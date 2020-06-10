10 Best Power bank usb c Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best Power bank usb c? Experts are here with the list of the best rated Power bank usb c available in U.S. for 2020.

You will invest your hard earned money buying this Power bank usb c and I don’t want you to regret it. That is why I have spent a lot of time researching, reviewing, and comparing. To finally get to this list!

Updated 2020 Version PD Power Bank 20000mah USB C Power Delivery (18W) Portable Phone Charger, Ultra High Capacity Power Bank with 5.1A Output, External Battery Pack for Phone, Pad

1 used from $18.99

Features ✅High-Speed Charging: Cincred Power Bank delivers the fastest possible charge, supports Quick Charge. Auto detect the charging requirement from your devices and allow simultaneously charging up to 2A(max) per port; Comes with 3 wires: 1 type-c cable and 2 micro cables. Save your money to buy the cable separately. Charge 50% of electricity in 30 minutes, fully charged the mobile phone in 1 ~ 1.5 hours.

✅20000mAh Ultra-High Capacity: 20000mAh Portable Charger can charge the phone and any other devices multiple times. Weighs as little as a can of soup (15 oz) yet charges the iPhone 7 almost seven times, the Galaxy S6 five times or the iPad mini 4 twice. Huge capacity is deal for your daily activities or other long time outside trip.

✅3 Outputs and 3 Inputs: 3 USB Ports (one 2A and two 1A) which help simultaneously charge USB powered devices, sharing the juice with your family and friends. 3 Inputs (an USB C port, a micro-USB port and a lightning port) save your money and time for taking more cords.

✅Smart Protection Technology & LCD Digital Indicator: The intelligent LCD digital display shows the remaining power life and the electricity’s voltage and amperage in digital format to ensure you are aware of the available power and the charging status. Power Bank Built-in safeguards can automatically protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, short-circuit and overcharging, making charging safer.

✅ AMERICAN GUARANTEE - We have strict quality control system, our products are put into the market after rigorous testing. Quality is not a problem. We remove all risk. Our total satisfaction promise covers all our products. So choose CINCRED with confidence and look forward to a lifetime of pleasure.

AUKEY USB C Power Bank, 20000mAh Portable Charger USB C, Slimline Type C Battery Pack with 3 Input & 4 Output Compatible with iPhone 11/ 11 Pro/XS Max/8, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy Note8, Pixel

Features Universal Charging: 3A total output to charge a USB-C device and three USB-A devices simultaneously (the USB-C port can supply a powerful 3A by itself). Recharge your power bank via USB-C or micro-USB port

Large Capacity: 20000mAh to charge your iPhone 8 7.3 times, or 9.7-inch iPad Pro 1.5 times, or Samsung Galaxy Note8 4 times

Refined Design: Slimline form makes it comfortable to hold and matte surface keeps it free of fingerprints, so you’ll like using this power bank for a long time to come. Minimalist LED indicator shows remaining battery level at a glance

Safety Features: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging

Package Contents: AUKEY PB-Y14 20000mAh Power Bank, USB-A to USB-C Cable, User Manual, 24-Month Promise and Customer Support Card

AUKEY USB C Power Bank, 10000mAh Portable Charger, Dual-Output Battery Pack Compatible with iPhone 11/11 Pro/Xs/XS Max/XR, Samsung Galaxy Note9, and More

1 used from $16.55

Features Convenient Charging: USB-C input/output port charges your USB-C devices or recharges the power bank at 5V 3A. Standard USB port charges your other devices at up to 5V 2.4A with AiPower Adaptive Charging Technology. Total power output of 15W

10000mAh of Power: Fully charge your 12.9-inch iPad Pro 0.7 times, iPhone XS 3 times, or Samsung Galaxy Note9 2 times

Refined Design: Slimline form makes it comfortable to hold. Minimalist LED indicator shows remaining battery level at a glance

Safety Features: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging

Package Contents: AUKEY PB-XN10 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank, Micro-USB Cable, User Manual, 24-Month Promise and Customer Support Card

RAVPower Portable Charger 20000mAh PD 3.0 Power Bank QC 3.0 18W USB C External Battery Pack Tri-input and Tri-output Cell Phone Charger Battery for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and More

1 used from $45.00

Features Power for Days: Step into the upper echelon of battery capacity with a muscled 20,000mAh, fully capable of recharging your phone or tablet several times over.

The LED indicator displays the available power level of battery pack and charging status intelligently. Know before you go.

One for All: Compatibility at its finest, not only ready to charge almost all USB powered devices including laptops, tablets, smartphones and more, but also portable charger can charged by all the cables. Moreover, just taking one cable of the latest iPhone is enough when you traveling around.

Stay Protected: All ports, including a dedicated iPhone input port, feature complete charging protections alongside RAVPower's comprehensive iSmart technology. Built in UL certified battery cell and complete charging protections make you and your device safer.

2.5x Faster Charging: Powerful 18W PD and QC output for exhilarating charging speeds, do you a great favor in an emergency. Especially bring your new iPhone back to 50 percentage in as quickly as 30 minutes.

Portable Charger RAVPower 20000mAh 60W PD 3.0 USB C Power Bank 2-Port Power Delivery Battery Pack High-Capacity External Battery Compatible with MacBook Pro iPad Pro iPhone 11 SE 2 Nintendo Switch

5 used from $40.08

Features Potent Power for Your Laptop: Substantial 60W PD output means it can charge your MacBook Pro perfectly, just as good as the original charger

Big Power, Small Case: A 20000mAh battery pack to power your iPhone 11 Pro Max from 0% to full 2. 6 times, iphone Xs 5 times, Galaxy S10 & NOTE 10 3. 4 times, iPad Pro 2018 1. 6 times, MacBook Pro 13" 2018 0.84 times (Data based on internal lab testing)

Dual Fast Charging: Equipped with one PD 60W port and one QC 18W port to ensure you can charge your laptop and phone at top speeds simultaneously

Mighty 30W PD Input: Achieve peak performance with a strapping 30W PD charging adapter – fully recharge the power bank in 3 hours（Charger Not Included)

Dependable Safety: Packed with advanced charging guards, this power bank is forged to protect against damage caused by overcurrent and overheating issues

2020 Updated Ultra Compact 10000mAh PD Power Bank, Dual USB A and USB C Ports with Quick Charge 3.0 Technology, Portable Charger with Digital Screen for iPhone, iPad, Samsung, Google Pixel and More

Features FAST CHARGE FOR MULTIPLE DEVICES – The PURSUN Power Bank rapidly charges the most power-hungry devices up to 100% in just an hour with no drop in voltage or current. Dual USB-A and USB-C ports allow users to charge two devices at once with a max output of 3 Amps individually. Great for Android and iOS devices!

EXCELLENT BATTERY & LED DIGITAL DISPLAY – Charge and recharge your phone to 100% up to 3-5 times with the 10000mAh, large-capacity battery. The white LED digital screen lets you know how much power remains in the battery. Our power bank has an extended battery life and a long standby time, making it great to use in emergencies or on long, cross country road trips.

COMPACT & SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT – Weighing only 6.9 oz, our lightweight power bank fits easily into your pocket and is perfect for space-limited users. The matte textured finish makes it scratch resistant from bumps on hard surfaces, hides fingerprints and smudges, and provides a secure grip in your hands.

AUTOMATICALLY CHARGE & CERTIFIED SAFETY – The PURSUN Power Bank automatically delivers power upon connecting to a device – you do not need to press any buttons to power it up. It automatically powers off once the device is fully charged. While charging, it employs a muti-protection system to safeguard your devices and is UL, FCC, CE, and ROHS certified.

GREAT BACKUP ON-THE-GO PLAN – Our 37wh battery falls below the 100wh flight restriction and can be brought in your carry-on bag. We offer a 30-DAY MONEY BACK and a 18-MONTH WARRANTY. Get one today and experience the difference that real quality makes!

Anker Portable Charger, PowerCore Essential 20000mAh Power Bank with PowerIQ Technology and USB-C (Input Only), High-Capacity External Battery Pack Compatible with iPhone, Samsung, iPad, and More.

Features Ultra-High Capacity: The massive 20,000mAh capacity provides more than 5 charges for iPhone XS, almost 5 full charges for Samsung Galaxy S10, more than 4 charges for iPhone 11, and over 2 and a half charges for iPad mini 5.

Advanced Charging Technology: Anker's exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to deliver an optimized charge to your devices, while the trickle-charging mode is the best way to charge low-power accessories.

Simultaneous Charging: Twin USB ports allow you to charge two devices at the same time. The USB C port cannot charge other devices.

Versatile Recharging: With both a USB-C and Micro USB input port, you have more options over how you recharge. Recharging PowerCore with a 10W charger will take approximately 10.5 hours, while recharging with a 5W charger will take approximately 20 hours.

What You Get: Anker PowerCore Essential 20000, Micro USB cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service. (USB-C cable, Lightning cable, and wall charger not included)

Portable Power Bank, 25000mAh/92.5Wh Power Charger with LCD Display, 18W PD USB C External Battery Pack Compatible with iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, iPad Pro, Nintendo Switch and More

Features 【PD 18W Fast Charging】 Triple output ports design, with 2 USB A output and 1 USB C output ports included. The 18W USB C power delivery fast charges iPhone 11/11 Pro/XS/XR, S 10, Pixel 3, iPad Pro 2019, Nintendo Switch and more. Dual input options, recharge power bank by either 2A Micro USB port or USB C port to gain faster result.

【Massive Capacity】 25000mAh massive battery capacity, powerful enough to offer 4.1 charges for iPhone 11 Pro Max, and 3 charges for Samsung Note 10+. The two-type output equals universal compatibility, supporting charging for almost all PD and non-PD devices including smart phones, tablets, etc. A must-have for travel, camping, business trip, classroom, office, restaurants, libraries and more.

【LCD Digital Display】 Equipped with smart LCD display, the accurate remaining power is displayed by percentage from 1% to 100% instead of just a few dots, so that it is more travel ready when you’re going out.

【Superior Safety】 Built-in Li-polymer battery, more durable for long-lasting battery life. Multi-protection safety system protects your devices against excessive heat, current, voltage, short circuit and more, making charging more secure.

【What You Get】Panergy Portable Power Bank 25000mAh, Micro USB cable, timely & considerate customer services. Please feel free to contact us if any problems, and we’ll reply within 24 hours.

Anker USB C Portable Charger, PowerCore Essential 20000 PD (18W) Power Bank, High-Capacity 20000mAh Power Delivery Battery Pack for iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/X/8, Samsung (PD Charger Not Included)

Features The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology.

Ultra-High Capacity: The massive 20, 000mAh capacity provides more than 5 and a half charges for iPhone XS, more than 4 full charges for Samsung Galaxy S10, and over 2 and a half charges for iPad mini 5.

High-Speed Charging: deliver an 18W high-speed charge to phones, Tablets, and more via the USB-C power delivery port or the Qualcomm Quick Charge-enabled USB port.

Rapid Recharge: Pair the included USB-C to USB-C cable with an 18W Power Delivery wall charger (not included) to refuel your PowerCore in less than 7 hours. Please note: Recharging with a normal USB wall charger will take approximately 20 hours.

What You Get: PowerCore Essential 20000 PD, USB-C to C cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service. (USB-A to C cable and Power Delivery wall charger not included.)

USB C Portable Charger RAVPower 20100mAh Quick Charge Power Bank Type C Battery Pack with QC 3.0 USB battery bank External Battery for iPhone iPad Pro MacBook Switch Galaxy S10 Note 10 and More

Features Choose the RAVPower Treatment: Join millions of users worldwide that rely on our leading technology for their daily charging needs

Quick Charge 3.0 Input & Output: 75% faster technology, charge compatible smartphones from 0 to 80% in only 60 minutes; QC3.0 input allows for speedy recharging of the battery charger

Type-C Input & Output: The airplane-friendly power bank recharges up to 5V/3A; compatible with Nintendo Switch, 12-inch MacBook, Google Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8 Plus, Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Bigger Capacity and Faster Recharge: 20100mAh charges the Nintendo Switch 2.5 times, iPhone 11 Pro 3.9 times, Note 10 for 3.4 times, or a Galaxy S10+ 2.9 times; fully recharge the power bank in just 4.5 hours (QC3.0 charger) or 10.5 hours (5V/2A charger)

What You Get: Lifetime Warranty, RAVPower Turbo Series 20100mAh Portable Charger, 2 x Micro USB Charging Cables, Micro-USB to Type-C Adapter, Carry Pouch, User Guide

Power bank usb c Buyer’s Guide 2020

I have spent a long time including the above Power bank usb c. Just to mention, I went through about 25 hours, 178 Product to buy and test 4 of the Power bank usb c I listed.

When buying a Power bank usb c, there are always a few things to keep in mind. I want to share it with you. If you are not convinced by the list above, you can check these factors and find the Power bank usb c that best suits your needs. So should I start?

1st Prize

No matter what you buy, the price of the product is one of the most important things and the same applies to Power bank usb c. Most Power bank usb cs are in the price range of high to low. The best Power bank usb c is listed on the top of list. If the budget doesn’t matter, I recommend you choose the first product.

You can opt for the second place. It’s as good as the first one, but costs a lot less. However, if the budget is a big problem and you are looking for the cheapest Power bank usb c, you should choose one that costs around.

2. Do you have what you need?

It is important that the Power bank usb c you buy contains all the features you are looking for. Because if you don’t meet your requirements, how would it be best for you? If you are looking for something future-proof. The first model I listed is the best overall and has all the features you should be looking for in a Power bank usb c.

Make a list of all the items you are looking for in a Power bank usb c and then compare them with the models listed. If it suits your functional requirements, you should check the price. If it fits your budget, check out the other benefits Power bank usb c has to offer. If you have any additional benefits that may be useful to you, hooray! You have just found the best Power bank usb c test available for your budget.

3. The brand is important!

I always recommend my readers to choose the Power bank usb c that comes from a well-known brand. Because it will not only be excellent in terms of product quality, but will also offer better customer support that can come in handy if there is a problem with the Power bank usb c keyword in the future. A brand may be great in US or around the world, but if it doesn’t offer a service near you, it can be a problem. So when choosing a brand, make sure that the customer service or support center is nearby.

4. Check offers

Back then, you had to go to different stores to find out the exact price of the Power bank usb c, and in some cases there were very few local stores. However, with an increase in e-commerce websites like Amazon US, you can always get the best Power bank usb c test at a very reliable price. For this reason, I have inserted the link to the Amazon list of products. If this is not urgent, you can wait a few days to check.

5. Guarantee items!

Power bank usb cs from well-known brands are not easily damaged, and even if they do, there is a guarantee that you can repair for free if there is a problem with the manufacturer or a malfunction for no reason. However, if you buy Power bank usb cs from unknown brands that are not guaranteed, there is a good chance that you will end up spending a large amount on repairs and maintenance.

6. Read the reviews

The best way to recognize the Power bank usb c keyword is to try or use it. But that is not possible. However, there are many customer reviews that explain the pros and cons that can be really helpful. Since this post is all about helping you find the best Power bank usb c test, I can’t end up writing detailed reviews for each of the products. For this reason, until I get detailed product reviews, my suggestion would go through the actual customer reviews on Amazon.

7. Trustworthy seller

This is usually not the case, but I have had some bad experiences looking for a Power bank usb c in the offline market. They told me that the model I buy is from a well-known brand. After using it for 2 months when I encountered a problem with the product, I contacted the service center and was made aware that the Power bank usb c I was wearing was not really made for you by the service and is a first copy.

Following my advice, I would like to ask you to ensure that you shop from reliable sellers like Amazon and other popular stores that offer excellent customer support! In the event of such a scam, you can contact Amazon – report fraudulent activity, help other people avoid the purchase, and also get a refund.

The judgment

I hope I could help you find the best Power bank usb c test in US for 2020. Write a comment if I was helpful so that I could stay motivated and find many more guides for different products on the market. If I wasn’t helpful, you could still contact me and point out the mistakes I made (I’m open to accepting them publicly.)