10 Best epilator for women Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best epilator for women? Experts are here with the list of the best rated epilator for women available in U.S. for 2020.

You will invest your hard earned money buying this epilator for women and I don’t want you to regret it. That is why I have spent a lot of time researching, reviewing, and comparing. To finally get to this list!

Braun Epilator for Women, Silk-epil 3 3-270 Hair Removal for Women, Womens Shaver with 3 extras (Packaging May Vary) 5 new from $34.94

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features Reveals & removes even the finest hairs that other epilators don't show - thanks to its Smart light

The 20-tweezer system removes hairs at the root for weeks of smooth skin. The Massage Rollers gently stimulate and massage your skin for even more comfort.

With 3 extras: shaver head, trimmer cap & massage cap

2 speed settings let's you choose what's best for your individual skin type and personal beauty routine

Recommended for leg and body

Emjoi AP-18 Emagine Dual Opposed 72 Tweezer Head Epilator 2 new from $69.95

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features 72 tweezers

Cord/cordless​ - This item is corded only

Patented glide technology

Ergonomically designed

Dual speed control, is also cordless and rechargeable​ - This item is corded and NOT rechargeable.

Braun Epilator for Women, Silk-epil 9 9-579 Hair Removal for Women, Facial Cleansing Brush, Womens Shaver, Wet & Dry, Cordless and 7 extras 5 new from $114.94

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features The 40% wider epilation head removes more hair in one stroke* for up to 4 weeks of smooth skin. *vs other Braun epilators

Braun’s most innovative MicroGrip tweezer technology with wider, longer and deeper tweezers removes, with precision, hair 4X shorter than wax does

Wet and Dry usage in the bath or shower for a more comfortable epilation. Virtually painless with regular use. Long-lasting battery

Comes with 7 extras including a shaver head, a trimmer cap, a high frequency massage cap, a skin contact cap, a charging stand for an always charged device and a BONUS facial brush

BONUS Braun facial brush removes makeup and pore-deep impurities – 6X better than manual cleansing – in addition to refining and exfoliating skin with micro-oscillations. 100% waterproof for comfortable use in the shower

Braun Epilator for Women, Silk-épil 5 5-620 for Hair Removal, Wet & Dry, Womens Shaver & Trimmer, Cordless, Rechargeable, White/Pink 3 new from $59.99

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features Gentle: epilator for Women and perfect for beginners, with a speed setting for extra gentle hair removal

Precise: micro-grip tweezer technology (28 tweezers) for hair removal as short as a grain of sand

Smooth skin: Shave, trim & epilate for long-lasting smooth skin

Less pain: high frequency massage cap with pulsating active vibrations to reduce pain sensation

Efficient: adapts to every contour for an efficient epilation, even in difficult areas like the knee and underarm

Braun Epilator for Women, Silk-epil 9 9-890 Hair Removal for Women, Bikini Trimmer, Womens Shaver Wet & Dry, Cordless and 7 extras, Rose Gold 5 new from $149.00

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features World's 1st smart epilator with new SensoSmart technology

Guides for less pressure, to remove even more hair; vs other Braun epilator. Rechargeable

Braun Silk-epil epilators remove 4x shorter hair than wax for long-lasting smoothness

Cordless wet & Dry epilator, use in the bath or shower for gentle epilation

7 extras; including facial cap, skin contact cap, shaver head, trimmer cap, pouch, body and face trimmer for sensitive areas

Braun Epilator for Women, Silk-Epil 5 5-895 Hair Removal for Women, Bikini Trimmer, Cleansing Brush, Womens Shaver Wet & Dry, Cordless, beauty Kit & 5 extras 3 new from $84.94

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features The Starter 5-in-1 hair removal & Beauty set for face and body. Epilate, shave, trim, cleanse, exfoliate and apply creams and makeup

Epilator removes 4x shorter hair than wax for up to 4 weeks of smooth skin. Sensosmart technology ensures optimal pressure is applied for the best results

Shaver & trimmer attachment removes hair from sensitive areas

3x Facial brush attachments cleanse and exfoliate

Cordless use up to 30 mins. 100% wet and dry. Use in the bath or shower to reduce discomfort. Epilation is virtually painless with regular use

Hair Epilator Removal for Women - Cordless Women’s Epilator for Legs and Arms, Rechargeable Hair Remover Electric Tweezers - USB Recharge 1 new from $19.99

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features EFFECTIVE EPILATOR FOR WOMEN - our hair epilator with 18 tweezers can strongest and fastest epilate and remove even the shortest hairs by the root. Just enjoy smooth and hairless skin.

2 SPEED SETTING - Dual speed settings can help you to choose the working speed you like. High speed for fast epilate, low speed with less pain. If high speed make you hurt, maybe you can choose the low speed. TIPS: unlike hair shaver, you may feel a little pain while using epilator, especially for beginners. Before order, please kindly noted.

PORTABLE USB RECHARGEABLE - coming with a usb cable, you can charge it with power bank, PC, car charger, USB power strip. Easy convenient for travel and daily usage. Full charge can be used over 40mins.

LED LIGHT INDICATOR - Built-in LED light makes you even won't miss a hair, you can remove the most tiny hair from the root even in sensitive areas to achieve the thorough hair removal for women even in darkness area.

VERY GOOD QUALITY - If you are not satisfied with the quality of our hair epilation, we are willing to give you a full refund. No-worry is offered to you to ensure the excellent quality of our product.

Facial Hair Remover Epilator for Women, ElectriBrite Mini Rechargeable Travel Face Hair Removal Cordless Electric Tweezers 1 new from $24.99

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features ❤【9 Sharp Tweezers Head】: Epilator rotating 9 tweezers quickly removes unwanted hair from the root, giving you smooth skin that last long.Precise hair removal for use on body detail areas.When using on the face, be careful not to press too tightly.

❤【Mini & Portable】: Rechargeable cordless mini women epilator is lightweight and portable.Pink pouch easy to carry on, perfect for travel, convenient to use anywhere and anytime.Cordless design make you can use it without cord,after charging completely can last for around 30 minutes.

❤【Smart Light Design】: The smart light reveals even the finest hairs for extra-thorough hair removal.Ensure that your skin is clean and dry before use. If epilating in the evening,any reddening that develops can disappear overnight.

❤【Effective Safe & Powerful】: Place the epilation head at a right angle 90 degrees to the skin. Compact hair removal epilator removes even the shortest unwanted hairs. Suitable for whole body,including facial,bikini line areas, underarms, arms, legs, upper lip, knees, ankles and even the sensitive finest hairs.

❤【Washable Epilation Head】: Easy to clean with water for optimal hygiene.Epilator head is waterproof, remove the shield cover firstly,clean the tweezers under the running water, removing the hairs with the cleaning brush.Streamline shape fits in the palm of your hand. Non-slip design make it never fall when shaving.

Braun Silk-√pil 7 Wet & Dry Epilator Gift Pack (Epilator, 6 Caps, Bikini Trimmer, AAA Battery, Pouch) 1 new from $149.95 Check Price on Amazon

Features Braun's most efficient epilator. The most gentle on skin External study at IPI Institute, Stuttgart, March 2013.

Epilation removes 4x shorter hair than wax. Plus 8 Extras Including Bikini Trimmer

Cordless Wet & Dry epilator. Virtually painless with regular use

Bonus bikini trimmer. Charges in only 1 hour for 40 minutes of use. Use cordless in shower or bath.

Includes shaver head and trimmer cap

Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover , White/Rose Gold 1 new from $14.99

2 used from $14.24

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features Requires 1 AA Battery - Included

18K Gold-Plated in Beautiful Rose Gold, Discreet and Portable

Removes Facial Hair Instantly and Painlessly from Lip, Chin, Cheeks; Removes Peach Fuzz so Make-up Glides-On Flawlessly

As Seen on TV: This product is the authentic Flawless Hair Remover manufactured by Finishing Touch. Do not be fooled by counterfeits! The only Flawless Hair Remover is by Finishing Touch.

Gentle Enough to Use Every Day - No Downtime Waiting for Regrowth; Hypoallergenic, Dermatologist Recommended

epilator for women Buyer’s Guide 2020

I have spent a long time including the above epilator for women. Just to mention, I went through about 36 hours, 175 Product to buy and test 3 of the epilator for women I listed.

When buying a epilator for women, there are always a few things to keep in mind. I want to share it with you. If you are not convinced by the list above, you can check these factors and find the epilator for women that best suits your needs. So should I start?

1st Prize

No matter what you buy, the price of the product is one of the most important things and the same applies to epilator for women. Most epilator for womens are in the price range of high to low. The best epilator for women is listed on the top of list. If the budget doesn’t matter, I recommend you choose the first product.

You can opt for the second place. It’s as good as the first one, but costs a lot less. However, if the budget is a big problem and you are looking for the cheapest epilator for women, you should choose one that costs around.

2. Do you have what you need?

It is important that the epilator for women you buy contains all the features you are looking for. Because if you don’t meet your requirements, how would it be best for you? If you are looking for something future-proof. The first model I listed is the best overall and has all the features you should be looking for in a epilator for women.

Make a list of all the items you are looking for in a epilator for women and then compare them with the models listed. If it suits your functional requirements, you should check the price. If it fits your budget, check out the other benefits epilator for women has to offer. If you have any additional benefits that may be useful to you, hooray! You have just found the best epilator for women test available for your budget.

3. The brand is important!

I always recommend my readers to choose the epilator for women that comes from a well-known brand. Because it will not only be excellent in terms of product quality, but will also offer better customer support that can come in handy if there is a problem with the epilator for women keyword in the future. A brand may be great in US or around the world, but if it doesn’t offer a service near you, it can be a problem. So when choosing a brand, make sure that the customer service or support center is nearby.

4. Check offers

Back then, you had to go to different stores to find out the exact price of the epilator for women, and in some cases there were very few local stores. However, with an increase in e-commerce websites like Amazon US, you can always get the best epilator for women test at a very reliable price. For this reason, I have inserted the link to the Amazon list of products. If this is not urgent, you can wait a few days to check.

5. Guarantee items!

epilator for womens from well-known brands are not easily damaged, and even if they do, there is a guarantee that you can repair for free if there is a problem with the manufacturer or a malfunction for no reason. However, if you buy epilator for womens from unknown brands that are not guaranteed, there is a good chance that you will end up spending a large amount on repairs and maintenance.

6. Read the reviews

The best way to recognize the epilator for women keyword is to try or use it. But that is not possible. However, there are many customer reviews that explain the pros and cons that can be really helpful. Since this post is all about helping you find the best epilator for women test, I can’t end up writing detailed reviews for each of the products. For this reason, until I get detailed product reviews, my suggestion would go through the actual customer reviews on Amazon.

7. Trustworthy seller

This is usually not the case, but I have had some bad experiences looking for a epilator for women in the offline market. They told me that the model I buy is from a well-known brand. After using it for 2 months when I encountered a problem with the product, I contacted the service center and was made aware that the epilator for women I was wearing was not really made for you by the service and is a first copy.

Following my advice, I would like to ask you to ensure that you shop from reliable sellers like Amazon and other popular stores that offer excellent customer support! In the event of such a scam, you can contact Amazon – report fraudulent activity, help other people avoid the purchase, and also get a refund.

The judgment

I hope I could help you find the best epilator for women test in US for 2020. Write a comment if I was helpful so that I could stay motivated and find many more guides for different products on the market. If I wasn’t helpful, you could still contact me and point out the mistakes I made (I’m open to accepting them publicly.)