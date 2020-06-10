10 Best cat food dispenser automatic Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best cat food dispenser automatic? Experts are here with the list of the best rated cat food dispenser automatic available in U.S. for 2020.

You will invest your hard earned money buying this cat food dispenser automatic and I don’t want you to regret it. That is why I have spent a lot of time researching, reviewing, and comparing. To finally get to this list!

Automatic Cat Feeder, Roffie Dog Food Dispenser for Small Pets with Distribution Alarms, Portion Control, Voice Recorder and Programmable Timer for up to 4 Meals per Day 3 new from $84.99

Features FLEXIBLE MEAL SCHEDULING - The programming is straightforward, and you get a lot of flexibility to set specific meal times and portions. The hopper holds up to 29 cups of dry food. You can then program the timer to dispense up to 4 meals a day. Set a specific time for each meal and how much food will be dispensed for each meal time. Portion sizes range from 2 teaspoons to 4.5 cups dry food.pets get fed while you are away from home 2 to 4 days.

LARGE CAPACITY HOPPER - Roffie feeder comes with a massive 7 liter (29 cups) hopper. When filled with pet food, it can last a few days to a week depending on how much your pet eats. This is great for pet parents with a very busy schedule or singles who travel for days at a time. With this unit, you can only use dry food with kibble between 0.2 and 0.6 inches in size. This ensures that food is dispensed smoothly without jamming.

RECORD CUSTOMIZABLE MESSAGE - You can record a customized message up to 10 seconds to remind your pet to know its mealtime by just press and hold the MIC button to be played for each dispense.

NEVER MISS A FEEDING - The automatic cat feeder is powered by power adapter and 3 D-size batteries. In case of power outage, the feeder will continue to function on 3 D-size batteries to assure your pet never miss a feeding. (Batteries are NOT included)

USER FRIENDLY DESIGN - Top lid forms a type of seal so that the kibble stays fresh and so that your pets receive the food they need. Removable food container and ABS housing for easy installation and cleaning.

AmazonBasics Gravity Pet Food Feeder and Water Dispenser Bundle, Small (1-Gallon Capacity) 1 new from $25.99

6 used from $23.38

Features 2-in-1 bundle: small pet waterer with 1-gallon capacity and small pet feeder with 6-pound capacity; uses gravity to ensure a consistent supply of food and water

Waterer base made of PP and bottle made of PET; feeder’s lid and base made of PP and hopper made of PET

Side cut-out handles along base for easy lifting; non-skid rubber feet for secure placement; ideal for cats or dogs in single- or multiple-pet homes

Extra-wide-mouth food hopper and water bottle for easy filling and cleaning; hand wash only

Pet feeder measures 12.5 by 7 by 12 inches (LxWxH); pet waterer measures 12.4 by 7 by 12 inches (LxWxH); backed by an AmazonBasics limited one-year warranty

Iseebiz Automatic Cat Feeder 3L Pet Food Dispenser Feeder for Medium and Large Cat Dog——4 Meal, Voice Recorder and Timer Programmable,Portion Control 6 new from $56.99

Features Time and Amount Programmable:You can feed your pet 4 meals at scheduled times ,and every meals have 1-39 portion control,which can help the pet develop a good eating habit;

Infrared Induction:This automatic pet feeder with infrared sensor, when the bowl fills a certain amount, the machine automatically stops, preventing food from overflowing;

Voice Recorder:This feeder will allow you to record your voice 10 second where you can record your voice calling your pet to come and enjoy their meal time;

Power Supply:You can either use the power adapter comes with the feeder or batteries(the batteries is not including) in order to deliver power to your automatic pet feeder;

Keeping Food Fresh:The head part where you put the food have good leakproofness and keep fresh;the feeder will be delivered fresh food at every meal for your pet,so you will not have to worry about them getting any old or stale food ingested. NOTE: We suggest to put batteries inside as well when you are away to avoid anything unexpected happen to the electricity.

HoneyGuaridan Automatic Pet Feeder for Dogs and Cats Food Dispenser – 6 Meal 7L Portion Control, Distribution Alarm, Programmable Timer, Voice Recorder (Blue) 1 new from $79.99

Features 【Flexible Meal Scheduling】You can feed your pet 6 meals at scheduled times, and every meals have from 1 to 48 portions of 12g/ 0.5 oz unit size (about 1/10cup), which can help the pet develop a good eating habit.Once you program the feeding plans, they will be followed permanently even if the device is lose power changed to battery powered. This is great for pet parents with a very busy schedule or singles who travel for days at a time.

【Transparent 7L Hopper】7L Large transparent removable food storage container can hold 24 cups dry food, easy to clean and see low food warning. The dry food kibble size should between 0.19”-0.78” (0.5cm-2cm) food kibble size. This size ensures that the big food is dispensed smoothly without jamming.

【Premium Customizable Message Speaker】This automatic pet food dispenser has a built-in voice recorder and a speaker to call your pets to their meal with a 10-seconds-long message. You can also disable the recorder sound for your smart pet, it means you can have a good sleep in the weekends it will simply serves the pet without message reminder.

【Unique Infrared Detection Design】A built-in infrared sensor alerts when the food stuck in the feeder, the motor will rotate oppositely to release food to prevent the food from blocking.The automatic cat feeder is powered by power adapter and 4 D-size batteries. In case of power outage, the feeder will continue to function on 4 D-size batteries to assure your pet never miss a feeding. (Batteries are NOT included)

【Ergonomic Operation Panel】User friendly control panel, easy to set up. Anti-touch buttons to prevent your pet from accidentally touching and stealing food, Manual feeding choice to give pet food whenever you want. Top lid forms a type of seal so that the kibble stays fresh and so that your pets receive the food they need. Removable food container and stainlees steel bowl for easy installation and cleaning.

WOPET Automatic Pet Feeder Food Dispenser for Cats and Dogs–Features: Distribution Alarms, Portion Control, Voice Recorder, Programmable Timer for up to 4 Meals per Day 2 new from $89.95

1 used from $79.99

Features FEED YOUR PET WHILE YOU’RE AWAY - Schedule up to 4 automated feedings per day using the built-in programmable timer. Program each meal time with a few button clicks on an easy to use LCD screen. Control food portions from 2 teaspoons to 4.5 cups per feeding. NEVER MISS A FEEDING. The WOpet feeder is wall powered and/or battery powered. In case of a power outage, the feeder will continue to function on 3 D-size batteries to assure your pet gets fed (batteries not included).

CONTROL PORTION SIZE OF EACH FEEDING - Dispense anywhere from 2 teaspoons to 4.5 cups dry food per feeding to sustain any size animal. You can program a unique portion size for each automatic feeding, allowing you to ESTABLISH REGULAR EATING ROUTINES throughout the day without any stress.

RECORD A CUSTOM MESSAGE FOR YOUR PET - Keep your pet excited about meal times! Press and hold the mic button for three seconds to begin recording a message to be played as each feeding dispenses. (e.g. Here, Fido! Come and eat, boy! Good doggy.)

OPERATING TIPS - Suitable for dry food only, with the food pellet size ranging from 0.2-0.6 inches in diameter; up to 4 meals a day. The removable hygienic feeding tray is dishwasher safe and easy to clean. LARGE STORAGE COMPARTMENT - The main food storage compartment can hold up to 20 CUPS of food and is removable for easy cleaning and refilling.

CUSTOMER SERVICE - Customizable Feeder Great for Dogs, Cats and Small Animals of Various Sizes.Provide a interesting living for your pet with our WOPET pet feeder!24-hour professional service center and 365 day technical support.

WOPET Automatic Pet Feeder，Dog and Cat Food Dispenser with Timer Programmable, Distribution Alarms,Portion Control,Voice Recording Up to 4 Meals a Day 1 new from $49.99

Features Programmable and Controlled Feeding-- Humanized LCD display design is easy to setting simply.You can feeding your pet anytime and anyway.schedule up to four meals a day to establish regular and healthy eating routines.

Simple Setting and flexible portions---- The automatic pet feeder with a built-in programmable timer with adjustable portions,Program up to 4 meals per day,each meal is up to 1-39 portions(10g-390g),you can distribute the different amount of food for each meals.It can also be used to dispense small amount of food as snacks for your pet.

Built-in IR Detector--Smart dispenser that prevents food from overfilling the food tray and jamming within the machine. Humanized design ,Also comes with tray lock to prevent pets from opening the storage compartment.Removable food tray is safe and easy to clean.

Record your own message-- Voice recording for up to 10 seconds to attract your pet when meal is dispensed. It can also be used to comfort your pet when you’re out late.

Two ways to power dispenser-- in the case of a power outage, with battery power and wall powered capability to ensure your pet is well fed under any circumstances.

VinDox Automatic Cat Feeder, Pet Automatic Food Dispenser with Stainless Steel Food Bowl, Designed for Cat and Dogs, Portion Control & Voice Recording, Timer Programmable Up to 4 Meals a Day 1 new from $56.99

Features ➤【Time and Amount Programmable】Cat feeder automatic schedule up to 4 automated feedings per day using the built-in programmable timer. Program each meal time with an easy to use LCD screen. About 10g(about 1/10 cup=2 tbsp) for 1 portion, Control food portions from 5g to 195g per feeding (1 to 39 portions).

➤【Larger Capacity】Cat feeder has 3.5L, around 3.8lbs dry food. An adult cat whose weight is less than 6.6lb may consume food of 0.07- 0.11lbs per day. While an adult cat with weight of 6.6lb - 11lb may consume food of 0.15 - 0.22lbs per day. Therefore, the food can support an adult cat for about 15 - 30 days.

➤【Voice Recording Remind】Automatic cat feeder built-in voice recorder and speaker, this feeder can record your voice for 10 seconds to call your puppy or kitty for meals. Your personal sound will keep your pet not alone.

➤【Customized Feeder for Your Pets】With 3.5 L large capacity, our automatic pet feeder supports setting up 4 distribution alarms and fixing the appropriate feeding time to fulfill your pets up to 4 meals a day. There is no need to worry about the feed problem of your pet when you go outside with this programmable timer feeder.

➤【Keeping Food Fresh】Removable food container and stainless steel food bowl structure to be easily washed. The cat feeder automatic head part where you put the food have good Leak-proof and keep fresh; the feeder will be delivered fresh food at every meal for your pet, so you will not have to worry about them getting any old or stale food ingested.

pecticho Pet Feeder, Automatic Cat Feeder Pet Dog Food Dispenser Feeder for Small Medium Large Cat Dog-4 Meal Timer Programmable Voice Recorder Portion Control 1 new from $52.99

Features ➤【Time and Amount Programmable】: The feeding schedule and amount of food can be easily and precisely set in accordance with the user instruction up to 4 meals. 1-39 portions control and feeding schedule, which can help the pet develop a good eating habit

➤【Infrared Induction】: This automatic pet feeder comes with infrared detection technology ensure the machine automatically stops when there is a certain amount in the blow, which will prevent the food from spilling or getting stuck

➤【Voice Recorder & Speaker】: This pet feeder can record your voice for several seconds to call pets for meals, he/she won`t feel lonely if hear the voice of their owner when having a meal

➤【Power Supply】: The power adapter that comes with the feeder or batteries are both acceptable to deliver power to your automatic pet feeder. The pet food dispenser is also easy to disassemble and clean

➤【Great Helper for Feeding Pets】: This auto pet feeder can feed a pet for more than 5 days. Makes food keeps fresh. You can deal with your business, enjoy travel or good sleep without worrying feeding lovely pets

Roffie Automatic Cat Feeder Auto Dog Food Dispenser with 7L Large Capacity, Distribution Alarms and Programmable Timer for 4 Meals a Day, Ideal for Cat and Dog Lover 1 new from $74.99

Features 【Meal Manager, Healthy Pets】Easy to set up to 4 meals a day and serving sizes to help maintain a healthy weight. Roffie timed auto cat feeder not only comes with small and large gear and is extremely customizable from 1-39 portions. (2 portion close to 1/4 cup serving)

【7L Large Capacity】You can use large vacation self dog feeder for 1 to 2 weeks when fully loaded with about 29 cups of dry food. Perfect for multiple pets, 2 or 3 cats and puppy, small and medium animals and chicken. A time saver for frequent travelers, sleep deprived people when feeding them in late night or early morning.

【No Worry of Outage】3pcs D-size battery (NOT included) serve as a backup to the wall AC power(Included!), ensuring your pets are fed even if there is no power. Roffie cat feeder with timer has a low battery indicator on the panel.

【Clear and Dog Proof Lid】The see-through lid is well sealed to keep food from ants and moisture. You will need to press the button to open it. It also covers the buttons on the panel so the pets nor the kids can tamper with it.

【Voice Recorder】Press MIC button for 3 seconds to begin recording a message played as each feeding dispenses. (e.g. Here, Doly! Come and eat, boy! Good doggy.)

WOPET Automatic Cat Feeder, Pet Feeder Auto Dog Cat Feeder,Portion Control & Voice Recording – Timer Programmable Up to 4 Meals a Day (White) 1 new from $59.95

Features FEED YOUR PET WHILE YOU ARE AWAY: Conveniently schedule up to 6 automated feedings per day using the built-in programmable timer and program each setup for meal time with just a few clicks on an easy to use LCD screen. So, no matter where you are, you can feed your pet effortlessly. Automatically feeding by schedule and manual feeding!Your Best Choice!

IMPROVED DESIGN-Automatic dog/cat feeder built-in sensor to remind you to add food when there is less food. New Automatic reversal mechanism avoid food stuck. Up to 6 meals up per day, Every Meals Have 1-50 Portion Control,allowing you to ESTABLISH REGULAR EATING ROUTINES throughout the day without any stress.Provide a interesting living for your pet with our WOPET pet feeder!

USER-FRIENDLY & EAST SETUP-6 physical buttons with 2inch LCD screen (with backlight) help you setup the feeder easily.The WOpet feeder is wall powered and/or battery powered. In case of a power outage, the feeder will continue to function on 3 D-size batteries to assure your pet gets fed (batteries not included).

VOICE RECORDING - Auto pet feeder can record your voice up to 10s to call your cat or dog. play times programmable,Press and hold the record button for three seconds to begin recording a message to be played as each feeding dispenses. (e.g. Here, baby! Come and eat, boy! Good doggy.)

USEFUL OPERATING TIPS: Suitable for dry food only, with the food pellet size within 5mm to 15mm in diameter; up to 6 meals a day. The removable hygienic feeding tray is dishwasher safe and super easy to clean. The main food storage compartment can hold up to 18 CUPS of food and is removable for easy cleaning and refilling. Customizable Feeder Great for Dogs, Cats and Small Animals of Various Sizes.

