work on some stations.”

Fried believes employers have a role in bringing back their workforce during staggering hours or regularly to make sure trains and buses are cozy.

“If you don’t have a staff at every door of the train, I don’t believe you can control such personal movements,” he said.

Foy reiterated that the MTA’s top concern for completing the agency after the pandemic’s dwindling public transport ridership was getting more federal funding.

“Increasing transit services is vital to the restoration of New York City and the New York City area as it begins to lift New York City to the bottom of PAUSE.

“If the MTA does not receive federal funding, the revival of the regional economy and clearly the national economy will be slowed, and if the services are not restored as I have just described,” he said.

After the city moved again, Foyesions created a transportation system that required masks for workers and riders. MTA employees have to check their temperature every day and use station cameras to monitor subway congestion levels, he said.

Cleanup should be intensified.

“There is not a single step to this,” he said. “It will be a multiplication of innovation and technology-driven activities.”