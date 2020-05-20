World Bank: Coronavirus crisis pushes 60 million people into ‘extreme poverty’

The warning signals an intensification of pessimism among economists about the scale and duration of the fallout from what the Bank described as an “unprecedented crisis.”
World Bank, which provides loans and grants to the governments of poor countries Estimated
A month ago this year marks a historic step for inequality, with the pandemic “probably the first rise in world poverty since 1998.”
In a blog post on April 20Best guess
The bank defines that 49 million people will be forced into extreme poverty, which means they have to live below 90 1.90 a day.
World Bank President David Malpas said in a statement that closing economic activity and “eroding the recent progress in poverty alleviation” has worsened the global outlook.
The rise of recent cases in some countries is forcing the bank to implement what it sees as its “biggest and fastest crisis response.” Emergency relief efforts have already reached 100 developing countries, home to 70% of the world’s population.
The World Bank’s mission is to help the underprivileged by providing grants and loans to both individuals and businesses, as well as stopping debt payments to some of the world’s poorest countries. Overall, it at least pledged $ 160 billion
To deal with the virus so far.
Some of the poorest people in the world are already starting to feel pain.
Migrant workers around the world are losing their jobs as the pandemic works in various industries. As a result, the World Bank estimates that payments or money are sent home to families, Fall
20% or $ 100 billion this year.
Human rights leaders warned Wednesday that millions of people in Africa will be homeless as a result of the crisis.
“We cannot stand idly by and hope that these viral and life-threatening diseases will cross Africa. It is home to many of the world’s poorest countries and is unable to handle such a pandemic,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights .
The World Bank
Last month it estimated that people in sub-Saharan Africa would be more vulnerable. Currently, there are 39 of the World Bank’s 100 target countries, and at least 23 million people live in the region Have been assessed
To go to extremes
Poverty due to coronavirus outbreak.
South Asia is also vulnerable. Along with Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Bank is economists Said
India last month, One of the most populous countries in the world
, Estimated to be the “biggest change in the number of the poor,” affecting about 12 million people.
“The areas where the virus is most vulnerable are mainly based on two factors,” wrote analysts at the bank Blog post
. “The effect of the virus on economic activity and … the number of people living close to the international poverty line.”
– CNN’s Sarah Dean contributed to this report.
Leave a Comment