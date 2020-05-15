White House refuses to include members of the Coronavirus Task Force on CNN’s Global Town Hall

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte made a statement to journalists on April 28 in Cremona, Italy. Marco Mantovani / Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte criticized Proposed tourism plan of the European Union It is possible that the so-called Green Corridors of the Coalition between the countries in the bloc and Italy threaten to leave the EU.

Suggested Tourist Corridors Some countries with low or severely declining Kovid-19 infection rates allow certain destinations to remain open until the borders are fully reopened.

“We will not accept bilateral agreements within the European Union that will create privileged tourist routes,” Conte said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“[Tourism] “We are not conditioned on bilateral agreements or we will leave the European Union. We will never allow it,” he said, adding that tourism represents up to 13% of the Italian GDP.

Conte’s comments come as the EU is debating whether to allow so-called “green corridors” or “travel bubbles” between countries under epidemiological conditions.

Conte said he told European Commission President Ursula van der Leyne that these “corridors” meant “destruction” of the EU’s single market.

The Losses on Italian tourism The Italian Confederation of Enterprises ‘Confcommersio’ says that due to the coronavirus, it could be up to 120 billion euros ($ 130 billion) by the end of this year. Up to 420,000 jobs and 270,000 businesses in trade and tourism are also at risk.

The Italian government has allocated 5 billion euros ($ 4.4 billion) to support tourism and culture in a stimulus package of 55 billion euros ($ 60 billion) to help the country recover from the economic damage of the coronavirus crisis.

This includes tax cuts for business owners, extending 500 € (40 540) vacation bonuses and hotel vouchers for families with incomes below 40,000 euros to travel within Italy for 12 to 18 months. Thursday.

Clarification: The headline has been updated to suggest that the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has criticized the European Union’s plan, which would allow exclusive green corridors.