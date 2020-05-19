Wimbledon was canceled amid the coronavirus epidemic

The Grass-Court Grand Slam is set to begin on June 29, but the decision to scrap the event for the first time since World War II has been made.

The number of confirmed cases in the UK continues to rise as the government implements lockdown measures on the entire country

Tournament organizer All England Club (AELTC) held an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

“This is a decision we have not taken lightly, and we have done so with the well-being of all those who come together to make Wimbledon happen to public health,” said AELTC Chairman Ian Hewitt.