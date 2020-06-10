10 Best bluetooth mouse Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best bluetooth mouse? Experts are here with the list of the best rated bluetooth mouse available in U.S. for 2020.

You will invest your hard earned money buying this bluetooth mouse and I don’t want you to regret it. That is why I have spent a lot of time researching, reviewing, and comparing. To finally get to this list!

VicTsing MM057 2.4G Wireless Portable Mobile Mouse Optical Mice with USB Receiver, 5 Adjustable DPI Levels, 6 Buttons for Notebook, PC, Laptop, Computer - Black

Features 【5 ADJUSTABLE CPI & 2 POLLING RATE】800,1200,1600,2000,2400, easily change the cursor sensitivity depending on your activity. 2 polling rate: 125Hz and 250Hz. Comes with a Nano receiver (stored in the back of the mouse). No need any driver, plug and play directly.

【STRONG DURABILITY & LONG WORKING DISTANCE】Passed 5,000,000 times keystroke test to guarantee extra durability. 2.4GHz wireless technology and professional chip (PAW3212) ensure longer working distance, reaching up to 33ft.

【MAXIMUM HAND-FEELING】 Contoured shape, sweat-resistant and skin-friendly finish are for maximum comfort and support. The thoughtful ring and little finger rest provide extra comfort. The sturdy scroll wheel with rubber makes sure that your hand will not slip when scrolling.

【EXTREMELY LOW POWER CONSUMPTIO】 This computer mouse will be in sleep mode in 8 minutes of inactivity. Press any button to wake it up. Note: powered by 1*AA battery (not included).

【WIDE COMPATIBILITY】Well compatible with Windows7/8/10/XP, Vista7/8 and Linux etc. Fits for desktop, laptop, PC, Macbook and other devices. This wireless gaming mouse enjoys 45 days money-back and 12-month worry-free warranty.Notice,the side buttons are not available for Mac OS,but the other function can be used normally.

TeckNet 2600DPI Bluetooth Wireless Mouse, 12 Months Battery Life with Battery Indicator, 2600/2000/1600/1200/800DPI



Features Connects directly to Bluetooth-enabled notebooks laptop or PC without the need for a receiver.

12 Months Battery Life, with battery indicator light

TruWave technology for precise, smart cursor control over many surface types. 5 DPI Selection: 2600/2000/1600/1200/800

Works with Bluetooth-enabled computers running Windows XP, VISTA, 7, 8 and 10. Don't support iPad bluetooth connection.

Battery: 2 x AAA size battery (NOT INCLUDED). Box Contains: 1 x Wireless Bluetooth mouse, 1 x User Manual, 1 x Warranty Card

Logitech M535 Bluetooth Mouse Compact Wireless Mouse with 10 Month Battery Life Works with Any Bluetooth Enabled Computer, Laptop or Tablet Running Windows, Mac OS, Chrome or Android, Gray - Black



Features BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - Use with virtually any Bluetooth enabled computer, laptop, or tablet: Connects to Mac, Windows, Chrome OS and Android

MOBILE DESIGN - Slip the comfort M535 mouse into your laptop bag or pocket so you have it anywhere you need it

ERGONOMIC SHAPE - Comfortable curved shape for right or left hand use with rubber grips, keeps your hand feeling comfortable, even after long hours of use

LONG BATTERY LIFE - 10 month battery life helps you go longer between battery changes (battery life may vary based on user and computing conditions)

CONVENIENT CONTROLS - Navigation button and tilt wheel put control in the palm of your hand

Bluetooth Mouse, Jelly Comb MS003 Slim Dual Mode(Bluetooth 4.0 + USB) 2.4GHz Wireless Bluetooth Mouse for Laptop, iPad, MacBook, PC- For Windows 8.0/ MacOS 10.10/ iPad OS 13/ Android 4.3 or Above



Features DUAL MODE BLUETOOTH MOUSE(BT 4.0 + 2.4GHz): Jelly Comb MS003 dual mode wireless mouse realizes free switches between two devices with one mouse only by only one click. 【Please turn on the "Assistive Touch" on iPad: Setting-Accessibility- Assistive Touch for an iPad usage.】

WIDE COMPATIBILITY: Bluetooth mode works with Windows/ Android/ MAC OS system. 【NOTE: BT4.0 System Requirement: Windows 8.0 or above; MacOS 10.10 or above; iPad OS 13 or above/ Android 4.3 or above. Please check or update the operating system before purchase.】

SILENT CLICK & HIGH RESPONSIVENESS : Adopted adjustable DPI levels among 1000, 1600 and 2400 to meet different needs. Quiet click allows quiet working environment.

AUTO SLEEP MODE: This wireless bluetooth mouse will automatically enter into the sleep mode after a few minutes of inactivity to save power, and can be waken up by clicking any button. one AA battery is required(not included).

ERGONOMIC DESIGN: With slim, ergonomic design and smooth frosted surface, this Bluetooth mouse will fit comfortably in your hands, providing an incredible user experience.

Bluetooth Mouse for MacBook pro/MacBook air/Laptop/iMac/ipad, Wireless Mouse for MacBook pro MacBook Air/iMac/Laptop/Notebook/pc(Bluetooth Mouse/Black)

Features ✪✪3DPI SWITCH:Using high-performance optical chips, up to 1600 dpi(800, 1200, 1600), can be applicable to all kinds of games, accurately tracking.

✪✪Adopt bluetooth 4.0 technology,built-in durable 450mAh Lithium polymer rechargeable battery,high cycle life, The charging time is about 1.5 hours, lasting use time, the Auto Switch Off function will help you save energy as your bluetooth mouse will switch off when your PC is turned off or the receiver is disconnected. If you do not use the mouse for eight minutes, it will go to sleeping mode, you can press the any button to weak it up. energy saving and extremely low power consumption.

✪✪support for ipad IOS 13 or above,Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, Android and most other systems. suitable for PC and notebook computers, macbook, windows tablets, android tablet.

✪✪contoured shape, Ultra Thin and lightweight design, smooth surface ensure maximum comfort and support for your hand even after long working hours, The rubber scroll wheel makes sure that your hand will not slip when scrolling,This bluetooth mouse can meet your demand of daily office working and personal preference.

✪✪ ipad use tutorial: the premise is that your device needs to upgrade to the latest IOS 13 operating system, and then go to IPAD Settings>accessibility > Touch >assistive touch >Devices and from there and only there will your IPad be able to discover the mouse. You will need to input a passcode for the device which is going to be 0000 .

Logitech M510 Wireless Computer Mouse – Comfortable Shape with USB Unifying Receiver, with Back/Forward Buttons and Side-to-Side Scrolling, Blue



Features ERGONOMIC SHAPE:Ergonomically sculpted design and soft rubber grips conform to your right or left hand to be naturally comfortable and the compact size makes it easy to take with you wherever you use your computer at home, at work, or anywhere else

CONVENIENT CONTROLS: Back/forward buttons and side to side scrolling plus zoom let you do more, faster (requires free Logitech Options software)

LONG BATTERY LIFE: You might forget this mouse runs on batteries with 2 years of power from 2 AA batteries. Mouse Dimensions (height x width x depth) - 4.72 in (120 millimeter) x 2.56 in (65 millimeter) x 1.61 in (41 millimeter). Receiver Dimensions (height x width x depth)- 0.57 in (14.4 millimeter) x 0.74 in (18.7 millimeter) x 0.24 in (6.1 millimeter)

PROGRAMMABLE CONTROLS: Configure the buttons to do exactly what you want like switching applications, opening browser windows or jump to full screen while watching videos

PLUG'N'PLAY CONNECTION: Nano sized Logitech wireless unifying receiver stays in your computer plug it in, forget it, even add compatible wireless devices without multiple USB receivers USB connector is located underneath the item inside where the batteries are stored

Bluetooth Mouse Rechargeable Wireless Mouse for Notebook,Bluetooth Wireless Mouse for Laptop Bluetooth Mouse for PC Black (Black)



Features [BEST COMPATIBLE BLUETOOTH 4.0 CHIP] - Compatible with more than 99% Bluetooth devices. Connect iPad 10.2 2019, iPad 9.7 Inch 2018, iPad 9.7 2017, iPad Pro 12.9" / 11.0" / 10.5"/ 9.7", iPad Air 10.5 / Air 2, iPad mini 5/ 4, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone Xs Max etc.( Note: Updated System to iPadOS 13 and iOS 13 or above, and Turn on the “Assistive Touch” ) PC, Macbook pro air 2012/…2017/2018/2019 laptop, notebook, Mac OS; Support Win7 Win8 Win10 Linux OS X or Android tablet.

【Skin-Friendly for Comfort】Silent click Mouse with classic design with anti-fingerprint finish offers your hand maximum support and comfort. The sturdy anti-slip rubber scroll wheel ensures that your hand will not slip when scrolling.

【Rechargeable Optical Wireless Mouse】Built-in durable 450mAh lithium rechargeable battery can last up to 500 hours after fully charged, and standby time is super long with auto sleep and wake mode. Easily recharged through the included USB cable, no need to change the battery.

【NOISE FREE】Quiet click sound when pressing buttons, which makes you away from worrying about bothering others, especially at home while other family members having rest, so that you can stay focused on your work.

QUALITY GUARANTEE: One year quality warranty for this bluetooth mouse from ZERU

Apple Magic Mouse 2 (Wireless, Rechargable) - Silver



Features Magic Mouse 2 is completely rechargeable, so you’ll eliminate the use of traditional batteries.

It’s lighter, has fewer moving parts thanks to its built-in battery and continuous bottom shell, and has an optimized foot design — all helping Magic Mouse 2 track easier and move with less resistance across your desk.

And the Multi-Touch surface allows you to perform simple gestures such as swiping between web pages and scrolling through documents.

Magic Mouse 2 is ready to go right out of the box and pairs automatically with your Mac.

Bluetooth Mouse, Vogek Wireless Computer Mouse - Easily Switch Up to 3 Devices with 3 Levels Adjustable DPI Noiseless Optical 2.4GHz Bluetooth Mice for Laptop iPad Computer Windows/Mac/Android Black

Features 【Easy to Control 3 device 】with Dual Bluetooth 4.0 modes and Wireless 2.4G technology Vogek wireless Bluetooth mouse support to connect 3 devices two devices by Bluetooth and the third connect through 2.4GHz USB dongle. With one mouse, you can switch between them, just a simple click.The 3 illuminated numbers always let you know to which device you’re connected. Please note you cannot control three devices at the same time.

【3 adjustable DPI levels & Noiseless clicking】cordless mouse with 3 adjustable DPI level 1000/1600/2400 to meet your needs Of different scenarios, office, games and others. With or without a mouse pad, the mouse moves easily for precise optical tracking to navigate through your work effortlessly. Soundless design for the right and left buttons to help reduce 90% noise without worrying about disturbing others.

【Ergonomics & durable design】VOGEK computer mouse fits the contours of your palm and fingers while your thumb can be positioned comfortably on the thumb rest so you feel more comfortable as you work - even at the end of the day.Passed 5,000,000 times keystroke test to guarantee extra durability.

【Wide compatibility】Bluetooth 4.0 mode is available for Windows 8/ window 10/ Android/ Mac iOS 11 and above systems (not available for Win7/XP) 2 4G wireless mode is suitable for any device with USB interface Plug and play! The maximum working distance is up to 33 ft (Note: The USB receiver is stored in bottom of the mouse).

【Extremely Power Saving】This Vogek laptop Bluetooth Mouse will automatically enter sleep mode in 10 minutes of inactivity. You can click any button to wake it up. Note: powered by 1*AA battery (not included).

INPHIC Bluetooth Mouse, Multi-Device Silent Rechargeable Bluetooth Wireless Mouse (Tri-Mode: BT 5.0/3.0+2.4G), 1600DPI Ergonomic Portable Mouse for Laptop PC Computer,Android,Windows Mac OS, Black

Features ✔ THREE MODES, MULTI-DEVICE: Inphic Bluetooth 5.0, Bluetooth 3.0 and 2.4GHz wireless mouse, three modes, realize a mouse control three devices, provides more convenience for people using a variety of devices. Automatic connection after switching, support stable connection with working distance of up to 10 meters.

✔ SIELNT CLICK: The mute design of the bluetooth wireless mouse provides low-noise clicks, which reduce the click sound by 80% compared to traditional computer mice, making it ideal for any occasion you don't want to bother others. (Note: only the left, right primary keys support silent clicks.)

✔ RECHARGEABLE & UPGRADE ENERGY SAVING: Our rechargeable bluetooth mouse has a built-in battery that can be recharged via a USB cable. Its automatic sleep mode and on/off switch saves power to ensure 1-2 month heavy use, while the battery indicator eliminates annoying surprises.

✔ ERGONOMIC, PORTABLE DESIGN: Designed for right-handed, the ergonomic style and soft rubber grips offers your hand good support for lasting comfort; 6 Efficient Buttons, 3 DPI Levels (1000, 1200, 1600) change the speed of the mouse freely.

✔ WIDE COMPATIBILITY: Bluetooth 3.0 mode works with Win 7/ Win 8/ Win 10/ Android/ Mac OS System; Bluetooth 5.0 mode works with Win 8/win 10/ Android /Mac OS system(Not with Win7/XP); 2.4G wireless mode works with any device that has USB interface, simply plug and play. PLEASE NOTE: IOS(iPad and IPhone) is supported via BT 5.0 mode, but must be IOS 10.3 or above system

bluetooth mouse Buyer’s Guide 2020

