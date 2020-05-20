Why is Noah Syndergaard’s Mets future so ugly

Part 24 of the New York Mets Exploration Series

Noah Syndergaard is set to start this season on a nine-figure deal.

The Mets right-hander is not particularly high in 2019, but has two full seasons up to free agency as spring training begins this year. It will take a long time to prove that he is still a major pitcher for the contract that former teammate Jack Wheeler received.

Wheeler spent two strong seasons with the Mets – or, in a nutshell, the two dominant secondaries – on a five-year deal with the Phillies worth $ 118 million. Syndergaard, with every bit of arsenal, might be looking at that kind of deal or more. Or the best 2020 season by Syndergaard, leading to a contract extension from the Mets before the mud came to free agency.

And then the COVID-19 outbreak put this season in jeopardy.

For the 27-year-old Syndergaard, who suffered an elbow discomfort during spring training, the baseball shutdown in March was not the worst event. After the exhibition season was discontinued, he received an MRI exam that revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Syndergaard Tommy John underwent surgery on March 26, although he missed the chance to pitch in 2020 despite playing this season. Rehabilitation is 12-15 months, meaning that Syndergaard may lose half of it next season.

For his part, Syndergaard is optimistic, saying that his goal for a team of youth baseball players in a recent zoom chat is next year’s Opening Day roster. The Mets may not see him until at least June 2021. This leaves the club with a major asset, but is also hand-covered at an angle.

“What are you going to do with him?” The former team official asked rhetorically. “He’s not ready to pitch until June next year. You don’t trade him in the offseason. You can trade him in the trade deadline, but if you like a competitor like the Mets, they don’t.

“I’ll hold on to him. You can’t do anything. No one wants to be able to pitch the injured pitcher from Tommy John in 2020 or 2021.”

Wheeler was rehabilitated from Tommy John surgery in 2015 when he almost traded the Brewers (along with Wilmer Flores) to a deal to bring Carlos Gomez to the Mets. But general manager Sandy Alderson mixed the trade due to concerns about Gomez’s healing. The Brewers have time to gamble on Wheeler, who was just four months removed from Tommy John surgery – he has been in control of the club for four more seasons, but a team business for Syndergaard will only get him four months. Wheeler ultimately did not rehab two full seasons.

The Mets traded Syndergaard in the trade deadline last year and the previous winter. Syndergaard 2018 is also available at the trade deadline. Every time the Mets see Syndergaard’s upside they get more in the trade.

Last season was statistically the worst of his career: Syndergaard went 10-8 with a 4.28 ERA and 1.234 WHIP. In the second year of his arbitration, Syndergaard agreed to a contract worth 7 9.7 million. He is in that price range for 2021, looking at potential windfall if he rebounds strongly from surgery.

“You can try to extend him, but he has no real interest in being extended and this is not a great time to accept something like an extension because he is coming from Tommy John,” said the former team official. “I don’t think they have many options and if they want to see what he can do they can try to negotiate with him when he’s healthy.”