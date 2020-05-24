Chinese Lab, a potential source of COVID-19, has agreed to have three live bat coronaviruses on site – but insists none are the source of the global pandemic.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology has “isolated some coronaviruses from bats since 2004,” its director Wang Yani said in an interview on Saturday, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

“We now have three strains of live viruses … but the highest similarity with their SARS-CoV-2 reaches only 79.8 percent,” Yani said, referring to the coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19.

“It’s a clear distinction,” she said, according to AFP.

The pogrom launched by President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompey in his laboratory has been termed as “pure fiction”.

Her scientists “did not confront, investigate, or keep the virus” until they received samples on December 30, which unknowingly captured Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic.

“Of course, like everyone else, we don’t even know the virus exists,” she said of the new virus as of Sunday More than 5.3 million have been infected And over 340,000 people have been killed worldwide.

“How did it get out of our lab when it never was?”

Chinese scientists have always said that the virus first emerged in the wet market selling live animals in Wuhan.

But US officials have raised suspicions about a laboratory in the center of the center – the World Health Organization insisted, without giving evidence, that it was “ula attendant”.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday said US politicians had chosen to “create rumors” about the origins of “tainting China.”

He said China would be “open” to international cooperation to determine the origin of the coronavirus novel and that any investigation would be “non-political”.

With post wires