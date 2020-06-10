10 Best nordic walking sticks Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best nordic walking sticks? Experts are here with the list of the best rated nordic walking sticks available in U.S. for 2020.

Cascade Mountain Tech Aluminum Adjustable Trekking Poles - Lightweight Quick Lock Walking Or Hiking Stick - 1 Set (2 Poles), Cork Grip 2 new from $22.99

Features HIGH QUALITY STRONG VALUE – Built with "Aircraft grade" aluminum – We source quality material and buy in bulk quantities to be able to offer high-quality poles for everyone. Compare to other brands which save by using a lower quality less than aluminum

LIGHT WEIGHT & COMPACT POLES – 10.4 oz or LESS THAN a pound - Our aluminum poles provide hikers, walkers, back packers, campers and many more the best option for a light weight strong pole. You will feel the difference when on long hikes or daily walks

QUICK LOCK & EXTENDABLE: Need to adjust your pole height when trekking up a hill, or a downward slope? Our quick lock will support you during all your adventures, it is easy use and reliable for holding the pole at the desired height ranging from 26”- 54”

COMFORTABLE CORK GRIP – Cork grips provide exceptional comfort, lower the vibration as you step, and wicks away sweat. Our poles also include tungsten carbide tips and adjustable wrist straps. BONUS tip kit includes: snow basket, boots, small rubber feet.

WE STAND BEHIND OUR BRAND: Let us know if we can help you with your trekking needs or replace any parts under warranty. Our poles were designed to fit the needs of women, men, and kids hiking trips. Try our poles out for your next adventure!

Bafx Products 1 Pair (2 Poles) Adjustable Anti Shock Strong & Lightweight Aluminum Hiking Poles for Walking or Trekking (Silver) 1 new from $21.99

Features Great for Everybody - Our hiking poles are a perfet fit from beginners to experts, children, teens, adults & seniors. Anybody from 3'6" up to 6'4" will have no problem using our poles!

Comfortable - Ergonomic grips, lightweight aluminum, an extra wide padded wrist strap and an anti shock feature in each poles helps make our hiking poles the most comfortable poles you will use.

Extras - Each pole comes with 2 rubber tips plus 2 spares (4 tips total), a carbide tip (built into each pole) and 2 mud baskets giving you all the essentials you need to get started hiking today

Lightweight & Durable - Our poles are made of lightweight 6061 aluminum weighing in at approximately 12.4 ounces per pole (with tips). A very durable yet affordable material for any hiking skill level

100% Satisfaction Guarantee - Covered by our 1 year warranty against all defects with friendly USA based support staff. Your satisfaction is our goal and we will not rest until you are happy.

TheFitLife Nordic Walking Trekking Poles - 2 Packs with Antishock and Quick Lock System, Telescopic, Collapsible, Ultralight for Hiking, Camping, Mountaining, Backpacking, Walking, Trekking (Purple) 1 new from $23.98

Features ANTI SHOCK/ SHOCK , ABSORBING POLES - With the High Quality 7 Series Aviation Aluminum Material, the Shock-Absorbing Effect Can Strongly Reduce Damage From the Impact Force

EXTRA LONG EVA FOAM HANDLES WITH STRAPS - Soft and Comfortable, Absorbs Moisture From Sweaty Hands and Very Comfortable to Hold

BUILT TO LAST - We use Aviation Aluminum to make the Strongest & Lightest Poles in the Outdoor Market

EXTENDABLE - Our poles feature our Quick Lock so you can collapse or extend your poles from 26" (65 cm) all the way to 53" (135 cm) quickly. When not in use, these are easy to collapse, small and light enough to be stored within your backpack.

SATISFY YOUR THIRST FOR ADVENTURE - You’ll feel 100% satisfaction from the moment you received the trekking poles. They come with a carrying bag and a full set of rubber accessories for trekking, hiking, nordic walking and backpacking, etc. We are quite sure that you will be super-impressed with the durability, portability, versatility and high quality of our trekking poles.

TrailBuddy Lightweight Trekking Poles - 2-pc Pack Adjustable Hiking or Walking Sticks - Strong Aircraft Aluminum - Quick Adjust Flip-Lock - Cork Grip, Padded Strap (Lake Blue) 1 new from $35.99

Features TOUGHER THAN CARBON FIBER - TrailBuddy Trekking Poles' tough aluminum can withstand pressure and impact better than carbon fiber - crucial if hiking on rocky terrain or supporting heavier weight

LIGHT AIRCRAFT GRADE ALUMINUM - Aluminum 7075 hiking sticks weigh up to 4 ounces less than typical 6061 Aluminum common in hiking sticks - making it the perfect gift for an outdoor enthusiast!

EASIER TO ADJUST THAN TWIST LOCK - Changing the height of these telescoping poles from 24.5 to 54 inches is a breeze even when you're wearing gloves or trekking in wet conditions thanks to its lever-locks

BUILT FOR YOUR COMFORT - Cork handles are comfy to use in both hot and cold temperatures, are moisture-wicking, and mold to the shape of your hand while the strap is padded to avoid chafing your skin

GET YOUR COMPLETE SET NOW - Available in beautiful black, blue, red, green, yellow, pink, purple, and aqua colors, these poles also come with a carrying bag, 2 pairs rubber tips , 1 pair connectors, mud baskets, and snow baskets (snow baskets for light snowshoeing only, NOT for skiing)

Real Nordic Walking Poles from SWIX of Norway. Life Time Warranty. 32 Lengths. #1 for Hiking, Trekking, Physical Therapy. Safer, Lighter, Stronger Than Flimsy Collapsible Poles from China 1 new from $79.95 Check Price on Amazon

Features The Only Walking Poles On Amazon That Are Custom Fit To Your Height. Please Click On “Customize Now” (Top Right Of This Page When Ready To Order). These 1-Piece Walking Poles Are Tough Enough For Athletes, Fitness Walking, Hiking And Trekking – Making Them The Logical And Safest Choice For Seniors And Individuals With Balance Issues too. These Walking Poles Are The Most Durable, Most Dependable And Most User-Friendly Available In The USA.

Quality 1-Piece Walking Poles From SWIX And EXEL. These Walking Poles Are Made In Real Ski Pole Factories And Are Not Cheap Flimsy Twist/Flip-Locking Collapsible Poles From China. SWIX And EXEL Walking Poles Have REAL Nordic Straps - Not Cheap Loop Straps, Velcro Slings Or No Straps At All. Don't get scammed!

These #1 Rated Walking Poles Include Removable Nordic Walking Rubber Tips/Asphalt Paws For Hard Surfaces - Pavement,Cement, Indoor & Outdoor Tracks, In The Mall, Carpet, Tile, ......... These Are The Best Poles For Use In The City, On Pavement, For Those In Physical Therapy, For Athletes, Hikers, Fitness Walkers, ........

Durable Carbide Metal Tips For The Trail, Grass, Beach, Sand Dunes, Snow & Ice - These Are The Best Poles For Use In The City, Out In The Country And Up In The Mountains.

Beware Of Twist-Locking and Telescoping Poles That Rattle, Vibrate And Collapse Unexpectedly. Fact: 100% Of The Collapsible Poles On Amazon Are Made In China. Athletes Destroy Collapsible Poles + Seniors And Individuals With Balance Issues Should NEVER Be Sold Collapsible Poles. If you see collapsible poles that come with a free nylon sack it means they are 100% made in China.

Foxelli Carbon Fiber Trekking Poles – Collapsible, Lightweight, Shock-Absorbent, Hiking, Walking & Running Sticks with Natural Cork Grips, Quick Locks, 4 Season/All Terrain Accessories and Carry Bag 1 new from $69.97

Features 100% CARBON FIBER: Foxelli Trekking Poles (also known as Nordic walking poles or hiking sticks) are made from 100% carbon fiber material, which is known for its incredible lightness. Each pole weighs only 7.6 oz, allowing you to move quicker and faster while exerting less energy. Carbon fiber is also shock-absorbent and significantly minimizes the impact on joints. Durable and sturdy, these walking sticks are designed to withstand even the most challenging hikes or backpacking trips.

EASILY ADJUSTABLE: Thanks to the quick-lock technology, Foxelli collapsible hiking poles are incredibly easy to use and a breeze to adjust - locking them in place takes only a few seconds. The sturdy locks are designed to firmly keep the walking poles in place and prevent them from sliding down, offering you the ultimate stability. Retractable from 24” to 55”, they work for a wide range of different heights, including both short & tall MEN, WOMEN & even KIDS!

PROVIDING THE ULTIMATE COMFORT: The anti-slip natural cork grips absorb sweat and moisture and will keep your hands cool and dry during those challenging long-distance hikes. The extra-padded, fully adjustable, breathable wrist straps make sure that you don’t accidentally drop your poles, and provide you with the maximum comfort throughout the day. The extended foam sleeves, made of soft EVA foam, will aid you during switchbacks and abrupt changes in terrain.

SUITABLE FOR ALL CONDITIONS: From challenging ice mountain climbing to casual strolling around the neighborhood - our included heavy-duty accessories and tungsten carbide tips will not let you down, whatever the terrain or the season may be. Thermoplastic rubber tips & baskets strongly attach to the trekking sticks, so you can forget about losing them on snowy or muddy trails. A carrying case and a carrying clip are both included for easy, convenient storage and transportation.

RISK-FREE PURCHASE: Don’t worry about missing Amazon’s 30-day return window. We offer a 120-day, no questions asked, money-back guarantee with a 3-year warranty for any defects. If you’re not 100% satisfied - we’ll give you your money back. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

FitTrek Trekking Poles - Walking Poles - Hiking Poles Telescopic - Lightweight Nordic Walking Poles for Women, Men and Kids with Walking Poles Rubber Tips and Pole Bag, 1 Pair 1 new from $29.95 Check Price on Amazon

Features ✅GREAT FOR EVERYBODY - The FitTrek trekking poles are a great choice for everybody, from beginners to experts, children, teens, adults & seniors. Our trekking poles versatile size means anybody from 2'7" up to 6'5" will have no problem using our poles!

✅ERGONOMIC & COMFORTABLE - FitTrek trekking poles have been designed with Anti-Slip Natural Cork Grips + Soft-foam Grip, keep Hands Cool and Dry During Long Distance Hikes. Extended soft-foam grip with Extra Padded Wrist Straps, easily adjusting, safety release and more comfort!

✅GREAT FEATURES - Each walking pole set comes with 4 kinds rubber tips for using the poles on mud, snow, pavement or smooth rocks. They also have a built-in carbide tip for gravel, hard packed trails or ice.

✅Newest Patent Lever Lock - 30% smaller, 20% lighter and 25% higher holding force, quick and easy to adjust even when wearing gloves. Extremely fast adjustment of the pole length from 26 inch to 54 inch, Kids poles retractable from 23 inch to 37 inch.

✅RISK-FREE PURCHASE - The FitTrek Hiking Poles are covered by our great the manufacturer service against all defects. We want every customer to be 100% happy with their purchase, so if you have any troubles, please get in touch with FitTrek Outdoors!

York Nordic Ultralight Folding Walking Poles - Travel Ready - 8.6 oz Each, 15.5 in collapsed, with Rubber Feet, Baskets, and Bag 2 new from $59.99

Features GREAT GIFT: Pair of travel ready, adjustable 3-Piece folding hiking / walking / trekking poles that collapse to just 15.5 inches. The perfect gift for the travel lover

PERFECT FOR TRAVEL: Expanded poles adjust from 42.5 to 53 inches. Each weighs only 9 ounces (1.12lbs total) Fits in a carry-on bag

ULTRA LIGHT & STURDY: Lighter than carbon at 8.6 oz each we use aircraft grade 7075 aluminum that is sturdier than carbon fiber.

GREAT VALUE: Includes 2 trek poles, detachable rubber feet, snow baskets, and free black nylon travel bag. Compare our quality and warranty to anyone - Black Diamond, Leki, Cane, Komperdell, Rei, 100% carbon fiber, Paria, Hunger Hiker, Montem, Cascade Mountain, Mountainsmith, BAFX, Foxelli, Bangail, TrailBuddy, Yukon or any walking pole or hiking stick. Nobody has a better warranty, service, or product support!

FROM YORK NORDIC: Top Rated for Customer Service, Best in Industry 5 year warranty, Free access to training videos. York Nordic - Passionate about walking, hiking, and just getting out there!

Trekking Walking Poles Collapsible Adjustable Lightweight Aluminum Nordic Treking Stick Telescoping Retractable Hiking Pole Walking Sticks best for Women Men Kids Seniors Snow Ski Trek Hike Trail 1 new from $39.97

Features LIGHTWEIGHT to Increase Your Footprint : Our Aluminum 7075 walking stick can weigh up to 115 gram (4 ounces) less compared to 6061 alumnium poles. The weight difference is crutial for hiking, backpacking, mountaineering, treking, running in rough terrains, and supporting heavier weights, considering you may lift the poles thousands of time in a single time

STURDY and BUILT TO LAST: Trekology Walking stick's tough aluminum shaft can withstand pressure and impact better than carbon fibre - crucial if hiking on rocky terrain or supporting heavier weight.

METAL FLIP LOCK - easier to adjust than twist lock, and sturdier than plastic flip lock - Changing the height of these telescoping poles from 26 to 53 inches (65cm to 135cm) is a breeze even when you're wearing gloves or trekking in wet conditions thanks to its lever locks.

BUILT FOR YOUR COMFORT - EVA foam handles are comfy to use in both hot and cold temperatures, are moisture-wicking. They have beautiful cork color for aesthetic look. The adjustable strap help hold your poles in place to reduce efforts.

Get Your Complete Set today! Each set comes with two poles with plenty of accessories. Choose from red or black colored shafts. We want you to be 100% satisfied with your purchase and have a WORRY-FREE ONE YEAR WARRANTY. Get the poles today and expand your adventure!

Trekking Poles Collapsible Nordic Hiking Pole Pair - Trek-Z Cork Handle 2pc Ultralight Folding Walking Sticks, Lightweight Aluminum 7075 Foldable Treking Stick for Trail Seniors Men Women Trek 1 new from $39.97

Features 2020 New Design! INCREASE YOUR FOOT PRINT! Trek-Z Ergonomic Trekking Poles (set of 2) give you reason to increase the steps you take. Help Prevent knee injury, support extra weight, and walk comfortably with these hiking poles. Cork grip wicks away sweat from hands keeping them drier. Firmer grip in muddy areas with added mud stops. EVA foam shafts allow for a strong grip in extreme all terrain environments. Trek-Z poles are the perfect gift for outdoor hikers who enjoy light and compact gear!

ENGINEERED and BUILT TO LAST: Keeping your Adventurous nature in mind, we knew that No detail could be overlooked! Made with aircraft grade aluminum-crucial for hiking or backpacking in rough terrains and supporting heavier weights. The joints have been enhanced to be extra secure with added metal caps. Cork grip absorbs sweat out of your hands. Trek-Z hiking poles are meant to withstand pressure and impact far superior to carbon fiber poles. Pick up your map and start your adventure!

COMPACT DESIGN that is READY to GO WHEN YOU ARE: Trek-Z trekking poles collapse down to a portable 15 inches (38 cm), thanks to its retractable tri-fold design. Fitting into backpack, luggage cases, or duffel bags for compact travel! Trekking Poles for seniors - No more cumbersome walking sticks! Trek-Z gives you the ability to build strength and muscle while you run errands. Let these unique poles go with you to all your outdoor leisure activities and adventures!

SIZING ... We've GOT YOU COVERED: The length of the pole can be adjusted quickly and easily using an innovative metal flip lock technology. Customize the height to your liking, and ensure it is secure with our metal stopper secure locking system. The height of the poles has adjustment range of 20cm from 110cm to 130cm that fits for men, women, teenager with height between 5'2'' (159cm) to 6'5'' (195cm). Each package comes in pair with holder bag.

LIGHTER THAN YOUR AVERAGE UMBRELLA: Each pole weighs only 11.5 ounces (330g) perfect as an all-day walking stick or for backpacking in high mountains or on your favorite ski trails, or even crossing the stream. The staffs are engineered with 100% air-space grade 7075 aluminum-same material used on aircraft and in marine environments, when strength and lighter weights are needed. Whether you are for fishing, hunting, hiking, these folding poles are the only trek poles you will ever need.

