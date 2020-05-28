Within America’s Got Talent model research

In this episode:

NBC tells Page Six the results of an investigation into racist allegations on its long-running show “America’s Got Talent”.

We break down what the network uncovers. Chrissy Teigen and Alison Roman are moving on from their feud – so what’s next?

And J.Lo feels blue about postponing her marriage to Alex Rodriguez.

Here’s a closer look at some of today’s stories:

America’s Got Talent has done nothing wrong

NBC tells Page Six that the investigation into the racist allegations on the TV show set of “America’s Got Talent” has done nothing wrong.

The network launched an investigation after show insiders complained that former judge Gabriel Union, 47, was “very black,” among other things, in November last year. It has also been reported that a young black contestant has been fired from the show because it requires a performer to “get America back.”

Wednesday – same day Variety published a lengthy interview About her experience with the union at the show – a spokesperson for the network and the producers of the show told us that a lengthy research has cleared the network and its producers.

In a statement to Page Six, “When we heard that Ms. Union was concerned about her time on the show, we took them very seriously.”

After the allegations, the network and producers – Fremantle and Psycho – “immediately engaged an external investigator who conducted more than 30 interviews to review the issues raised by Ms. Union,” the spokesman said.

“While the investigation has demonstrated a whole diverse culture, it has also highlighted some areas where reporting processes can be improved,” the spokesperson said.

The investigation revealed that “no one associated with the show made any derogatory or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union, and neither race nor gender contributed to the progress or elimination of competitors at any time. “

Alison Roman is the next move

The food columnist has been temporarily moving from her post in the New York Times following controversial comments about Chrissy Teigen and Mary Kondo.

“It’s huge for me personally and professionally, and I’m still very much in the process, but I know I’m working on it and thinking about it 24/7,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “The issues that have brought this whole thing to light are not going to be solved overnight, and the healing process for many will be long, but I am committed to working hard to improve it.”

Her new venture? She said in a newsletter for those who want to keep up with her recipes and food blogging.

“For the future, you can find me in that newsletter I started 3 years ago and have never sent. Discusses recipes, reader emails, recommendations and things I hope you like or can help you with,” she declared, “instead of comments section or DMs. I encourage you to submit comments / concerns to [email protected], the idea of ​​sharing some of them in a newsletter (I think learning the ‘comments section’ is not the best place for public speaking). ”

J.Lo has a wedding heartbeat

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jennifer Lopez has had to postpone her marriage to Alex Rodriguez – and she has mixed feelings about it.

“I’m a little heartbroken because we have some great plans, but I also like that. You know what? God has a big plan so we have to wait and see,” she said via video chat on Tuesday’s “Today Show.” I believe it will be. ”

At the moment, 50-year-old J.L., says she and A-Rod, 44, have put off their plans.

“There is no plan right now. You kind of have to wait and see how it all plays out, “she says.” It was a bit disappointing, you know, after and after the Super Bowl [filming] “World of Dance” … I plan to make time for it, which is what we’re doing right now, but at the same time, you know, we have a lot of plans for this summer and this year, but, well, everything’s fine now. “

