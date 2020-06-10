10 Best touchless hand sanitizer dispenser Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best touchless hand sanitizer dispenser? Experts are here with the list of the best rated touchless hand sanitizer dispenser available in U.S. for 2020.

Automatic Soap Dispenser, Touchless Soap Dispenser Equipped Stainless Steel w/Infrared Motion Sensor Upgraded Waterproof Base for Bathroom & Kitchen 2 new from $26.95

Features ★ Sensor Soap Dispenser：This automatic soap dispenser use the latest design free-standing adjustable button, with built-in precise infrared motion and PIR sensor detection technology. The upgraded sensor prolongs the working life of it and is sensitive more so you can get the hands free soap dispenser quickly.

★ Sturdy & Durable：Made by advanced 304 stainless steel（middle）and ABS plastic material(the top and bottom), durable and rust-proof, superb quality keeps its long-term metallic gloss , it is suitable for any bathroom or kitchen sink countertop.

★ 3 Adjustable Soap Liquid Levels：The soap dispenser capacity is 250ml, The first run out of soap is 1.5 seconds, the second is 2 seconds, and the third is 2.5 seconds, 3 different settings to adjust the amount of soap you want dispensed.Variable dispense control soap volume by adjust +/- switch to control the liquid volume from 0.5 to 3ml.No dripping or trailing, no waste soap. Compatible with most kinds of liquid.

★ Durable & Waterproof Base：The soap dispenser comes with 3A class leak proof and waterproof technology to prevent soap or water from corroding circuit boards. The new design of the waterproof base bracket with rubber seals helps prevent the battery box from corrosion by immersing it in water and the sensor from operating.

★ What you can get : All of our products come with a worry-free 18 months money back/replacement, We are confident in our Sensor Soap Dispenser, any issue on Sensor Soap Dispenser, and our friendly customer service professionals are always standing by to help,please feel free to contact us via Amazon email system, we are sure and struggle to do all that we can do till you’re satisfied. (Included 4 AAA-size batteries and 1 Cleaning Sponge)

CasaTimo Automatic Soap Dispenser, Touchless Hand-Free, 15.2fl oz/450ml, Countertop/Wall Mounted, for Kitchen Bathroom Office Hospital, Suitable for All Liquids Including Medicine Alcohol 1 new from $54.99

Features 【Hands-free】Automatic operated through motion captured sensor, touch-free to avoid cross infection

【No-leakage and durable】2-YEAR WARRANTY. No-dripping valve and waterproof design, energy-economic 4 batteries stand for 1 year

【Adjustable dispensing】4 level of dispensing from 0.5 ML to 2ML matching multiple purposes for hands-washing, bathing, cleaning

【Suitable for almost all liquids】Large capacity with 15.2 fl oz/450 ml refill tank, suitable for different liquids including medecine alcohol and thick cleaning liquid

【Easy to setup】Wall-mounted or put on flat place as you wish

ibowee Automatic Foaming Soap Dispenser,Hand Sanitizer Liquid Touchless Container for Kitchen,Home,Bathroom,School, Hotel 2 new from $33.99

Features 【Applications】280 ML,Create foam directly.Using auto foaming soap dispenser in public to avoid cross infection,which is suitable for home,kitchen,bathroom,hand sink,school,etc.Also with Non-slip design,more stable,can put on countertop.

【Soap Liquid】Recommendation:A 1:3 soap liquid ratio to water.Can add hand sanitizer, dishwashing liquid,shampoo and other cleaning liquids with water,but can't fill gel.

【Hands-free】Touchless soap dispenser with automatic operated and infrared sensor,create foam in short time,0.2S which avoid cross infection.

【Adjustable】Two Foam Mode:Blue light - Foaming volume is 0.7g each time,suitable for childs and encourage kids to wash hands consciously; For adults,White light - Foaming volume is 1.4g every time.

【100% Guarantee】IPX4 waterproof foam soap dispenser with 100% inspection to guarantee high quality and offer 30 days free return and refund guarantee.

Hanamichi Soap Dispenser, Touchless High Capacity Automatic Soap Dispenser Equipped w/Infrared Motion Sensor Waterproof Base Adjustable Switches Suitable for Bathroom Kitchen Hotel Restaurant 1 new from $39.98

Features ★ Sensor Soap Dispenser - Hanamichi automatic soap dispenser use the latest design free-standing adjustable button, with built-in precise infrared motion and PIR sensor detection technology. The upgraded sensor prolongs the working life of it and is sensitive more so you can get the hands free soap dispenser quickly. Enjoy healthy life.

★ Adjustable Volume - The soap dispenser capacity is 400ml/13.5oz . Variable dispense control soap volume by adjust +/- switch to control the liquid volume from 0.5 to 3ml. No dripping or trailing, no waste soap. Compatible with most kinds of liquid.

★ Waterproof & Easy Use - You don't need to touch the soap dispenser so as to avoiding cross infection effectively. Designed with waterproof base and rubber seals to prevent the battery compartment from getting soaked in water which causes corrosion and the dispenser fail. In addition, there is no screw for the base easy to separate it.

★ High Quality & Durable Material - This soap dispenser is made of ABS + PC and plastic, enhanced motor power offer more stable quantity of produced liquid. The soap dispenser comes with leakproof and waterproof technology to prevent soap or water from corroding circuit boards.

★ Lifetime Warranty - You can enjoy our 12 months warranty for replacement service. Please feel free to contact us if there is any problem with our automatic soap dispenser and we will reply and deal with it within 24 hours. You will receive one automatic soap dispenser. Powered by 4 AAA batteries (Not included).

Automatic Induction Alcohol Sprayer Infrared Induction Alcohol Dispenser Suitable for Home and Office 1 new from $42.99

Features [non-contact hand washing] use infrared automatic induction design to reach out automatically and spray alcohol automatically without pressing. The whole process is free of contact.

[Fast induction / large capacity design] : automatically induct 0.5 seconds to quickly convert alcohol into spray, super large capacity can hold 360ML alcohol, transparent material can clearly see the remaining amount of alcohol, and automatic alcohol washer can be used for up to 50000 times.

[simple installation free operation] no installation or charging is required. Press the button + key to start the machine, and press the button - key for three seconds to shut down. The button + and - can control the liquid output to save alcohol for you. Portable design can be moved at any time.

[multi scene application] Automatic alcohol sprayer is suitable for families, office ,restaurants, schools, hotels, shopping malls, factories and other places .

[Safety ABS material] IPX waterproof grade 4, the raw material is ABS environmental protection and dirt resistant material, safe and corrosion resistant. Note: please do not use in the place with open fire to avoid alcohol and open fire contact explosion

Averest Electric Soap Dispenser, Newest Infrared Automatic Soap Dispenser, Stainless Steel Touchless Auto Hand Soap Dispenser with Waterproof Base for Bathroom Kitchen Hotel Restaurant. 1 new from $36.99

Features Sensor Soap Dispenser - Averest automatic soap dispenser uses the newly designed free-standing adjustable button with built-in precision infrared motion and PIR sensor detection technology. The upgraded sensor extends its life and sensitivity, so you can get a hands-free soap dispenser quickly.

Adjustable capacity - The soap dispenser has a capacity of 280ml / 9.5oz. The adjustable dispensing control soap volume controls the liquid volume from 0.5 to 3 ml by adjusting the +/- switch. No dripping or smearing, no waste soap. Compatible with most liquids.

High quality and durable materials - This soap dispenser is made of 304 fingerprint resistant brushed stainless steel, and the enhanced motor power provides a more stable liquid production. The soap dispenser is equipped with Class 3A leak proof and waterproof technology to prevent soap or water from corroding the board.

Waterproof and easy to use - You can avoid cross infection without touching the soap dispenser. The waterproof base and rubber seal design prevent the battery case from being immersed in water, causing corrosion and dispenser failure. In addition, the base is easy to separate without screws.

Great After-Sales - You can enjoy our 12 month Lifetime to get a replacement service. If you have any problems with our automatic soap dispenser, please feel free to contact us and we will respond and process within 24 hours. You will receive an automatic soap dispenser. Powered by 4 AAA batteries (Not included).

Alcohol Dispenser Infrared Automatic Induction Non-Contact Sprayer Bottles,360ml Soap Dispenser Suitable for Home, Restaurant, School, Hotel 1 new from $42.99

Features Automatic soap dispenser,360ml alcohol volumetric flask, infrared 0.5s automatically sense liquid, no contact and no pressure, the life of the whole machine reaches 50,000 times.

Requires 4 AA alkaline batteries, long standby mode, can be placed and moved at any time to avoid electrical safety issues.the battery is not included in the package.

Press and hold for three seconds ㊉ turn on (green), press and hold for three seconds ㊀ turn off (red); two liquid discharges, ㊉㊀ switch gear, easy to use and carry.

Automatic soap dispenser: Touchless foaming soap dispenser with high foam and low foam modes, it better meets your requirement. Quick installation and safety refill: Remove the soap tank from the bottom to refill. You don't have to worry about the damage by liquid seeping into the dispenser through the button.

The soap dispenser capacity is 360ml/12.2 oz . It not only can be put foam soap directly, but also suitable for various of washing liquids such as shower gel,detergent,shampoo and facial cleanser,which can be mixed with 1 to 4-8 times water.

ASKITO Touchless Foaming Soap Dispenser Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Kitchen Sink Soap Dispenser, Hand Free Soap Dispenser for Bathroom with 2 Levels, 280ml 1 new from $28.99

Features MORE SENSITIVE INDUCTION - Apply the most advanced infrared sensing technology, our automatic soap dispenser has more sensitive induction performance and the wider detection range. Foaming soap dispenser makes your life healthier and more convenient.

ADJUSTABLE FOAM VOLUME - Press the button "+/-" to switch high/low soap mode, which can better meet the needs of kids or adults. Simple style dish soap dispenser is easy to integrate into the kitchen, bathroom, toilet, office, hotel, etc.

IPX4 WATERPROOF - Made of premium ABS material which waterproof grade is IPX4. The top battery compartment is designed to prevent water seepage from affecting other parts. PS: Requires 4 AA Batteries ( NOT included in the package)

SAVE ≧80% SANITIZER - The ratio between dishwashing liquid and water is 1:6. The ratio between hand soap/shampoo/shower gel and water is 1:4. (PS: Shake the tank to EVENLY MIX the diluted liquid, the tank is not allowed to shake with the machine.)

100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - For any problem with our kitchen soap dispenser, please contact us immediately and we will solve your issue with 100% satisfaction. Please rest assured to purchase.

Averest Electric Soap Dispenser, Newest Infrared Automatic Soap Dispenser, Stainless Steel Touchless Auto Soap Dispenser With Waterproof Base For Bathroom Kitchen Hotel Restaurant. 4 AAA batteries 1 new from $36.99

Features Sensor Soap Dispenser - Averest automatic soap dispenser uses the newly designed free-standing adjustable button with built-in precision infrared motion and PIR sensor detection technology. The upgraded sensor extends its life and sensitivity, so you can get a hands-free soap dispenser quickly. The package includes 4 AAA Dry Batteries（Model NO.:LR03)

Adjustable capacity - The soap dispenser has a capacity of 250ml / 8.45oz. The adjustable dispensing control soap volume controls the liquid volume from 0.5 to 3 ml by adjusting the +/- switch. No dripping or smearing, no waste soap. Compatible with most liquids.

Waterproof and easy to use - You can avoid cross infection without touching the soap dispenser. The waterproof base and rubber seal design prevent the battery case from being immersed in water, causing corrosion and dispenser failure. In addition, the base is easy to separate without screws.

High quality and durable materials - This soap dispenser is made of 304 fingerprint resistant stainless steel, and the enhanced motor power provides a more stable liquid production. The soap dispenser is equipped with Class 3A leak proof and waterproof technology to prevent soap or water from corroding the board.

Lifetime Warranty - You can enjoy our 12 month warranty to get a replacement service. If you have any problems with our automatic soap dispenser, please feel free to contact us and we will respond and process within 24 hours. You will receive an automatic soap dispenser. Powered by 4 AAA batteries (included).

1000ML Automatic Touchless Universal Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Soap Dispenser, 35.4-56 Inches Stainless Steel Floor Stand Station Kit Adjustable Mist Spray Machine for Offices Schools Public Area 3 new from $168.68 Check Price on Amazon

Features ★ 【Toughened material】: This station stand is made of heavy duty stainless steel, and with powder coating on the outside, rustproof, anti-corrosion and durable, and the stand is equipped with stainless steel reinforced base, placed on the ground is more stable and will not shake.

★ 【Height adjustable telescopic】: Freestanding telescopic lifting stand with a adjustable height from 35.4 to 56 inches, easy be adjusted to the appropriate height.

★ 【Auto-sensing】: Smart sensing and completely touchless design provides quick sanitizer without touching the machine, safe and always keep healthy.

★ 【High capacity】: With a large capacity of 1000 ml (33 oz), can be used for a long time, works with any kind of liquid/gel sanitizer and any brand.

★ 【Applicable places】: Portable heavy duty stand suitable for high traffic areas, such as lobbies, restaurants, schools, universities and hospitals, is essential for business re-open.

