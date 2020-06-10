World

44,000 people tested in Japan for Kovid-19 antibodies, says Softbank

by Adam D. Crook
To deal with another Possible The wave of cases, “various tests are needed to ensure the safety of our employees and society, so that we can figure out an exit strategy as soon as possible,” SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Sun said at a live streaming event on Tuesday. He warned that the vaccine for the virus would not be produced in bulk until “the middle of next year.”

SoftBank (SFTBY) Of the 44,066 people tested for Kovid-19 antibodies, 191 were positive. Of the SoftBank staff, only 0.04% of employees at SoftBank’s mobile carrier retail stores tested positive, a number Son said. The rate of positive testing among workers at the Japanese firm’s office and call center is slightly higher, though not greater: About 0.2% and 0.4%.
The son said he decided to do the antibody tests safely, extensively and quickly. But some experts Be warned that there are still many unknowns About the accuracy of available antibody tests and the nature of the virus.

Dozens of such tests are currently being used or developed in the United States, For example, But some are very accurate. This means they fail to detect the active virus, thereby providing a false sense of security.

In China, A study The number of false negatives delivered in diagnostic tests was found to be approximately 40%.
Other experts warned that relying on antibody tests could create new problems, including workplace discrimination, or that people were deliberately trying to get infected, so they could quickly return to their jobs. One doctor told CNN that the next concern was “Playing Russian roulette. “
Still, other Japanese companies said they would offer antibody testing when it reopened. Gym Operator Rezap said it will offer 6,500 free tests to employees, trainers and gym members. And Suntory (STBFY) CEO Takeshi Ninami told CNN that more antibody testing is needed to reassure people that reopening the business is safe.
The son, meanwhile, has been worried for months about the coronavirus pandemic. The Japanese billionaire ended years of silence on Twitter in early March With one post “It’s been a while since I tweeted. I’m concerned about the new coronavirus situation.”
SoftBank has paid twice as much for Vision Fund Boss as the company recorded a record loss

By then, the pandemic was already wreaking havoc on the son’s business. The fallout and worldwide lockdown restrictions have been catastrophic for many startups he has supported through his $ 100 billion Vision Fund. The fund suffered nearly $ 18 billion in operating losses for the fiscal year ended March, pulling Softbank to its worst annual loss so far.

As the country went into lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease, the pandemic also hit the Japanese economy. Government of Japan Made the stimulus package It is worth 234 trillion yen (2 2.2 trillion) – equivalent to nearly 40% of the annual output of the world’s third largest economy.

