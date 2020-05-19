Wimbledon was canceled amid the coronavirus epidemic

The Grass-Court Grand Slam is set to begin on June 29, but the decision to scrap the event for the first time since World War II has been made.
The number of confirmed cases in the UK continues to rise as the government implements lockdown measures on the entire country
Tournament organizer All England Club (AELTC) held an emergency meeting on Wednesday.
“This is a decision we have not taken lightly, and we have done so with the well-being of all those who come together to make Wimbledon happen to public health,” said AELTC Chairman Ian Hewitt.
“The performance of the championships has weighed heavily on our minds that the world was interrupted by wars. However, after a thorough and thorough examination of all the scenarios, we believe that this is a measure of the global crisis.
“Instead, focus on how we can use the breadth of Wimbledon’s resources to help those in our local communities and beyond. Our thoughts are with all those who are and continue to be at these unprecedented times.”
The 134th edition of the tournament will be on display from June 28 to July 11, 2021 instead.
AELTC has already ruled out the possibility of playing the tournament behind closed doors, and the difficulty of postponing the tournament makes it difficult for grass court tennis to be available.
In a statement on Wednesday, organizers said efforts were now being made to assist emergency responders and support those fighting the virus outbreak.
“We work closely with local authorities in Merton and Wandsworth, particularly on food distribution, and we deliver food supplies through our partnership with City Harvest.”
What’s next for tennis?
There are still questions about whether the US Open can go forward. The tournament, scheduled to begin in New York on August 24, is being monitored, organizers say.
“At this time the USTA still plans to hold the US Open on schedule, and we are improving the plans for the tournament,” read a statement.
“USTA is closely monitoring the rapidly changing climate around the Kovid-19 pandemic and preparing for all emergencies.”
