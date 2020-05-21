Why should China and India not allow coronavirus to justify climate change?

Virus lockdowns have provided temporary blue skies from Delhi to Beijing, and even more so, as China and India are preparing to revive their economies, experts warn that they are doing so regardless of the environment.

Climate experts now want countries to use this recovery period to create policies that reduce emissions and invest in renewable energy and climate-resilient infrastructure. That means they will create jobs and, in the long run, be better for the economy and, most importantly, save lives.

For Pulitzer Prize-winning Joseph Stiglitz and a group of leading economists, it was a make or break moment.

“Recovery packages can kill these two birds with one stone – they can drive the global economy toward net-zero emissions – or lock us into a fossil system. It’s almost impossible to escape.” They wrote In the Oxford Review of Economic Policy earlier this month.

Building green, climate resilient infrastructure

Before the virus hit, India had clear targets on climate change.

It is bound to have By 2030, 40% of its electricity generation is supplied by fossil-free fuels, and its goal for renewable energy capacity has increased to 450 gigawatts.

Demand for coal – It generates 75% of India’s electricity Down , Renewable energy has become very cheap, and India has taken the lead in climate talks on the world stage.

“There are expectations that India will meet its targets before the pandemic hit,” said Aparna Roy, associate fellow and co-leader on climate change and energy at the Center for New Economic Diplomacy (CNED).

But coronavirus lockdowns have wreaked havoc on India’s economy. More than 120 million people lost their jobs in April, mostly informal workers and small traders, According to the To the Center for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE).

To alleviate financial distress, the Indian government last week announced a $ 266 billion economic package to help build a “self-sufficient India”, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which helps micro, small and medium enterprises.

Details of that package are yet to be released, but decarbonizing targets as conditions can go a long way in supporting and funding energy efficiency upgrades for businesses.

“Fossil fuel industries facing exceptionally low oil prices are likely to request tax breaks or bailouts in the future,” economists wrote in an Oxford University study. “While there are good reasons for such support, such stimulus must be conditional on these industries developing a measurable action plan for the transition towards the future of net-zero emissions.”

According to that, seven times more than alternative energy Of the two environmental think tanks discovered in April, India highlights the area that needs to be improved. There are already subsidies for fossil fuels in IndiaAccording to that, seven times more than alternative energy A report Of the two environmental think tanks discovered in April, India highlights the area that needs to be improved.

The disruption from the virus will also have an impact on whether India is meeting its renewable energy goals.

The country wants to be a leader in solar electricity and is targeting 175 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2022, most of which should come from solar. Construction of solar projects was halted during the lockdown, as parts needed for these installations came from China, where factories were shut down during the pandemic.

India also relies on international finance to help it meet its climate goals – a pot that drives up as developed countries struggle with their own financial difficulties.

“Most developed countries are already in decline from their commitments, and this is an opportunity for developing countries to avoid further finance that is urgently needed for their transformation,” Roy said.

India’s development depends on green policies

India’s Long-term Coronavirus Recovery Strategy can determine not only how the country is progressing with its clean energy transition but also with the health and development of its people.

The ability to provide enough food and energy to a growing population is to build infrastructure to withstand the impact of India’s climate crisis, have a sustainable agricultural sector and switch to renewable energy.

“The Kovid pandemic highlights how important three things actually are: food security; sustainable, reliable and affordable energy access; and third, critical infrastructure,” Roy said. “India must have energy and food security to alleviate poverty, while its energy and food security are very vulnerable to climate impact.”

Those weather effects are already being experienced. Deadly heatwaves with temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) are now standard in the summer. Irregular monsoon rains bring annual floods that halt entire cities and disrupt the region’s significant crop production. Pollution from factories, exhausts, and crop burning annihilates Indian cities every year, damaging the health of millions.

With a population of 1.3 billion, it is the world’s largest The third largest Emitter of carbon dioxide. Those energy requirements are expected to double over the next decade due to the rapidly growing population and economy.

Other infrastructure, such as roads, buildings and transport links, needs to be expanded.

Millions of people still have no electricity or use less and less polluting fuels such as wood or kerosene for cooking and lighting. While increasing emissions and pollution, the challenge for the next decade is how to rapidly expand the agriculture sector that hundreds of millions of people depend on for their livelihood.

Having a coronavirus recovery strategy that builds green infrastructure, reduces emissions and increases renewable energy efficiency, and production is a huge opportunity for India.

“It is important that India meets its development trajectory and meets energy transition. India has the opportunity to create a model that can be exported to other developing countries,” Roy said.

Coal is a key area for China after Kovid

Prior to the epidemic, China was on track to meet most of its climate commitments – including a peak of carbon emissions by 2030 and a 20% renewable share of its primary energy demand. Along with Beijing, it has taken big steps in reducing pollution in its cities It’s over now Among the top 100 most polluted in the world.

The world’s largest developer of renewable energy and dramatically In recent years, China has changedThe world’s largest developer of renewable energy and dramatically Reduced the price Solar power.

“There are huge pressures in China to stimulate the economy and keep people employed, and China’s coal industry is still a huge employer,” said Joanna Lewis, associate professor of energy and environmental and expert on China’s clean energy at Georgetown University.

China is the world’s largest coal producer and consumer and there is evidence that China is easing sanctions around fossil fuel, suggesting that it is possible to use coal to boost the country’s coronavirus-damaged economy.

In the first few weeks of March, more coal-fired capacity was allowed to be built in China than in 2019 Global Energy Monitor

Plant construction gives a short-term economic boost. But long-term coal is not generally profitable – research Carbon Tracker They found that 40% of Chinese coal plants lose money.

“Although renewables are technically cheap at this time, the coal industry needs to be supported by government programs to reduce production, increase prices and guarantee output contracts,” Lewis said.

It may talk green talk, but carbon emissions Increasing With the economy slowing down in China over the past few years.

“We’ve seen coal growth fall behind the commitments before the outbreak. Demand is rising in 2019 after years of slowing growth,” Lewis said.

The National Peoples Congress (NPC), which begins May 22, delayed due to the virus, is eyeing China’s largest annual political conference. The sessions will unveil key financial goals and budgets – and the focus of the revival of the economy after the coronavirus will be a central step.

Observers will be interested to see how climate policy is on the agenda.

Lewis said the Green Economic Package “would be a great opportunity to take advantage of the progress of the past decade in pushing clean energy innovation and expansion and ensuring that low-carbon transformation can continue.”

Importantly, China is developing its 14th Five-Year Plan – a roadmap of the country’s goals and a key indicator of how clean energy and sustainable development will be in the next five years. Since China is the largest pollutant in the world, the document’s climate policy is important.

“The technologies that China needs to invest in are different from where they were a decade ago,” Lewis said. “Instead of investing in wind power technology, investing heavily in battery technology can help EVs (electric vehicles) not only expand but also balance the grid that relies on more renewable energy.”

China is leading the world in the deployment of electric vehicles. At the end of June 2019, 45% electric cars And almost all electric buses are in China.

China Briefing Report He said the country’s recovery strategy could push toward a “sustainable and technology-driven economic model” with investments in “new infrastructure” such as big data centers, 5G and charging stations for new energy vehicles.

At the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) – postponed until next year due to the virus – China and India, along with other countries, are expected to update their climate commitments. What they do during this recovery will be the approval of global climate action.

Lewis said the coordination between China and the United States, the world’s second-largest pollutant, “is a key component of US-China engagement going forward.”

Without it, she said, “there is a risk of precipitous global action in the next decade. There is no doubt that this will be a decisive decade for climate change.”