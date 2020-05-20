World Bank: Coronavirus crisis pushes 60 million people into ‘extreme poverty’

The warning signals an intensification of pessimism among economists about the scale and duration of the fallout from what the Bank described as an “unprecedented crisis.”

World Bank, which provides loans and grants to the governments of poor countries Estimated A month ago this year marks a historic step for inequality, with the pandemic “probably the first rise in world poverty since 1998.”

In a blog post on April 20 Best guess The bank defines that 49 million people will be forced into extreme poverty, which means they have to live below 90 1.90 a day.

World Bank President David Malpas said in a statement that closing economic activity and “eroding the recent progress in poverty alleviation” has worsened the global outlook.