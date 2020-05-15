Who is Flynn Leaker?

Who revealed to The Washington Post the fact that Michael Flynn talked to the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition? A phone call is not uncommon – but leaking information about it is deadly.

The 49 requests made by dozens of Obama officials from November 2016 to January 2017 to “unravel” Flynn’s identity in transcripts of foreign-intelligence interference are a testament to Donald Trump’s massive advisory campaign.

Joe Biden is at the top of the list of Obama senior officials who have been monitoring Trump’s then national security adviser.

But on closer inspection, the declassified list is higher than Biden on Wednesday. Barack Obama was there too. But he is hiding behind senior staff who gooeying to keep the former president’s hands clean.

One clear way for Obama to explain the masks of US people is through Chief Staff Denis McDonough. A list of Obama officials asking for Flynn’s name shows that McDonough made a request on January 5, 2017.

However, according to a former senior White House official I spoke with, Obama’s requests for unmasking took a different route. Michael Dempsey has been named to Flynn’s Unmaskers List as National Intelligence Deputy Director for Intelligence Integration. Dempsey is also responsible for the President’s Daily Brief (PDB), a highly classified document produced by the DNI, with input from the intelligence community’s 17 agencies that will be presented to the president each morning.

“Obama would have made his unsolicited pleas this way,” the source said. “He showed a summary of a report, which is the senior transition officer for Flynn’s case.

The list shows that Dempsey made a request for Flynn’s identification on Jan. 7. According to an FBI interview with former deputy attorney general Sally Yates, Obama was aware of the interruption of a phone call between Flynn and Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

Why request the information that the president already has? Unruly curiosity?

The answer may be in names that are not particularly visible from the unmasking list, such as Obama Deputy National Security Advisor Susan Rice and Ben Rhodes, Deputy National Security Adviser for Strategic Communications. The PDB shares with the president-elect senior officials and the source explains why those names are not on the unmasking list.

“They could have gotten the masks by the PDB or they were sitting in the meeting,” the former White House official said. By the second week of January 2017, Flynn had spoken to the Russian ambassador, and many administrative officials knew.

Former journalist who worked the national-security beat after Washington Post columnist David Ignatius told me Published his Jan. 12 story When Flynn’s name leaked from the transcript, he was surprised to see how quickly colleagues could verify the account, if not impossible.

Did the White House play a role in the criminal leak of classified disruption? Sure there are plenty of suspects.

