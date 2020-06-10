10 Best hand blender Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best hand blender? Experts are here with the list of the best rated hand blender available in U.S. for 2020.

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender Heavy Duty Copper Motor Brushed Stainless Steel Finish With Whisk, Milk Frother Attachments, Silver 1 new from $34.97

Features ❤ SOPHISTICATED DESIGN - The ergonomic grip offers a non-slip and comfortable grip when continuously blending ingredients.

❤ EXCEPTIONAL QUALITY - The full copper motor withstands continuous use and will last 3X longer than competitor's motors.

❤ VERSATILITY - The removable blending arm with fixed blade locks into the motor body for easy operation. The stainless steel S-shaped fixed blade quickly blends ingredients for smoothies, milk shakes, soups or baby food and the quality Whisk attachment is a perfect addition.

❤ EUROPEAN QUALITY – AMERICAN GUARANTEE - 100% 2 Year Warranty so you can buy with confidence and blend happily ever after.

❤ INCLUDED ITEMS - Hand Blender, Whisk & Milk Frother Attachments, Manual.

Ovente Immersion Hand Blender with Brushed Stainless Steel Blades, Ergonomic Handle, Detachable Shaft, 2 Blending Speeds Stick Blender for Smoothies, Puree Baby Food and Soup, Black (HS560B) 1 new from $17.95

Features POWERFUL – Equipped with a high-speed 300-Watt motor it quickly and seamlessly blends ingredients together to make delicious and healthy smoothies pureed soups marinades sauces juices and much more

ADJUSTABLE SPEED – It comes equipped with a pulse-activated sensor with 2 blending speeds from Low to High to whip up the perfect texture and consistency with just one touch!

SLEEK & ERGONOMIC – It’s built with a sleek ergonomically-designed motor-housing body with a non-slip and easy-to-grip handle that gives you comfortable and sturdy control over the blender

HEAVY-DUTY & COMPACT – Its slim stick immersion shaft is made of 304 grade stainless steel and was carefully designed to fit almost all mixing bowls pots and beakers for your daily needs

SUPER EASY TO CLEAN – The shaft is dishwasher-safe and the body can easily be cleaned by wiping with a soft damp cloth These parts come apart and come back together with ease

KOIOS oxasmart 800-Watt/ 12-Speed Immersion Hand Blender(Titanium Reinforced), Turbo for Finer Results, 4-in-1 Set Includes BPA-Free Food Chopper / Egg Beater / Beaker, Ergonomic Grip, Detachable 4 new from $49.99

Features 12-SPEED + TURBO / 800-Wattage All-Copper Motor - Variable speed control with pulse and continuous

360° INSTALLATION & DISASSEMBLY / FIXED ROTARY CORE DESIGN- 360° seamless connection attaches with the press of a button and is more secure than a conventional rotary connection, keeping everything together at any speed and any angle.

FIXED ROTARY CORE DESIGN- Will not fall off due to high-speed rotation

ANTI-SPLASH - The stainless blade is partially covered by a bell shape stainless housing that keeps splashing to a minimum to keep you and your kitchen spotless.

304 STAINLESS STEEL， TITANIUM-REINFORCED BLADE - Golden cross Blade, anti-adhesion, stronger corrosion resistance. 600ML BEAKER AND 500ML CHOPPER

Epica Heavy Duty Immersion Hand Blender 4-in-1 1 new from $36.50

Features NEVER STRUGGLE WITH FROZEN FRUIT AGAIN: Your old blender’s low-grade blades never stood a chance. The Epica makes a habit of not blending in—this 350-watt workhorse brings you the quickest breakfast smoothies and gourmet soups or sauces at just the right consistency.

DESIGNED FOR SIMPLE, POWERFUL USE I BPA FREE : When a hand blender is too complicated to use, it becomes a pain rather than a pleasure. With the Epica easy-control design and quick one-click attachment release, your new hand blender will quickly become the best sous chef you’ve ever had.

MULTI-SPEED FOR MULTI-TASKING CHEFS: From mashed potatoes to strawberry daiquiris, stop leaving chunks behind in your creations. Using the variable speed dial, adjust this blender’s blade speed for the perfect texture every time—thorough grinding, puréeing, juicing, or chopping.

STAY SHARP WITH EASY CLEAN-UP AND STORAGE: This hand blender’s components are all dishwasher safe. Because after crafting natural baby food or perking parents up with a sweet drink, nobody likes dealing with a mess.

THE 100% EPICA “CUTTING EDGE" GUARANTEE: We pride ourselves on our superior manufacturing and quality components that go into each of our products. If for any reason your blender doesn’t make your kitchen experience better and easier, send it back for a full refund. Guaranteed.

Braun MQ505 Multiquick Hand Blender, Black 3 new from $59.94

Features Power bell technology: Durable stainless steel blades and unique bell-shaped blending shaft for fast and finer results

Easy click ensures all attachments can be removed with one simple click

Turbo boost for added power

Soft grip handle for comfortable use and 20 ounce beaker and whisk attachment included

Note: The unit is designed for the turbo button to be activated with a little more force than the other button BPA free

KOIOS 800-Watt/ 12-Speed Immersion Hand Blender(Titanium Reinforced), Turbo for Finer Results, 3-in-1 Set Includes BPA-Free Food Chopper / Egg Beater /Milk Frother Ergonomic Grip, Detachable 2 new from $32.99

Features POWERFUL HIGH-QUALITY MOTOR - The hand blender devices feature 12-SPEED + TURBO / 800-Wattage All-Copper Motor developed to ensure a super-compact ergonomic design for single-handed use, Variable speed control with pulse and continuous

304 STAINLESS STEEL &TITANIUM-REINFORCED BLADE - The unique 4 BLADES TITANIUM PLATED BLADE easily blend the hardest foods with 40% less effort*, which results in 2 times finer blending! That means you can get more creative.

ANTI-SPLASH - Enjoy perfect results with no mess. The stainless blade is partially covered by a bell shape stainless housing that prevents splashing and delivers the best blending results – to keep you and your kitchen spotless.

VERSATILITY- KOIOS 3-in-1 hand blender and attachments included Hand Blender, Whisk & Milk Frother Attachments, Manual. not only make food preparation quick and easy, but they also offer maximum versatility to expand your range and creativity as a cook.

LIFETIME SUPPORT- Never worry about its life. To ensure the highest quality standards, every hand blender is thoroughly tested, from the development phase to the end of series production.

KOIOS 800W 4-in-1 Multifunctional Hand Immersion Blender, 12 Speed, 304 Stainless Steel Stick Blender, Titanium Plated Blade, 600ml Mixing Beaker, 500ml Food Processor, Whisk Attachment, BPA-Free, Red 4 new from $49.99

Features Mighty Stick – High-torque power hand blender shaft with powerful 800W motor blends ingredients to perfection.

Ergonomic Design – Features 12-speed blending presets and a pulse function for intermittent bursts. Now it takes less space as KOIOS has engineered a stylish and compact design to deliver precise control and comfortable interaction with a hand mixer.

Accessories You Need – 600ml mixing beaker, whisk attachment, 500ml chopper attachment, and 5 feet power cord are included. BPA-Free.

Quick & Easy To Clean – Thanks to sleek design, KOIOS obtains a wider range of use as it's easier to operate in tall containers. While it delivers flawless finish, it's still easy to clean and top-rack dishwasher safe. Simply rinse with warm tap water.

Lifetime Support – Never worry of its lifespan as we provide 24 months exchange or money-return guarantee. Just try it risk-free!

Immersion Hand Blender EVERUS 4-in-1 Hand Blender Stick with 700ml Food Chopper, 700ml Mixing Beaker, Stainless Steel Whisk, 8 Speeds Handheld Immersion Blender for Baby Food, Soup, BPA Free, 400W, Black&Sliver 1 new from $45.99

Features 4-in-1 Hand Blender: Multifunctional hand blender is designed to blend, chop, whip, whisk, puree and emulsify. The handheld blender mixer brings you fruit salad, vegetable juice, milkshake, smoothies and baby food supplements in just a short time consistency.

BPA Free Chopper and Beaker: The immersion hand blender includes 700ml chopper, 700ml beaker, stainless steel stick and whisk. All parts are made of food-grade material, healthy and durable. 700ml chopper and beaker are larger than others’ capacity, it prepares the more food at a time, fast and convenient.

Easy to Clean: Detachable attachments of immersion blender make it easy to clean and store, and removable parts are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. All attachments are installed and removed easily.

400W Hand Blender Electric: With 400W actual wattage, this handheld blender mixes food in seconds. Sharp blade and 8 speeds adjustable blender can mix various food by most suitable speed, ensure the taste. Let’s make delicious food for your baby, family, friends.

2-Year Quality Warranty: BPA free, our hand blender provides 24-month warranty, we arrange the special service team to help you solve problems immediately, no matter pre-sales and after-sales issues.

Americana EHB-2425BL Electric Immersion Hand Blender, Mixer, Chopper, 1-Touch Control Soups, Sauces, Baby Food, Removable Blending Stick, 150 Watts, Aqua 4 new from $16.47

Features Powerful 150-watt motor blends, purees, mixes and chops

Easy clean-up with dishwasher-safe detachable rod

Blend healthy drinks, shakes, sauces, soups, and more

Stainless steel blades are durable and stain resistant

Blend, chop, mix right in your pots, bowls, juice pitchers - few dishes means fast cleanup

Gourmia GHB2360 12 Speed Illuminating Immersion Hand Blender with Turbo Mode - Comfortable Ergonomic Handle - Whisk Attachment Included - Integrated LED Spotlight - 300 Watt Motor - Black 1 new from $25.99

Features BRIGHT BLEND LIGHT: Integrated LED spotlight to monitor blending progress and consistency

12 SPEED SETTINGS: Efficient yet quiet speeds to puree and blend it all - from soups to smoothies

TURBO MODE: For an extra boost at max speed to handle any blending task

COMFORT GRIP: Ergonomic handle designed to provide a comfortable and sturdy grip

WHISK AWAY: Includes whisk attachment for beating eggs, whipped cream and icing

hand blender Buyer’s Guide 2020

I have spent a long time including the above hand blender. Just to mention, I went through about 22 hours, 192 Product to buy and test 3 of the hand blender I listed.

When buying a hand blender, there are always a few things to keep in mind. I want to share it with you. If you are not convinced by the list above, you can check these factors and find the hand blender that best suits your needs. So should I start?

1st Prize

No matter what you buy, the price of the product is one of the most important things and the same applies to hand blender. Most hand blenders are in the price range of high to low. The best hand blender is listed on the top of list. If the budget doesn’t matter, I recommend you choose the first product.

You can opt for the second place. It’s as good as the first one, but costs a lot less. However, if the budget is a big problem and you are looking for the cheapest hand blender, you should choose one that costs around.

2. Do you have what you need?

It is important that the hand blender you buy contains all the features you are looking for. Because if you don’t meet your requirements, how would it be best for you? If you are looking for something future-proof. The first model I listed is the best overall and has all the features you should be looking for in a hand blender.

Make a list of all the items you are looking for in a hand blender and then compare them with the models listed. If it suits your functional requirements, you should check the price. If it fits your budget, check out the other benefits hand blender has to offer. If you have any additional benefits that may be useful to you, hooray! You have just found the best hand blender test available for your budget.

3. The brand is important!

I always recommend my readers to choose the hand blender that comes from a well-known brand. Because it will not only be excellent in terms of product quality, but will also offer better customer support that can come in handy if there is a problem with the hand blender keyword in the future. A brand may be great in US or around the world, but if it doesn’t offer a service near you, it can be a problem. So when choosing a brand, make sure that the customer service or support center is nearby.

4. Check offers

Back then, you had to go to different stores to find out the exact price of the hand blender, and in some cases there were very few local stores. However, with an increase in e-commerce websites like Amazon US, you can always get the best hand blender test at a very reliable price. For this reason, I have inserted the link to the Amazon list of products. If this is not urgent, you can wait a few days to check.

5. Guarantee items!

hand blenders from well-known brands are not easily damaged, and even if they do, there is a guarantee that you can repair for free if there is a problem with the manufacturer or a malfunction for no reason. However, if you buy hand blenders from unknown brands that are not guaranteed, there is a good chance that you will end up spending a large amount on repairs and maintenance.

6. Read the reviews

The best way to recognize the hand blender keyword is to try or use it. But that is not possible. However, there are many customer reviews that explain the pros and cons that can be really helpful. Since this post is all about helping you find the best hand blender test, I can’t end up writing detailed reviews for each of the products. For this reason, until I get detailed product reviews, my suggestion would go through the actual customer reviews on Amazon.

7. Trustworthy seller

This is usually not the case, but I have had some bad experiences looking for a hand blender in the offline market. They told me that the model I buy is from a well-known brand. After using it for 2 months when I encountered a problem with the product, I contacted the service center and was made aware that the hand blender I was wearing was not really made for you by the service and is a first copy.

Following my advice, I would like to ask you to ensure that you shop from reliable sellers like Amazon and other popular stores that offer excellent customer support! In the event of such a scam, you can contact Amazon – report fraudulent activity, help other people avoid the purchase, and also get a refund.

The judgment

I hope I could help you find the best hand blender test in US for 2020. Write a comment if I was helpful so that I could stay motivated and find many more guides for different products on the market. If I wasn’t helpful, you could still contact me and point out the mistakes I made (I’m open to accepting them publicly.)