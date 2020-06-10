10 Best electrical tape Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best electrical tape? Experts are here with the list of the best rated electrical tape available in U.S. for 2020.

You will invest your hard earned money buying this electrical tape and I don’t want you to regret it. That is why I have spent a lot of time researching, reviewing, and comparing. To finally get to this list!

Scotch 700 Electrical Tape, 03429NA, 3/4 in x 66 ft 1 new from $6.27

Features Commercial grade, 7 mil tape that is ideal for holding, protecting and insulating

Highly flexible, stretchy and conformable

Rated for temperatures up to 194 degrees F

Ul listed

NSi Industries WarriorWrap Select 3/4 in. x 60 ft. 7 mil Vinyl Electrical Tape, Black 1 new from $1.36

Features Provides secure protection withstanding all weather conditions

Excellent adhesion, strength and elongation for indoor/outdoor use

Flame retardant and resistant to harsh UV, abrasion and corrosion

7 mil thickness

Cambridge Vinyl Electrical Tape Black 3/4 Inch by 66 Feet per Roll; 6 Roll Multi Pack for Value; Professional Grade UL and CSA Listed 2 new from $10.25

Features 6 roll value pack; black tape; ideal for contractors professional and industrial applications as well as DIYers hobbyists and home use; 6 individually wrapped rolls store easily and maintains freshness

Rugged construction premium quality vinyl 7 mil thickness provides superior adhesion while insulating and protecting

Cambridge electrical tape is flame retardant and lead free; resistant to sun water oil acids alkalies and corrosive chemicals

Suitable for use at no more than 600 volts as primary insulation and not more than 80°C (176°F); UL and CSA listed for consumer confidence adding peace of mind to safety and quality concerns

Cambridge performance driven and high quality products are preferred by industry leaders

Scotch 700 Vinyl Electrical Tape, 24413-BA-6, 3/4 in x 66 ft x 0.007 in 8 new from $9.98

Features Commercial grade, 7-ml vinyl electrical tape

Ideal for holding, protecting and insulating

Highly flexible, stretchy and conformable

Available in a convenient 5 pack

Rated for temperatures up to 194-Degree

AmazonCommercial Electrical Tape, 1/2-inch by 6.66-yard, Multi-Color, 10-Pack 1 new from $4.77

Features 10-pack of multicolored vinyl electrical tape rolls; 1/2 inch width by 6.66 yard length

Flexible, stretchable construction ideal for electronic repairs, color-coding, cord and cable identification, and more

Strong adhesive bonds to a wide variety of surfaces and materials; ideal for use in homes, RVs/trailers, boats, and commercial properties

Includes 2 each of blue, green, red, yellow, and white colored rolls

Can be cut by hand or used with compatible dispensers

Black Electrical Tape 6 Pack Each Roll 0.6" x 50' - Viaky High End Industrial Grade - Rated to 176 Degrees & 600 Volts - Vinyl Insulating Backing - Perfect for Electric Wiring Projects 1 new from $8.99

Features 【PREMIUM GRADE ELECTRICAL TAPE 】 6 Pack Black Electrical Tapes in 1 set. Rated to 14 - 176 Degrees Fahrenheit. Certified by UL. Heavy Duty Industrial Strength, Makes it Perfect for any DIYer or Professional!

【DURABLE INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH ELECTRICAL TAPE】Perfect for Any of Your Professional with its Superior Adhesive Material and Sticky Rubber Resin

【PERFECT FOR ALL YOUR ELECTRICAL/WIRING NEEDS】 Including Repairing Spliced Wires, Cable Insulation, Wire Bundling, and a Great All-Around Household Tape!

【EXCELLENT GRADE OF ELECTRIACL TAPE】Fit for indoor and outdoor,wires and harness in automobile industry,used for electrical insulation as well as various other uses around the home,insulation protection of electrical

【AS A RELIABLE SELLER】We care about our customers which is why we go the extra mile and make sure to put each product through a stringent quality check before delivery!--If you are unhappy with our products, just tell us within 60 days, we will give you a Full Refund.TOTALLY RISK FREE.So why not give it a try ?

White Electrical Tape by LYLTECH, Pass UL/CSA Certification. Waterproof,Flame Retardant,Strong Rubber Based Adhesive, 600V with 14℉ to 176℉. Size : 66 feet x 3/4 inch x 0.07 mil (White) 1 new from $5.37

Features 【100% Satisfaction Guarantee & Certification】7 mils commercial grade tape，Pass UL listed / CSA Certification / ROHS standards.

【All Weather Use & Multipurpose Function】Apply to Spliced wire, Cable Insulation, Wire Bundling, and keep all-weather durability.

【Convenient & Reliability】Guarantee wires well insulating and protecting, Highly flexible, stretchy and conformable.

【Stable Performance】 Rated for temperatures between 14℉(-10°C) to 176℉(80 °C) and 600 Volts operating voltage

【Flame Retardant & Waterproof 】Professional industrial grade Flame Retardant PVC material with high sticky rubber resin.

Scotch Super 33+ Vinyl Electrical Tape, 6132-BA-10, 3/4 in x 66 ft x 0.007 in 78 new from $3.27

Features The tape's pressure-sensitive, rubber-resin adhesive and a durable PVC backing provide great protection

Stands up to the elements: from UV rays and moisture to alkalis, acids and corrosion

Tape dimensions: 3/4 in x 66 ft x 7 mil

Black tape works great with rubber and synthetic splicing compounds

Operates in temperatures ranging from 0 to 221 degrees F (-18 to 105 degrees C)

3M Scotch #35 Electrical Tape Value Pack (10457NA) 7 new from $13.38

Features Electrical tape Comes in a 5 pack of assorted colors

Tape is Made of stretchy, vinyl plastic

Insulates and protects against abrasion, weather, water, solvent splashes, chemicals and is flame retardant

Has multiple Uses for home, boat, car, trailers and tools

Professional quality

3M Temflex General Use Vinyl Electrical Tape '1700-3/4x60FT, 3/4 in x 60FT 9 new from $1.00

Features The combination of the rubberresin adhesive and the PVC backing offers excellent electrical and mechanical protection

Tape measures 3/4 in x 60 ft x 7 mil

Withstands a temperature range of 32 to 176 degrees F (0 to 80 degrees C)

Made of black durable PVC

UL Listed, CSA Certified and RoHS 2011/65/EU Compliant

