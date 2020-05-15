WWE ‘Last Ride’ Undertaker-Vince McMahon bond goes inward

Vince McMahon helped lay the groundwork for the return of Undertaker’s WrestleMania 34.

The first episode of the five-part documentary “Undertaker: The Ride Side” left Mark Callaway feeling like he wrestled his last WWE match after losing his gear to Roman Reigns and leaving his gear in WrestleMania 33. In Episode Two (Sunday, 10am, WWE Network) take a look at Callaway’s second hip reintroduction – even going inside the operating room.

At the time, he thought he was about to get out of the ring and we saw him preparing to retire. The second installment re-peels the layers of the undertaker and shines through Mark Callaway. We also learn the story of how his relationship with wife Michelle McCool began, and he is ready to leave the WWE behind him.

That changes with the August 2017 meeting with McMahon. The wheels are subtly motioned to demand “redemption” for Callaway for the Reigns match, which The Undertaker didn’t think was enough to go out. This is not how it is done, it is just as Callaway hopes to return from McMahon.

“I was planning to meet with Vince a long time ago,” Callaway said on his way out, along with McCool, to his deal with McMahon at WWE’s corporate office and to talk about his role. “What I was going to do was die and say at a meeting, go out. The door closes behind me and I realize that I have nothing to say.”

Saturday Meeting – “I don’t know who will meet Saturday other than Vince,” Callaway said. – McMahon, wearing an orange T-shirt, waited for the couple until he finished his workout. When asked if he was ready for WrestleMania 34, Callaway told McMahon that he would be calm if he did not return. He agreed to train when someone was injured and ready if needed. But McMahon reiterated that “my tank is empty.” The response he received was not as earnest from McMahon as WWE chairman and CEO, reaffirming that the myth may be over.

“I’m a little taken aback, because usually Vince is full throttle, so you can do it forever kind of deal,” Callaway said. “Wait a minute?” This is a kind of double swirl. I can’t do what he told me, so I do. He can sell ice to the Eskimo. He was good. I had to figure out what angle he was taking. Are you challenging me? I don’t know how to process it right away. “

This is part of a deep dive into the 30-year bond between the two. Callaway, unlike WWE’s biggest stars, didn’t go to WCW during Monday night’s battles. He described McMahon as a father figure, brother and friend. Callaway named his son Gunner Vincent, McCool said.

McMahon calls Callaway “the most reliable performer he has ever dealt with.” When Callaway and The Undertaker ask WWE and his interview in person, he is very excited to answer.

“We can’t do that,” McMahon said.

McMahon was there for Callaway at the time as a boss and friend. Callaway describes a stage in his personal life where things are less hectic. McMahon helped him stay focused, put him down, and told him he needed to feel sorry for himself – giving him the tough love he needed.

“You know there is no other person in the world who can tell me that I will not get up and get out of them,” Callaway said. “But it’s Vince and I know it’s true and I know where it came from.”

After McMahon explains the idea of ​​a match with John Cena at WrestleMania 34 at the Royal Rumble, the episode shows how Callaway mentally and physically returned to the ring and his reaction after the match. Not only does this erase the subpar match against Reigns, but he thinks he needs to make a good effort in New Orleans, where a concussion reminded him of Brock Lesnar four years ago without remembering a streak-busting match.

“It’s a clean slate,” Callaway said before facing Cena. “All 27 years ago, nothing meant anything at this time. This is the newest Undertaker and I am going there to prove to the world who I am and what I am doing. “