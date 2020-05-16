Why the world is full of buttons that don’t work

Have you ever hit the pedestrian button at the crosswalk and wondered if it really works? Or bash the “Close Door” button on the elevator and suspect that it doesn’t, in fact, have any effect?

You are not alone, and you may be right. The world is full of buttons that really do nothing.

They are sometimes called “placebo buttons” – buttons that are mechanically sounded and pushed, but do not provide functionality. Like placebo tablets, these buttons still serve a purpose, according to Harvard psychologist Ellen Langer, who pioneered a concept known as the “illusion of control.”

“They have a psychological effect,” she said in a phone interview. “Taking some action helps people control a situation, and it feels good to be a passive spectator.

“Doing anything usually feels good without doing anything.”

In New York City, only 100 of the 1,000 crosswalk buttons are operational, a spokesman for the city’s transportation department confirmed in an email. That number has gradually decreased in recent years: when New York Times In 2004 it was revealed that most of New York’s buttons did not work, with about 750 still working.

The intensification of traffic may be behind the shift. Crosswalk signals were installed before congestion reached today’s level, and over time they began to interfere with the complex coordination of traffic lights.

Although their functionality is captured by more sophisticated systems, such as automated lights or traffic sensors – physical buttons are often kept from being replaced at more cost.

A pedestrian crossing in London. Credit: Newscast / UIG / Getty Images

Other cities like Boston Dallas And Seattle , Went through a similar process, leaving them with their own placebo pedestrian buttons. In London with over 6,000 traffic signals, the pedestrian button gives a “wait” light. This does not mean that the “green man” – or “pedestrian phase” – will soon appear in traffic signal design parlance.

“We have some crossings where the green light comes on automatically, but we are still asking people to press the button because it will enable the available features,” said Glyn Barton, director of network management at Transport for London in a phone interview.

These features, such as tactile pacing and audible traffic signals, help those with vision impairment to cross the road and can only be activated when the button is pressed. When it comes to lights, a growing number of them are now united Electronic system It detects traffic and adjusts the intervals accordingly (for example if buses are running late), meaning that pressing the button has no effect.

Others, meanwhile, only respond to the button at certain times of the day.

“But, in most cases, pressing the button calls for a pedestrian step,” says Barton.

Close the door?

So what about the most jabbed button of all: the “Close Door” in the elevators? If you live in the US, this certainly doesn’t work.

“In a nutshell, the riding public can’t close the doors fast enough to use that button,” Kevin Brinkman of the National Elevator Industry said in an email.

But there is a very good reason for this: The Americans with Disabilities Act 1990 . “Under this law, anyone with a disability or mobility problem, such as crutches or wheelchairs, must open the elevator doors to get into the cab safely,” Brinkman said.

Buttons were found in the elevators. Credit: praphab louilarpprasert / Shutterstock

So, if the allotted boarding time is not reached, there is nothing to press the button. This is only for firefighters, emergency personnel and maintenance workers, who can replace the delay with a key or code.

Outside the US, the button is more likely to work – not sure.

“The functionality of the button – whether it closes the door quickly – is determined by the building code or the customer,” Robin Fiala of Otis, the world’s largest elevator manufacturer, said in an email.

Too hot to handle

“When it can’t control other metrics, air temperature often makes it a less proxy for thermal comfort,” he said. In other words: full control does not equal more comfort.

Sometimes, however, thermostats can be deceptive by design. Some models Also include the “placebo function” option.

Office thermostats may not always work. Credit: Martin Keane / PA Images / Getty Images

“Thermal Comfort Research proves that when people perceive temperature control over their spaces, some people can tolerate a higher level of discomfort,” says Bean.

“If a non-working (placebo) thermostat or a limited function thermostat is installed, choosing to change it will affect one’s perception.”

Dummy thermostats – not wired in the system – can also be found in offices, according to Donald Prather America’s Air Conditioning Contractors

“(They) have been there to silence a consistent complainant by giving them control,” he said in an email. “As an engineering trainee, I was sent to calibrate one. When I asked why they calibrated the thermostat that was not hooked up to me, they were worried and asked the owner if I was hooked up.

“After reassuring them that I didn’t spill the beans, they told me that it was disconnected, so they thought I would be performing a more realistic arrangement.”

Good buttons

According to Langer, placebo buttons have a net positive effect on our lives because they give us the illusion of control – and should be done in situations where there is no alternative (which explains why people hit the elevator call button is already lit).

Buttons can give people “illusion of control”. Credit: Fox Photos / Halton Archive / Getty Images

In the case of pedestrian crossings, they make us safer by forcing us to pay attention to our surroundings. In the end, it does not require much effort to press a button.

“When you think about it, it’s a very small response, even if it doesn’t have any impact,” says Langer. “I think it’s a shame when people call it the ‘placebo button’ and think that people are behaving foolishly by that name. Hidden in that (word) is the belief that it is foolish for people to press them – or that means putting buttons that don’t serve the purpose.

“They work for the least psychological benefit, and sometimes they make an impact.”