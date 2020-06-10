10 Best graphics card 8gb Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best graphics card 8gb? Experts are here with the list of the best rated graphics card 8gb available in U.S. for 2020.

You will invest your hard earned money buying this graphics card 8gb and I don’t want you to regret it. That is why I have spent a lot of time researching, reviewing, and comparing. To finally get to this list!

XFX Radeon RX 570 RS XXX Edition 1286MHz, 8gb GDDR5, DX12 VR Ready, Dual BIOS, 3xDP HDMI DVI, AMD Graphics Card (RX-570P8DFD6) 12 new from $149.99

1 used from $198.86

Features Chipset: AMD RX 570

Memory: 8GB GDDR5. 2048 Stream Processors

Dual Bios - Gaming and Cryptocurrency Mining

XFX Double Dissipation Cooling Design

Minimum Power Supply Requirement 500 watt

XFX Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition 1386MHz OC+, 8GB GDDR5, VR Ready, Dual BIOS, 3xDP HDMI DVI, AMD Graphics Card (RX-580P8DFD6) 17 new from $178.73

5 used from $200.00

Features The XFX RX 580 series graphics card feature the latest Polaris architecture which includes the 4th Gen GCN graphics cores, a brand new display engine, new multimedia cores, all on the revolutionary Next FinFET 14 process technology for enhanced performance and efficiency

Equipped with XFX Double Dissipation Cooling Technology for optimal cooling and performanc. Minimum power requirement is 500 watts. Memory Clock True:8.0GHz, Boost OC+:8.1GHz

Multiple Factory GPU Overclocked Settings - 1366MHz True Clock and 1386MHz OC+

AMD VR Ready Premium -Experience the new generation of compelling Virtual Reality content with the Radeon RX GTS graphics card paired with the leading VR headsets. The Radeon RX GTS graphics card coupled with AMD LiquidVR technology delivers a virtually stutter-free, low latency experience, essential for remarkable Virtual Reality environments

Gigabyte RadeonRX 570 Gaming 8G rev. 2.0 Graphics Card, 2X WINDFORCE Fans, 8GB 256-Bit GDDR6, GV-RX570GAMING-8GD Rev 2.0 Video Card 3 new from $159.99

3 used from $140.79

Features Powered by Radeon RX 570

WINDFORCE 2X with 90mm Blade Fan Design

RGB Fusion 2.0 – synchronize with other AORUS devices

Stylish Metal Back Plate

Intuitive AORUS Graphics Engine

MSI VGA Graphic Cards RX 580 ARMOR 8G OC 15 new from $189.99

6 used from $154.97

Features Chipset: AMD Radeon RX 580

Boost / Base Core Clock: 1366 MHz

Video Memory: 8GB GDDR5. Form Factor: Plug-in Card

Memory Interface: 256-bit; Bus: PCI-Express 3.0 x16

Recommended psu is 500 watt. Core name is polaris 20 xtx. Directx version support is 12. Opengl version support is 4.5

Sapphire Radeon 11265-05-20G Pulse RX 580 8GB GDDR5 Dual HDMI/ DVI-D/ Dual DP OC with Backplate (UEFI) PCI-E Graphics Card Graphic Cards 32 new from $189.99

7 used from $167.19

Features 2 x HDMI; 1 x DVI-D; 2 x DP

256-bit Memory Bus; Power Consumption:

Cooling Technology: Dual Fan. OS-Windows 10,7

Boost Clock:1366 MHz

High-polymer, aluminum capacitors offering outstanding reliability

MSI Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Super 192-bit HDMI/DP 6GB GDRR6 HDCP Support DirectX 12 Dual Fan VR Ready OC Graphics Card (GTX 1660 Super Gaming X) 6 new from $259.99

Features Chipset: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super

Boost Clock: 1830 MHz

Memory Interface: 192-Bit

Video Memory: 6GB GDDR6

Output: DisplayPort x 3 (V1. 4)/ HDMI 2. 0B x 1

ASUS ROG-STRIX-RX580-O8G-GAMINGOC Edition GDDR5 DP HDMI DVI VR Ready AMD Graphics Card 13 new from $189.99

6 used from $199.00

Features 1380 MHz boost clock (OC Mode) for 7% performance improvement over reference;Patented Wing-Blade for maximum airflow and longer fan lifespan

ASUS Aura Sync RGB lighting features a nearly endless spectrum of colors with the ability to synchronize effects across an ever-expanding ecosystem of AURA Sync enabled products. Stream Processors - 2304.Engine Clock: 1360 MHz (Gaming Mode)

Industry-first MaxContact technology features an enhanced copper surface to allow for twice the GPU contact as traditional thermal solutions. Software : ASUS GPU Tweak II & Driver. Aura(Graphics Card) Utility

Easily monitor and control your GPU's performance and cooling with the intuitive GPU Tweak II interface and Fan Connect II for GPU and CPU temperature sensing

Auto-Extreme manufacturing technology delivers premium quality and reliability with aerospace-grade Super Alloy Power II components. OpenGL 4.5

ASUS AMD Radeon RX 5500XT Overclocked O8G GDDR6 Dual Fan EVO Edition HDMI DisplayPort Gaming Graphics Card (DUAL-RX5500XT-O8G-EVO) 14 new from $209.99

Features Axial-tech fan design features longer fan blades and a unique barrier ring to increase air pressure

0dB Technology lets you enjoy light gaming in relative silence

2 7-slot Design expands cooling surface area to make the most of the two powerful Axial-tech fans

Protective backplate secures components during transportation and installation

Auto Extreme Manufacturing deliver premium quality and reliability with aerospace-grade Super Alloy Power II components

Sapphire 11265-67-20G Radeon Pulse RX 580 8GB GDDR5 Dual HDMI / Dual DP OC w/ Backplate (UEFI) PCI-E Graphics Card 1 new from $164.99

Features Total 4 outputs 2 x HDMI 2 x DisplayPort

NOT intended for Mac Pro upgrades

PCI-E Graphics Card

XFX RX 5500 XT Thicc II Pro 8GB GDDR6 3xDisplay Port HDMI PCI-Express 4.0 Graphics Card RX-55XT8DFD6 7 new from $209.99

Features GPU: AMD RX 5500 XT

Memory: 8 GB GDDR6

Boost Clock Up to 1845MHz

Equipped with the XFX Thicc II Pro Cooling Technology for optimal cooling and performance.

