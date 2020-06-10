10 Best electric can opener Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best electric can opener? Experts are here with the list of the best rated electric can opener available in U.S. for 2020.

You will invest your hard earned money buying this electric can opener and I don’t want you to regret it. That is why I have spent a lot of time researching, reviewing, and comparing. To finally get to this list!

Hamilton Beach (76606ZA) Smooth Touch Electric Automatic Can Opener with Easy Push Down Lever, Opens All Standard-Size and Pop-Top Cans,Extra Tall, Black and Chrome

Features Eliminates sharp lid edges: This electric can opener cuts cans along the sides for smooth, touchable lids.

Opens pop-top and regular cans: No need to struggle with or handle sharp and messy pop-top lids any longer.

Easily open cans with one hand: designed with an easy-touch opening lever

Sleek chrome and black design: the stylish design of the Hamilton Beach can opener looks great on the countertop and complements any décor.

The motor of your can opener is permanently lubricated and will require no oiling

AmazonBasics Electric Can Opener, Red

4 used from $15.83

Features Electric can opener for opening standard-sized cans

Powerful stainless steel blade smoothly and safely opens cans with no snagging

Automatic stop, on/off, and release/locking mechanisms

Wide, non-slip base keeps the opener in place on your countertop

Magnetic lid holder prevents lid from dropping into the can

Zyliss EasiCan Electronic Can Opener, 4.5", Gray

1 used from $18.39

Features ✅ One touch to automatically open cans in seconds.

✅ Zero sharp edges as this opener cuts from the side of the can below the rim.

✅ All sized cans are suitable for this can opener

✅ Battery operated requiring AA batteries (Batteries not included)

✅ 2-year

Electric Can Opener, Smooth Edge Automatic Can Opener for Any Size, Best Kitchen Gadget for Arthritis and Seniors (Gray)

Features 【Convenient to Use and Dependable】Effortlessly open cans of any size by pressing of the gray button and stop by pressing once more. Perfect for seniors and the people with Arthritis

【Smooth Edge】Innovative side-cutting system removes the top of any can and creates a resealable smooth edge lid

【Easy to Clean】Wipe with a damp cloth to clean, please note that Do Not Rinse The Battery Part

【Power By】2×AA batteries (not included)

【Size】Measures approximately 6.7×2.4×1.6 inches. Small in size and Light in weight

ZYLISS Lock N' Lift 7" Manual Handheld Can Opener with Locking Mechanism, White

Features Locking mechanism securely locks cutting wheel in place to ensure a consistent cut and reduced strain on hands

Smooth & easy turning handle is made of a soft-touch design and helps eliminate hand fatigue for easier use.

Durable cutting mechanism is made from a high-grade, sharpened stainless steel Wheel to puncture cans easily

Built-in magnet helps you lift the lid off the can for hands free disposal once finished opening

Modern design fits well with all kitchen styles and is more comfortable than traditional clunky openers

KitchenAid KC130OHOBA Can Opener, Black, One Size

Features Stainless Steel Blade: The KitchenAid Can Opener is made from strong stainless steel that will easily puncture and open all types of cans

Easy to Turn: An Oversized, Easy to Grip Turn Knob Allows for Opening Cans with Ease

Ergonomic Handles: This Can Opener Is Durable and Comes with Ergonomic Handles to Provide a Sure Grip

EASY TO CLEAN: To clean, hand wash with warm water and a mild detergent; rinse and dry immediately

Comes with Warranty: This Can Opener Comes with a 1 Year Hassle Free Replacement and Lifetime Limited Warranty

Electric Can Opener, Restaurant can Opener, Smooth Edge Automatic Electric Can Opener! Chef's Best Choice (Upgraded-electric)

Features ✔ Automatic can opener for individuals with arthritis or hand pain, requires no manual labor.

✔ The special highlight: after opening, the tin lid can be used directly for closing.

✔ The electric automatic can opener cuts off the lids with rounded edges to eliminates the risk of injury.

✔ Opens your cans fully automatically at the touch of a button, the lid is held simultaneously with a magnet to avoid a mess.

✔The can opener uses the latest technology, Comfort and luxury are the ideals we pursue.

Electric Can Opener, Restaurant can Opener, Smooth Edge Automatic Electric Can Opener! Chef's Best Choice

Features ✔ automatic can opener for individuals with arthritis or hand pain, requires no Manual labor.

✔ opens your cans fully automatically at the touch of a button, The lid is held simultaneously with a magnet to avoid a mess.

✔ the special highlight: after opening, the tin lid can be used directly for closing.

✔ the electric automatic can opener cuts off the lids with rounded edges to eliminates the risk of injury.

✔ 7 Days , PLEASE contact us for replacement if the item you received is defective.

Electric Can Opener, Electric Automatic Can/Tin Opener, Chef's Best Choice, Powerful, Safe & Easy, Hand Free Can Opener

Features ♣ Power by 2×AA batteries (not included)

♣ This stylish kitchen gadget will self adhere to any can and automatically open it in seconds. We suggest you give some pressure by hand on the top of the opener to let the can opener self adhere to the cans.

♣ Cuts around the side of the can to eliminate sharp and dangerous edges, creating an easily resealable lid with a smooth edge. Great for keeping food covered while preparing a meal.

♣ No Sharp Edges:Perfect for individuals with arthritis or hand pain, requires no manual labor.

♣ Effortlessly opens of any size at the push of a button. Please be noted that the can top / the blade should be bend, it is normal and not defective

Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener: Open Your Cans with A Simple Push of Button - No Sharp Edge, Food-Safe and Battery Operated Handheld Can Opener(Red)

4 used from $18.66

Features ’ : The Kitchen Mama automatic can opener is the best hands-free solution for you! 4 AA batteries make it work like a charm! **Batteries not included**

: Two taps to open any cans with our electric can opener. Push the button to turn it on. It cuts cans 360° along the lid. Push the button again to stop -- EASY!

: The blade cuts along the side of the lid without touching food inside. Leaving no sharp cuts. -- SUPER SAFE!

, : A great help for people with challenges gripping, best friend for elderly suffering from arthritis problem.

: 1-Year Warranty. Feel free to let us know if there is any way we can make you a happier customer!

electric can opener Buyer’s Guide 2020

I have spent a long time including the above electric can opener. Just to mention, I went through about 18 hours, 143 Product to buy and test 7 of the electric can opener I listed.

When buying a electric can opener, there are always a few things to keep in mind. I want to share it with you. If you are not convinced by the list above, you can check these factors and find the electric can opener that best suits your needs. So should I start?

1st Prize

No matter what you buy, the price of the product is one of the most important things and the same applies to electric can opener. Most electric can openers are in the price range of high to low. The best electric can opener is listed on the top of list. If the budget doesn’t matter, I recommend you choose the first product.

You can opt for the second place. It’s as good as the first one, but costs a lot less. However, if the budget is a big problem and you are looking for the cheapest electric can opener, you should choose one that costs around.

2. Do you have what you need?

It is important that the electric can opener you buy contains all the features you are looking for. Because if you don’t meet your requirements, how would it be best for you? If you are looking for something future-proof. The first model I listed is the best overall and has all the features you should be looking for in a electric can opener.

Make a list of all the items you are looking for in a electric can opener and then compare them with the models listed. If it suits your functional requirements, you should check the price. If it fits your budget, check out the other benefits electric can opener has to offer. If you have any additional benefits that may be useful to you, hooray! You have just found the best electric can opener test available for your budget.

3. The brand is important!

I always recommend my readers to choose the electric can opener that comes from a well-known brand. Because it will not only be excellent in terms of product quality, but will also offer better customer support that can come in handy if there is a problem with the electric can opener keyword in the future. A brand may be great in US or around the world, but if it doesn’t offer a service near you, it can be a problem. So when choosing a brand, make sure that the customer service or support center is nearby.

4. Check offers

Back then, you had to go to different stores to find out the exact price of the electric can opener, and in some cases there were very few local stores. However, with an increase in e-commerce websites like Amazon US, you can always get the best electric can opener test at a very reliable price. For this reason, I have inserted the link to the Amazon list of products. If this is not urgent, you can wait a few days to check.

5. Guarantee items!

electric can openers from well-known brands are not easily damaged, and even if they do, there is a guarantee that you can repair for free if there is a problem with the manufacturer or a malfunction for no reason. However, if you buy electric can openers from unknown brands that are not guaranteed, there is a good chance that you will end up spending a large amount on repairs and maintenance.

6. Read the reviews

The best way to recognize the electric can opener keyword is to try or use it. But that is not possible. However, there are many customer reviews that explain the pros and cons that can be really helpful. Since this post is all about helping you find the best electric can opener test, I can’t end up writing detailed reviews for each of the products. For this reason, until I get detailed product reviews, my suggestion would go through the actual customer reviews on Amazon.

7. Trustworthy seller

This is usually not the case, but I have had some bad experiences looking for a electric can opener in the offline market. They told me that the model I buy is from a well-known brand. After using it for 2 months when I encountered a problem with the product, I contacted the service center and was made aware that the electric can opener I was wearing was not really made for you by the service and is a first copy.

Following my advice, I would like to ask you to ensure that you shop from reliable sellers like Amazon and other popular stores that offer excellent customer support! In the event of such a scam, you can contact Amazon – report fraudulent activity, help other people avoid the purchase, and also get a refund.

The judgment

I hope I could help you find the best electric can opener test in US for 2020. Write a comment if I was helpful so that I could stay motivated and find many more guides for different products on the market. If I wasn’t helpful, you could still contact me and point out the mistakes I made (I’m open to accepting them publicly.)