10 Best electric steam sterilizer Reviews with comparison – 2020

Philips AVENT 3-in-1 Electric Steam Sterilizer 6 new from $36.99

Features Kills 99.9 percentage of harmful germs and bacteria without using chemicals

Sterilizes in just 6 minutes with automatic shut off for speed and safety

Keeps contents sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened; It is philips avent range compatible

3 in 1 adjustable modular design allows you to fit a variety of bottles, pumps and accessories

At full capacity, fits up to 6 Philips Avent 11 ounce bottles. The voltage is 120 volts

Papablic Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer 1 new from $69.95

Features COMPLETE CLEAN: Penetrating steam at a higher temperature than your dishwasher for reliable sanitization.

3-IN-1 DESIGN: With one twist of a dial, you can sterilize with steam, dry completely with hot air, and deodorize to clean from start to finish.

LARGE CAPACITY: Set-up the sanitizer with three different stacking options to clean up to 11 bottles and accessories like teethers, pacifiers, and plastic toys at once.

CLEAN STORAGE: Keep sanitized bottles and accessories safe in a sterilized environment for over 12 hours.

EASY TO USE: The ergonomic shape makes it easy to carry the machine and take it apart for occasional cleaning, plus it features an intuitive timer design and safe auto shut off.

Wabi Baby Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer 2 new from $119.99

Features Sterilizing: 8-15min; Smart sensor that auto shuts off when it's done

Fits 8 standard size bottles

shake off excess water and do not load the bottles with the chamber sitting on top the base unit

SETTING: Steam: Auto-sensing and shut-off.(typically runs for 8-12min.); Drying: 10 / 35 / 45 / 60 min; Descaling: 35 min.

ELECTRIC RATING: Auto Mode: 475W; Drying Mode: 135W

Dr. Brown's Deluxe Bottle Sterilizer 20 new from $58.52

Features Easy-to-use operation

Electronic controls with cycle indicators plus an auto shut-off when cycle is complete

Removable tray is designed to position bottles so steam is directed in each bottle

Built-in accessory tray holds bottle parts, nipples, and even pacifiers. Product dimensions: 13.3 x 12.8 x 10 inches

Also includes tongs and measuring cup. Features attractive new gray and white design.

New Tommee Tippee Steri-Steam Electric Steam Sterilizer, White 7 new from $47.99

Features Electric sterilizer that uses 100% natural steam to kill 99% of germs from baby feeding accessories after washing

Sanitizes up to 6 baby bottles in just 5 minutes, and fits most bottles, pacifiers and breast pump accessories

Contents stay sterile for 24 hours* with the lid closed

Easy-lift handles keep hands away from steam, and 2-tier stackable tray can also be used as drying rack

BPA-free sterilizer has a one-button start and auto shut-off for safety

Elechomes Baby Bottle Sterilizer and Dryer, BPA Free 600W Electric Steam Sterilizer, Fit for 8-Ounce Dr Brown Bottle and Easy to Operate 2 new from $59.98

Features KEEP YOUR BABY HEALTHY: Elechomes bottle sterilizer can handle sterilizing and drying baby bottles, clean pacifiers, baby toys, and breast pump accessories, keep your baby safe from infection; more effective than most dishwashers; auto shutdown after use for safety;

LARGE CAPACITY CONTAINER: Unlike other steam sterilizers, it can fit for higher baby bottles like 8 Ounce Dr. Brown's Original Bottle. Never run out of room with 2 big-sized steam racks, which fit up to 10 standard baby bottles.

EASY OPERATION: The touchscreen LED control panel makes use of the device a piece of cake even if you're juggling your baby in your arms. Don't worry about having to check back on the progress all the time, as Elechomes sterilizer will automatically turn off when finished. Even better, the transparent body lets you see what's happening inside the device instantly.

SAFE TO USE: Made of BPA-free PP material, this bottle sterilizer can be used to warm milk and heat food without health concerns. Dry-run protection ensures that the sterilizer will not run without water in the tray, prolonging the life of the device and guarantees that everything is always completely cleaned.

CLEANS IN SECONDS: Detach the sterilizer and dryer for easy-peasy cleaning, you can wipe down and descale the device fast. (Recommended to fill the water tray with purified or distilled water, which can greatly reduce the scale.)

Philips AVENT Microwave Steam Sterilizer 4 new from $20.89

Features Eliminates 99.9percentage of harmful bacteria in just 2 minutes

Easy to use with most microwave ovens

Holds a variety of bottles, breast pump parts, and accessories

Contends stay sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid stays closed

Water Capacity : 200ML

Chicco 3-in-1 Modular Baby Bottle, Pacifier, Pump Parts, etc. Sterilizer - eliminates 99.9% of Harmful Bacteria Quickly and Naturally with The Power of steam, Grey

Features Sanitize quickly and naturally without the use of chemicals

Effectively eliminates 99.9% of harmful bacteria with the power of steam

3 convenient modes: Full Size, Eco, Microwave

Can be used to sanitize bottles, pacifiers, teethers, pump parts, small toys and more

Keeps objects sanitized for 24 hours when unopened

Bololo Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer with LED Panel Touch Screen, Drying time Control and only Drying Function, HEPA Filter Inside,Fit for 9-Ounce Bottle and Breast Pump Parts 1 new from $59.99

Features ❀BIGGER SPACE----large barrel can hold up to 12 bottles, breast pump,9 ounce bottles.

❀STRONGER STERILIZATION----increase to 150ml tank. The sterilization lasts longer, the sterilization is more thorough and kill 99.99% bacterials inside which is tested by third party lab.

❀SAFER HEPA FILTER----We’ve the unique HEPA filter design which only allow the clean air to get inside and make your parts keep clean continually. No second time pollution happened.

❀EASIER TO USE LED PANEL----The touch LED screen panel is very easy to use and longer life for your operation.

❀EASIER TO CLEAN----Teflon coating design for tank makes cleaning easier.(Recommended to clean the water tank each time with a soft cloth.)♡

Baby Brezza Baby Bottle Sterilizer and Dryer Machine – Electric Steam Sterilization - Universal Fit - Pacifiers, Glass, Plastic, and Newborn Feeding Bottles 7 new from $94.99

Features Automatically sterilizes and dries bottles, pump parts and other accessories in 1 easy step – saving you time!

Natural steam kills 99.9% of germs and products stay sterile for up to 24 hours when left in the unopened sterilizer

4 in 1 functionality: Use as Sterilizer Only, Sterilizer and Dryer, Dryer Only, or Storage System

Large capacity – holds up to 6 bottles at a time plus accessories and pump parts

Easy-to-use LCD control panel

electric steam sterilizer Buyer’s Guide 2020

