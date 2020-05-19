Your car knows the secrets about you. Here’s how to protect yourself.

“It’s not just a Tesla thing, it’s every single infotainment system,” said Justin Shorr, president of DJS Associates, a vehicle forensics firm that reconstructs crashes using on-board data. “Think of all the vehicles with screens. It’s almost ubiquitous.”

Infotainment systems have become common in vehicles over the past decade. They collect data, including our smartphone contacts, emails, call history logs, photos and text messages. There are no well-known examples of using this data when taken from cars, but personal data is misused when collected from other sources. This could be the next vulnerability that our vehicles can be exploited.

“Everything that is used for the benefit of evil, is ultimately found by a vicious person and used for the benefit of evil,” says Shore. “If you attach your phone to a rental car, and the car crashes two years later, personal information about you will be removed.”

In general, accessing the car’s infotainment system and all the data stored on it requires specialized skills and training. The car dashboard needs to be removed to access the system.

eBay Ebay But that doesn’t stop them from being available on websites like infotainment systems. They are often sold by companies that buy and sell old vehicles.

In case of an accident, cyber security experts recommend that you reset the factory when selling a vehicle or returning the rental car you attached to your phone.

Others suggest going further.

Phil Narey, Vice President of Internet of Things and Industrial Cyber ​​Security at Start-Up Cyber ​​X, said that before selling the car, reset the factory, then take the vehicle to the dealership and ask them to clean up the data. Factory reset may not adequately delete all existing data.

To completely sidestep the issue, consumers can purchase a cigarette lighter charger and use their smartphone on the USB port without plugging it. However, they cannot enjoy the benefits of pairing their phone with the infotainment system.

In the long run, consumer awareness of the problem may be needed to be very effective and protect personal data well.