Why we rake people into space – even in the midst of a pandemic (opinion)

Looks like old times. Very old. In the mid-1960s, when Project Gemini was on, two passengers were given a break between the trailblazing solo project Mercury flights and the moon-targeted epochal three-man Project Apollo missions.
Benken and Hurley, who are veterans of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration – it’s you, NASA – who once flew on shuttle missions, make their first voyage into SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, which is orbiting through the reopening of the Aerospace Company. Reusable, reusable Falcon 9 rocket. As of Thursday, they are docking with the International Space Station to meet with NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian astronauts Anatoly Ivanovich and Evan Wagner.
The venture is subsidized by a commercial venture, specially founded and chaired by multi-billionaire and aerospace campaigner Elon Musk, which makes the Crew Dragon mission a milestone in the Second Space Age, enabling futuristic buccaneers such as the NASA Musk to once serve as the only province of the US government .
One cannot help but notice that this unprecedented moment in American history is taking place squarely in the midst of the worldwide pandemic, in which millions have died and many more are without work and without shelter.
The somewhat uneven confrontation of the situation generates questions from citizens who are anxious or reprimanded for both NASA and Musk: We are literally sitting on our hands and dying to know when Kovid-19 has a vaccine or cure and you are choosing – now – to keep this shiny, sounding shot in the dark on TV? Where are the priorities here?
It is my suspicion that questions like this would be polite. They are not guaranteed by everyone concerned that these plans were in place long before the coronavirus was first discovered four months ago. Or is it Musk’s money and not the taxpayer’s, who is at greater risk in this endeavor.
Imagine when, for 1965 and 1966, Project Gemini fired its two-man crew for multi-day missions every other month, each time bringing them back to life. They have come, in a decade, an era, the country has become more comfortable and daring to take big chances in all walks of life, whether in heaven or on the streets.
We are no longer wealthy or, of course, hopeful to include human spaceflight on our national concerns list, but it is helpful to remember that there are still astonished Americans, especially after the deadly Apollo 1 fire of 1967, that the defeat of the Soviet Union to the moon was worth billions of dollars. Immediately after completing the final goal.
Nevertheless, Apollo 11 President John F. Half a century after Kennedy’s stated goal (“to land a man on the moon and return him safely to Earth”), new generations of Americans have come to see the lunar landing, inspiring even greater and more predictable.
Perhaps this is the craze that brings people to their viewing screens on Wednesday (or Saturday if the experiment is postponed). But one realizes that it can also inspire something fundamental. Faint whispers of faith in the scientific possibility, hence the “why are we doing this?” Instead of asking, we ask: “Well, if we can still do it, why can’t we cure this disease that kills our people and is our treasure?”
Does anyone have a good idea?
