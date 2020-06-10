10 Best bluetooth adapter for pc Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best bluetooth adapter for pc? Experts are here with the list of the best rated bluetooth adapter for pc available in U.S. for 2020.

You will invest your hard earned money buying this bluetooth adapter for pc and I don’t want you to regret it. That is why I have spent a lot of time researching, reviewing, and comparing. To finally get to this list!

Bluetooth Adapter for PC USB Bluetooth Dongle 4.0 EDR Receiver TECHKEY Wireless Transfer for Stereo Headphones Laptop Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Raspberry Pi, Linux Compatible 3 new from $12.99

3 used from $11.95

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features Adds Bluetooth support to Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, or Linux PCs that don't already have it. Adds Bluetooth 4.0 (Bluetooth Low Energy) support to Windows 8 and higher

Supports Bluetooth speakers, headphones, headsets, keyboards, mice, and more. Extremely compact USB adapter. Safe to leave in for laptop travel. Energy efficient

Automatic install through Windows Update in Windows 10 with default Bluetooth stack. Includes Broadcom Bluetooth stack for Windows 8.1, 8 and 7 (available separately for 10). Works with Raspbian and Ubuntu on the Raspberry Pi

Does NOT add Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth 4.0) capability to Windows 7 and earlier. Does NOT work in car stereo systems or TVs. Does NOT work with Mac. NOT recommended for employer-provided computers

Some audio devices, such as the Bose QuietComfort 35, require downloading specific drivers to function in Windows 7. The Monoprice 8323 is NOT compatible

Bluetooth Adapter for PC，Techkey USB Mini Bluetooth 5.0 EDR Dongle for Computer Desktop Wireless Transfer for Laptop Bluetooth Headphones Headset Speakers Keyboard Mouse Printer Windows 10/8.1/8/7 2 new from $19.99

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features BLUETOOTH 5.0 DONGLE: Applies the latest Bluetooth 5.0+EDR adapter, Bluetooth low energy. The anti-interference ability has been increased, new technologies have been adopted to reduce the loss of transmission efficiency caused by interference in the 2.4 GHz band.

FAST AND FURTHER: Fast and further working distance than Bluetooth 4.0 Supports Bluetooth speakers, headphones, headsets, keyboards, mice, and more. Can work with 7 devices at the same time. Can work with Bluetooth printer and stereo headphone maximum transfer rate up to 3Mbpsand transmission distance up to 33ft/10M in open space. (NOTE: Operation range can be affected by physical obstructions and wireless interference)

MINI SIZE: Extremely compact USB adapter allows you to leave it on laptop or PC, no need to remove, without blocking surrounding USB ports, save space

SPECIFICATIONS: Bluetooth 5.0+ EDR, it is backward compatible with Bluetooth2.0/2.1/3.0/4.0/4.2 Dual-mode Bluetooth transfer, compatible Full-speed USB 2.0 interface, USB 1.1

SYSTEM SUPPORT: Only Win7/Win8/Win8. 1/Win10(need driver), （Not work with Mac OS, Linux，car stereo systems,xbox,ps4 or TVs） support Multi languages

TP-Link USB Bluetooth Adapter for PC 4.0 Bluetooth Dongle Receiver Support Windows 10/8.1/8/7/XP for Desktop, Laptop, Mouse, Keyboard, Printers, Headsets, Speakers, PS4/ Xbox Controllers (UB400) 3 new from $12.80

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features 【Bluetooth 4. 0】 – applies the latest Bluetooth 4. 0 and it is backward compatible with Bluetooth V3. 0/2. 1/2. 0/1. 1. Ub400 turns non-Bluetooth PC or laptop into Bluetooth-capable

【Plug & play or free driver】 – plug and play for Win 8, Win 8. 1, and win 10. Supports Win7/XP (driver required for Win7/XP and could be downloaded from website free of charge). it is not compatible with Mac, Linux, TV

【Nano-sized】 – a sleek, ultra-small design means you can insert the Nano adapter into any USB port and simply keep it there, no matter when you are traveling or at home

【Reliability】 – enable wireless communication with Bluetooth-enabled computers, printers, phones and headsets. Utilize Bluetooth low energy) technology for energy-saving wireless connectivity

【Broad operation range】 – with a transmission distance of up to 65 ft, you can enjoy lossless music via your Bluetooth headset without hovering around your computer

ZEXMTE Bluetooth USB Adapter CSR 4.0 USB Dongle Bluetooth Receiver Transfer Wireless Adapter for Laptop PC Support Windows 10/8/7/Vista/XP,Mouse and Keyboard,Headset 1 new from $7.96

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features Transmission rate: Bluetooth adapter supports maximum transfer rate up to 3Mbps and transmission distance up to 33ft/10M in open space.

Designed for Windows. Plug and play for Windows 8/10 system. Driver only needed when your windows 7 and lower system need to connect Audio device, but connect Mouse, keyboard and cell phone no need to install driver

High compatibility: support 32bit/64bit Win 10/8/7/ Vista and XP, enables PC or laptop to connect Bluetooth-enabled devices, like smartphones, Mouse, speakers, headsets. Not work with Mac OS, car stereo systems or TVs

Low energy: USB Bluetooth dongle applies the latest Bluetooth 4.0 with low energy (BLE) technology and it is backward compatible with Bluetooth V3.0/2.1/2.0/1.1

Extremely small: small size allows you to leave it on laptop or PC, no need to remove, it seamlessly gets plugged into a computer/laptop without blocking surrounding USB ports, save space

USB Bluetooth Adapter for PC - Bluetooth Dongle for PC Windows 10/8/7 - PC to Bluetooth Adapter - Bluetooth USB Receiver 4.0 for Computer/Laptop 1 new from $7.97

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features INSTANT BLUETOOTH FOR YOUR PC OR LAPTOP - Start enjoying perfect connectivity! Our EVEO mini USB Bluetooth adapter gives you powerful wireless data connectivity between your computer or laptop and Bluetooth enabled devices such as headphones, mouse, keyboard, speaker, cellphone, and more, allowing for seamless connectivity, better productivity, and an uninterrupted workflow.

LIGHTNING FAST - Finally, a Bluetooth V4.0 dongle that delivers in time, all the time. With a transfer rate of 3 Mbps, you can rely on clean, quick connectivity anywhere and anytime you need.

ONE-MINUTE INSTALLATION - Plug & Play installation means you can simply plug in to your USB port and enjoy automatic installation in under a minute. For Windows 7 and previous versions, download the free driver available at our EVEO website and install the USB Bluetooth adapter in seconds.

INCREDIBLE RANGE - With a frequency band of 2.402Ghz - 2.480Ghz, our PC Bluetooth adapter is designed to offer maximal coverage for any need, allowing Bluetooth devices to communicate with each other at up to 10 meters of range! Using your Bluetooth earphones never felt more free.

MANUFACTURERS GUARANTEED – Enjoy EVEO Bluetooth Dongle anytime you need, and feel free to contact us - we are available every day of the week for you! We stand behind the quality of our products, and that’s why we back our Bluetooth dongle with our 3-Year Satisfaction – Manufacturer Guarantee.

Avantree DG40S USB Bluetooth Adapter for PC, Bluetooth Dongle 4.0 for Desktop Laptop Computer, Mouse, Keyboard, Headphones Stereo Music, Skype Calls, Support All Windows 10 8.1 8 7 XP Vista 1 new from $12.99

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features [Enable Bluetooth compatibility] for Windows 10/ 8/ 7/ Vista/ XP laptop or desktop computer. Turns non-Bluetooth PC or laptop into Bluetooth-capable. It is not compatible with Mac, TV or car stereo systems.

[Multiple usage] connect with Bluetooth headphones, speakers or receivers for wireless stereo music streaming. Also for Skype calls, Google hangouts and mobile phone/ tablet data transfer.

[Wide range of device support] connect with Bluetooth keyboards & mice (not 2. 4G devices), printers, projectors, PS4/ Xbox One S controller and other BLE (Bluetooth low energy) devices.

[Plug & play or free driver] for Native Win 10, Plug into USB port and Windows will auto-install the required drivers. For Win 8 7 Vista XP, download and install the driver from Avantree Support site. ( Note: our driver is free. Others may charge you. )

[ Support ] Avantree stands behind this product with 12-month (extend to 24 months with product registration). step-by-step video guides & many FAQs online for quick support and convenience.

ASUS USB-BT400 USB Adapter w/ Bluetooth Dongle Receiver, Laptop & PC Support, Windows 10 Plug and Play /8/7/XP, Printers, Phones, Headsets, Speakers, Keyboards, Controllers,Black 28 new from $14.95

4 used from $11.24

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features Bluetooth 4.0 USB Adapter

USB 2.0, Up to 3Mbps and Over 10 meters in free space

Frequency Band: 2.4~2.4835GHz unlicensed ISM band

OS Support: Windows 8 , 32bit/64bit / Windows 7 , 32bit/64bit / Windows XP , 32bit/64bit

600Mbps Bluetooth 4.2 USB WiFi Adapter, Dual Band 2.4Ghz / 5.8Ghz USB Wireless Adapter with 2DBI Antenna, USB WiFi Dongle for Desktop/Computer, Support Win Vista/XP/7/8.1/10/MacOS 10.6~10.15.3 2 new from $15.99

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features Wifi and Bluetooth: New upgrade technology, based on the original wifi function, added Bluetooth function, both are compatible, both portable wifi and Bluetooth adapter

High Performance Chip: The high-performance chip is added to maximize the performance of the WiFi adapter. The strong performance makes the 100M broadband operation wire without pressure

Dual-Frequency Support: Supports 2. 4Ghz and 5. 8Ghz signal frequencies, providing stable data transmission, whether it is running large games, watching 4K videos, live streaming, surfing the Internet, there will be no disconnection, delay, lagging

Detachable Antenna: Equipped with a detachable 2DBI high-gain antenna, it is easy to achieve signal penetration through the wall, providing 360 ° no dead angle signal coverage

Support System: 600Mbps Usb WiFi Adapter Supported system—Win Vista / XP / 7 / 8. 1 / 10 / MacOS 10. 6-10. 15. 3, Dear customer, if you have any questions about driver installation, you can get the service on ([email protected] )

Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Adapter for Windows (Bulk Packaging) 10 new from $17.99

2 used from $20.99

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features Play your Xbox Wireless Controller on Windows PCs, laptops, and tablets.

Simply bind the Adapter to your Wireless Controller to enable the same gaming experience you are used to on Xbox One, including in-game chat and high quality stereo audio.

Supports up to 8 wireless controllers, plus up to 4 chat headsets or 2 stereo headsets.

For use with the Xbox One Wireless Controller or Xbox Wireless Controller and controller compatible games on PCs and Tablets running Windows 7, 8.1 or 10 with USB 2.0 or USB 3.0. Not compatible with controllers designed for Xbox 360.

Techkey USB Bluetooth 4.0 Adapter Dongle for PC Laptop Computer Desktop Stereo Music, Skype Call, Keyboard, Mouse, Support All Windows 10 8.1 8 7 XP Vista 2 new from $7.99

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features For Windows 10 / 8 / 7 / Vista / XP Laptop or desktop computer. Turns Non-Bluetooth PC or laptop into Bluetooth-capable. It is NOT compatible with Mac, Linux, TV or Car stereo systems

Connect with Bluetooth headphones, speakers or receivers for wireless stereo music streaming. Also for Skype calls, Google Hangouts and mobile phone/tablet data transfer

Connect with Bluetooth keyboards & mice (NOT 2.4G devices), printers, projectors, PS4 / Xbox One S controller and other BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) devices. For controllers you may need to install specific drivers for different games / software to configure button settings. It is NOT compatible with Xbox one controller or Nintendo consoles

For native Win 10, plug into USB port and windows will auto-install the required drivers. For Win 8, 7, Vista, XP, download and install the driver from Techkey support site. ( Note: the driver from our support site is completely FREE. Other sites may charge you. )

Techkey stands behind this product with 24-Month Warranty. Step-by-step Video guides & many FAQs online for quick support and convenience

bluetooth adapter for pc Buyer’s Guide 2020

I have spent a long time including the above bluetooth adapter for pc. Just to mention, I went through about 12 hours, 106 Product to buy and test 5 of the bluetooth adapter for pc I listed.

When buying a bluetooth adapter for pc, there are always a few things to keep in mind. I want to share it with you. If you are not convinced by the list above, you can check these factors and find the bluetooth adapter for pc that best suits your needs. So should I start?

1st Prize

No matter what you buy, the price of the product is one of the most important things and the same applies to bluetooth adapter for pc. Most bluetooth adapter for pcs are in the price range of high to low. The best bluetooth adapter for pc is listed on the top of list. If the budget doesn’t matter, I recommend you choose the first product.

You can opt for the second place. It’s as good as the first one, but costs a lot less. However, if the budget is a big problem and you are looking for the cheapest bluetooth adapter for pc, you should choose one that costs around.

2. Do you have what you need?

It is important that the bluetooth adapter for pc you buy contains all the features you are looking for. Because if you don’t meet your requirements, how would it be best for you? If you are looking for something future-proof. The first model I listed is the best overall and has all the features you should be looking for in a bluetooth adapter for pc.

Make a list of all the items you are looking for in a bluetooth adapter for pc and then compare them with the models listed. If it suits your functional requirements, you should check the price. If it fits your budget, check out the other benefits bluetooth adapter for pc has to offer. If you have any additional benefits that may be useful to you, hooray! You have just found the best bluetooth adapter for pc test available for your budget.

3. The brand is important!

I always recommend my readers to choose the bluetooth adapter for pc that comes from a well-known brand. Because it will not only be excellent in terms of product quality, but will also offer better customer support that can come in handy if there is a problem with the bluetooth adapter for pc keyword in the future. A brand may be great in US or around the world, but if it doesn’t offer a service near you, it can be a problem. So when choosing a brand, make sure that the customer service or support center is nearby.

4. Check offers

Back then, you had to go to different stores to find out the exact price of the bluetooth adapter for pc, and in some cases there were very few local stores. However, with an increase in e-commerce websites like Amazon US, you can always get the best bluetooth adapter for pc test at a very reliable price. For this reason, I have inserted the link to the Amazon list of products. If this is not urgent, you can wait a few days to check.

5. Guarantee items!

bluetooth adapter for pcs from well-known brands are not easily damaged, and even if they do, there is a guarantee that you can repair for free if there is a problem with the manufacturer or a malfunction for no reason. However, if you buy bluetooth adapter for pcs from unknown brands that are not guaranteed, there is a good chance that you will end up spending a large amount on repairs and maintenance.

6. Read the reviews

The best way to recognize the bluetooth adapter for pc keyword is to try or use it. But that is not possible. However, there are many customer reviews that explain the pros and cons that can be really helpful. Since this post is all about helping you find the best bluetooth adapter for pc test, I can’t end up writing detailed reviews for each of the products. For this reason, until I get detailed product reviews, my suggestion would go through the actual customer reviews on Amazon.

7. Trustworthy seller

This is usually not the case, but I have had some bad experiences looking for a bluetooth adapter for pc in the offline market. They told me that the model I buy is from a well-known brand. After using it for 2 months when I encountered a problem with the product, I contacted the service center and was made aware that the bluetooth adapter for pc I was wearing was not really made for you by the service and is a first copy.

Following my advice, I would like to ask you to ensure that you shop from reliable sellers like Amazon and other popular stores that offer excellent customer support! In the event of such a scam, you can contact Amazon – report fraudulent activity, help other people avoid the purchase, and also get a refund.

The judgment

I hope I could help you find the best bluetooth adapter for pc test in US for 2020. Write a comment if I was helpful so that I could stay motivated and find many more guides for different products on the market. If I wasn’t helpful, you could still contact me and point out the mistakes I made (I’m open to accepting them publicly.)