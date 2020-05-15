X-Mets Manager Art Howe Batting Coronavirus at ICU

Art Howe is at ICU with former Mets manager Coronavirus Told KPRC 2 in Houston On Thursday.

Howe gave a detailed description of how he was doing, telling the station that he experienced the first symptoms of the virus on May 3, when his body began to feel “cold”.

The 73-year-old Howe said he was tested for Kovid-19, and two days later he went alone knowing he had the virus. Howe said his condition worsened when he began to feel “total exhaustion” and lost the sense of smell, which are two common symptoms of the virus.

Howe, who had a 136-186 record during the 2003 and 2004 seasons with the Mets, said, “We’ve never experienced that before.”

Howe said he was alone, but did not “feel great” and was taken to hospital by ambulance on Tuesday. As of Thursday night, he was still in the ICU.

Howe said his health is improving, but not quickly. He found that he had to go 24 hours without fever and had not yet.

Howe said he has no desire to eat because he still enjoys the taste.

“Same thing. My tastebuds are still missing, ”he said. “I know I want to eat, but I don’t like to eat anything.”

Howe played for the Astros from 1976-1982 and held Houston from 1989-1993. He also hosted the Oakland A’s for seven seasons, leading them to the playoffs for three consecutive seasons (2000-2002). He compiled a 1,129-1,137 mark in his 14 seasons as a big-league captain.