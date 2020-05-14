With 3 million more unemployment claims in the US, the crisis topped 36M overall

Over 2.9 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week after the coronavirus crisis left more than 36 million people out of work in two months.

This means that the pandemic has severely crippled the US economy, leaving about 23 percent of the American workforce.

The number of early unemployment claims adjusted over time has dropped for six consecutive weeks, indicating that the wave of large layoffs has passed since some states began to move out of lockdowns aimed at controlling the virus. Economists expect the US Department of Labor to report 2.5 million claims last week.

The virus fell to less than 3 million for the first time since the virus began raising the nation’s unemployment lists. The Feds registered 282,000 filings in the week ending March 14, up from 3.3 million the following week.

Weekly reports signal how timely the coronavirus crisis has devastated the American economy, which laid off 20.5 million jobs in April.

The rise in unemployment claims has led to backlogs in most states, such as New York, which have paid $ 7.4 billion in unemployment benefits since the pandemic began. That’s three and a half times the amount of benefits paid last year, state officials said Wednesday.

