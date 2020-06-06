6 companies filed for bankruptcy in May

Retailers are already struggling and now they endure Severity of coronavirus effect. But a major gym brand and a large car rental company also recently filed for bankruptcy.
However, many other brands that filed for bankruptcy with no intention of staying in business did not survive. Here are some US-based companies that filed in May:
Filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection can help you “stay strong and ready to grow.”
The 55-year-old firm expects to exit bankruptcy by August and said it is “definitely not going anywhere.” Gold shuttered 30 locations in April, but no longer wanted to close the gyms permanently.
Hertz
The company has been in business since 1918, when it set up shop with a dozen Ford Model Ts. Hertz survived the Great Depression, World War II completely shut down US auto production, and many oil price shocks.
By declaring bankruptcy, the rental car company said it could emerge financially healthy as it plans to stay in business while restructuring its debt.
“The impact of the Kovid-19 on travel demand is sudden and dramatic, causing a sudden decline in the company’s revenues and future bookings,” the company said in a statement. It needs action today. “
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, it paid a total of 2 16.2 million to 340 executives on May 19 as part of a plan to keep them in place as the company tries to reorganize.
JCPenney
Coronavirus may be the final blow to the 118-year-old department store Stalwart Jcipenny. It has already been struggling to disrupt a decade of bad decisions, executive instability and market trends.
“Until this pandemic comes, we have made significant progress in rebuilding our company,” CEO Jill Soltou said in a statement, adding that the company’s efforts “have already begun to pay off.”
J.Crew Group
The company, which includes the Preppy J.Crew and Madewell brands, hopes to stay in business and emerge from bankruptcy. And the fast-growing denim brand that is destined for the IPO is part of the Madwell business.
The J. Crew Group has been heavily indebted since its acquisition in 2011 of private equity firms TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners in a $ 3 billion deal.
It grew rapidly in the nine years after the transaction, which nearly doubled the number of stores. But it has accumulated too many debts. It had $ 50 million of long-term debt on its books in 2010 before the deal was announced – and by February of this year, that number had risen to $ 1.7 billion.
The company operates nearly 500 stores, including JCrew’s factory outlets.
Nieman Marcus
The company’s history dates back to its first store in Dallas 113 years ago, which is still its home base. The company also operates Bergdorf Goodman and the Last Call chain.
In 2013, the Ares Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board paid $ 6 billion in leveraged buyouts and closed most of its operations when it took the company private.
“The biggest problem with Neiman is that [private equity companies] Retail consultant and former Niemann executive Steve Dennis has previously told CNN Business.
Tuesday morning
CEO Steve Becker said the business was booming before the pandemic. But the resulting temporary store closures and employee fur “have had serious consequences on our business.”
“The complete discontinuation of store operations for two months has put the company in a financial position that can only be effectively addressed through Chapter 11 reorganization,” he said in a statement.
The Dallas-based chain, which filed on May 27, says it will permanently close about 230 of its 700 U.S. stores.
– CNN Business’ Chris Isidore and Nathaniel Meyerson contributed to this report.
