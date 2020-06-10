10 Best wireless gaming mouse Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best wireless gaming mouse? Experts are here with the list of the best rated wireless gaming mouse available in U.S. for 2020.

You will invest your hard earned money buying this wireless gaming mouse and I don’t want you to regret it. That is why I have spent a lot of time researching, reviewing, and comparing. To finally get to this list!

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: Bluetooth & Wireless Compatible - 16K DPI Optical Sensor - 6 Programmable Buttons - 450 Hr Battery - Classic Black 1 new from $49.99

Features The #1 Best-Selling Gaming Peripherals Manufacturer in the US: Source - The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Keyboards, Mice, PC Headset, PC Microphone, Gaming Designed, Based on dollar sales, Jan. 2017- Mar. 2020 combined.

25% Faster Than Competing Wireless Mice: The all-new, Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology brings together extreme low-latency and interference reduction for true wireless freedom

Dual Mode Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth for efficient power consumption and HyperSpeed Wireless for lag-free gaming

6 Programmable Buttons: Allows for reconfiguration and assignment of complex macro functions through Razer Synapse 3

Up to 450 Hr Battery Life: Lasts 450 hours on Bluetooth, 285 hours on HyperSpeed Wireless

Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse: 16,000 DPI Optical Sensor - Chroma RGB Lighting - 7 Programmable Buttons - Mechanical Switches - Up to 50 Hr Battery Life 8 new from $59.99

Features The #1 Wireless Gaming Mouse in the America under $50: Source - The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Mice, Gaming Designed, Cordless, Based on dollar sales, January 2020 – March 2020 combined

High-Precision 16,000 DPI Optical Sensor: Offers on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment through dedicated DPI buttons (reprogrammable) for gaming

Customizable Chroma RGB Color Profiles: Includes 16.8 million color combinations w/ included preset profiles

Improved, Ergonomic Design: Rubberized side grips reduce fatigue over long use sessions

Ridged, Rubberized Scroll Wheel for Maximum Accuracy: Small, tactile bumps increases grip and helps with more controlled scrolling in high-stakes gaming situations

Logitech G602 Lag-Free Wireless Gaming Mouse – 11 Programmable Buttons, Upto 2500 DPI 32 new from $41.95

Features Upto 250 hours of battery life (Best with Polaroid AA Batteries)

Power saving, high accuracy Delta Zero sensor technology. Try tracking on a different surface

Lag free gaming grade wireless, performance and endurance modes maximize battery life

Long life buttons rated to 20 million clicks, 11 programmable buttons. Dimensions-Mouse-5.5 L x 3.3 W x 1.7 H inches. Receiver-0.7 L x 0.5 W x 0.2 H inches

For Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, and Mac OS X 10.6.8 or higher. For more details go through the "System Requirements" mentioned below

Redragon M801 PC Gaming Mouse LED RGB Backlit MMO 9 Programmable Buttons Mouse with Macro Recording Side Buttons Rapid Fire Button for Windows Computer Gamer (Wireless, Black) 1 new from $49.99

Features PROFESSIONAL GRADE WIRED / WIRELESS GAMING MOUSE; featuring ultra-fast lag free wired or wireless connection. The rechargeable mouse features a battery life up to 35 hours (RGB LED on) up to 70 hours (RGB LED off) on a single charge. Pro Gaming features with 16000 user adjustable DPI and 40G acceleration. The High-Precision Sensor delivers Pinpoint Accuracy and extreme responsiveness during PC Gaming or Computer editing

RGB BACKLIT PROGRAMMABLE PC GAMING MOUSE; with 8 Lighting Effects, 10 Brightness Levels, Breathing Modes, (Backlight can be disabled), 9 user programmable buttons, 2 Side Buttons, Rapid Fire Button, 5 Memory Profiles with Macro Recording

ERGONOMIC GAMER MOUSE; Delivering an extremely comfortable and precise experience for Computer Games such as Fortnite Games, SIMS 4, Fallout 4, World of Warcraft, PUGB, Overwatch, Call of Duty or another First-Person Shooter

MMO GAMING MOUSE FEATURES; The Redragon M801P RGB Mouse features; Set Anti-Skid Scroll Wheel, Durable smooth TEFLON feet pads for ultimate gaming control. 9 programmable buttons. Comes with detachable 6 foot, 3mm strong high-speed braided fiber USB-C cable

PC GAMING MOUSE COMPATIBILITY: Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, or Windows XP, Limited Mac OS support Works well with all major Gaming Computers Brands and Gaming Laptops MSI, Dell, Corsair, Alienware, Razer, Xbox One, Asus and others

Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock: Fastest Gaming Mouse Switch - 20K DPI Optical Sensor - Chroma Lighting - 8 Programmable Buttons - 70 Hr Battery 3 new from $129.99

Features The #1 Best-Selling Gaming Peripherals Manufacturer in the US: Source - The NPD Group, Inc. U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Keyboards, Mice, PC Headset/Pc Microphone, Gaming Designed, based on dollar sales, Jan. 2017- Dec. 2019

25% Quicker Than Competing Wireless Mice: Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology brings together extreme low-latency and interference reduction for true wireless freedom

The Lightest, Zero-Compromise Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse at 74g: The Razer Viper Ultimate includes a 20K DPI optical sensor befitting the most serious gamers without the need for drilled holes

Faster Than Traditional Mechanical Switches: New Razer optical mouse switches uses light beam-based actuation, registering button presses at the speed of light.1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex cable for charging and wired use

Ambidextrous Design: Created for left and right-handed users with accessible, programmable buttons on both sides

VEGCOO C10 Wireless Gaming Mouse Rechargeable Silent Optical Mice 7 Colors LED Lights, 7 Buttons 2400/1600/800DPI (Black) 1 new from $16.99

Features Amazing LED lights: The wireless mouse changes colors randomly to 7 different color schemes, creating amazing feelings for gaming or working. The lights is soft so that it will be not distracting when you are using it. You can turn off the light if you do not need it.

Stable and precise tracking: 2. 4GHz wireless technology offers a stable connection between USB receiver and your computer. Sensitive Optical sensor provides precise and freely movement.

Soundless clicking: both left and right buttons are silent, saving you from the sharp clicking noises. You can enjoy your leisure or working time without bothering other people around you.

Friendly environment Battery: built-in 600mAh Lithium rechargeable battery, It can be repeated charging. It comes with a USB port charging cable, and you can use the mouse even when it is recharging. Never afraid that the mouse will run out of power.

Comfortable feeling: natural curve design, cozy materials and medium size keep your hand in very good condition. And the quick thumb-side buttons, achieving the function of page forward and page backward, allow you look through pages freely.

UtechSmart Venus Pro RGB Wireless MMO Gaming Mouse, 16,000 DPI Optical Sensor, 2.4 GHz Transmission Technology, Ergonomic Design, 16M Chroma RGB Lighting, 16 programmable Buttons, Up to 70 Hours 1 new from $54.99 Check Price on Amazon

Features 【Endurable Battery Lifetime】For extending the battery life of wireless mode, UtechSmart Venus Pro Wireless RGB MMO gaming mouse has special auto sleeping mode and low power consumption mode. Large battery (1000mA) capacity which offers to recharge over 300 times and single 2 hours fully charge. The wireless mode lasts up to 70 hours that satisfy your long-time gaming experience. Moreover, UtechSmart actuation software provides battery specify consumption monitoring for you.

【Customizable Mouse High Precision Optical Sensor】Thousands of customers and professional gamers have tested and verified its function. Venus Pro has an UtechSmart custom PixArt PMW3335 ultra-accurate Optical sensor. Up to 16000 DPI with 5 DPI switchable stages and 1000 Hz polling rate that offers you an incomparable MMO and FPS gaming experience. The huge adjustable DPI range from 100-16000 comes with UtechSmart user-friendly software that can perfectly tweak the performance of mouse accuracy.

【Dual Modes with Ultra-Speed Wireless Technology】UtechSmart VENUS Pro RGB Wireless MMO Gaming Mouse is a new revolution of RGB MMO gaming mouse which provides professional-level performance with 2 4 GHz data transmission technology with Mini signal receiver(Nano) and stable 1. 5m wire transmission. VENUS Pro overcomes the traditional limitation of wireless latency and connectivity which offers stable and fast data transmission with 10-meter reception boundary. You can take this mouse anywhere!

【Ergonomic Design Ensures Your Comfortable】Great as a real mouse stuck in your hand. The UtechSmart Venus Pro Wireless RGB MMO gaming mouse is flawlessly designed to alleviate wrist fatigue while being able to firmly hold the mouse in your hand. The grinding coating on the mouse surface increases the friction between your hand and the mouse. Grinding coating also provides gamer a extra comfortable sweat-resistant and skin-friendly gaming mouse.

【Extensive Fully Programmable Buttons】16 customizable buttons provide complex custom button macro coding for reconfiguration and assignment to improve your gaming skills and performance. The button custom function combines multiple keys into one button that reducing your arsenal of spells (actions) and response time. 12 of 16 thumb grip programmable buttons were designed by different inclination angles to fit for your thumb tip to click.

VicTsing MM057 2.4G Wireless Portable Mobile Mouse Optical Mice with USB Receiver, 5 Adjustable DPI Levels, 6 Buttons for Notebook, PC, Laptop, Computer - Black 1 new from $15.99

Features 【5 ADJUSTABLE CPI & 2 POLLING RATE】800,1200,1600,2000,2400, easily change the cursor sensitivity depending on your activity. 2 polling rate: 125Hz and 250Hz. Comes with a Nano receiver (stored in the back of the mouse). No need any driver, plug and play directly.

【STRONG DURABILITY & LONG WORKING DISTANCE】Passed 5,000,000 times keystroke test to guarantee extra durability. 2.4GHz wireless technology and professional chip (PAW3212) ensure longer working distance, reaching up to 33ft.

【MAXIMUM HAND-FEELING】 Contoured shape, sweat-resistant and skin-friendly finish are for maximum comfort and support. The thoughtful ring and little finger rest provide extra comfort. The sturdy scroll wheel with rubber makes sure that your hand will not slip when scrolling.

【EXTREMELY LOW POWER CONSUMPTIO】 This computer mouse will be in sleep mode in 8 minutes of inactivity. Press any button to wake it up. Note: powered by 1*AA battery (not included).

【WIDE COMPATIBILITY】Well compatible with Windows7/8/10/XP, Vista7/8 and Linux etc. Fits for desktop, laptop, PC, Macbook and other devices. This wireless gaming mouse enjoys 45 days money-back and 12-month worry-free warranty.Notice,the side buttons are not available for Mac OS,but the other function can be used normally.

PICTEK Rechargeable Wireless Gaming Mouse, RGB Gaming Mouse, [10000DPI] [PMW3325] [1000HZ Polling Rate], Ergonomic Mouse, 8 Programmable Buttons, Fire Button, Type C Wired Mouse for Windows PC Gamer 1 new from $37.99

Features ✱Customized RGB Backlit for Immersive Games✱- For RGB lighting lovers, there are 3 lighting zones- the logo/rear/scroll wheel. You can switch different lighting modes as colorful streaming neon/ single-color steady by shortly pressing light-switch button. Freely customize lighting effects as brightness speed and RGB value to match your various games.

✱Wireless & Wired & Type-C Rechargeable Mouse✱- PICTEK gaming mouse can work as wired mouse or wireless mouse. Built-in 900mAh rechargeable battery is capable of up to 36h（lights ON）-48 hours（lights OFF） of continuous usage. You can charge wireless mouse while playing with included 5.2 feet type-C charging cable. No more worry about running out of battery during gaming.

✱Professional & Accurate Gaming Mouse✱-PICTEK programmable gaming mice, is designed with 5 adjustable DPI levels 1200/2400/3500/5000/7000/10000 DPI to meet all your requirements. 20G acceleration and high-precision Pixart PMW3325 Sensor provides you a greater edge over your competition. 1000HZ polling rate enables the game delay as low as 1ms making it best choice of wireless mouse.to 10000 DPI 5 adjustable DPI levels 1200/2400/3500/5000/7000/10000 DPI to meet all your requirements 20G acceleration and high-precision Pixart PMW3325 Sensor giving you a grater edge over your competition 1000HZ polling rate enables the game delay as low as 1ms making it your best choice for wireless mouse

✱ALL Programmable & Fire Button✱- PICTEK PC mouse can customize 8 buttons/ Polling rate / Lighting modes/ DPI adjustment via the programming software with included CD. The rapid fire button provides you the edge during intensive FPS battles Great value FPS gaming mouse also excellent for MOBA/ RTS/ MMO games (Driver Disk included)

✱Ergonomic Design ✱- Mimicking the natural hand position of right hand when gaming PICTEK ergonomic mouse with thumb rest fits your right hand comfortably. Smooth rubberized scroll wheel and sweat-resistant matte finish offer you effortless and secure grip. This mouse is perfectly compatible with Windows 7/8/10/XP/Vista/Mac OS (Note Side buttons and programming software are not available in Mac OS systems)

CORSAIR HARPOON RGB WIRELESS - Wireless Rechargeable Gaming Mouse with SLIPSTREAM Technology - 10,000 DPI Optical Sensor 13 new from $42.95 Check Price on Amazon

Features Game in the Fast Lane: Play with hyper fast, sub 1ms Slipstream Corsair Wireless Technology, or connect with low latency Bluetooth or USB wired

Weighs Just 99g: Lightweight construction, so you can play longer without fatigue

Simple Setup Gets You Playing Faster: Just connect the wireless adapter to a USB port and switch the mouse on

Contoured Shape and Rubber Side Grips: For long term comfort and a confident grip

Up to 60 hours of Battery Life: Play uninterrupted with battery life that lasts for days, or plug in for wired mode to keep playing while charging

