6 companies filed for bankruptcy in May

Retailers are already struggling and now they endure Severity of coronavirus effect. But a major gym brand and a large car rental company also recently filed for bankruptcy.

Bankruptcy filing does not necessarily mean that a company goes out of business. Many people use bankruptcy to eliminate debt and other liabilities in the hope of staying thin and strong while closing off profitable operations. These companies have made record profits, including many automakersAnd many airlines in the country.

However, many other brands that filed for bankruptcy with no intention of staying in business did not survive. Here are some US-based companies that filed in May:

Filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection can help you “stay strong and ready to grow.”

The 55-year-old firm expects to exit bankruptcy by August and said it is “definitely not going anywhere.” Gold shuttered 30 locations in April, but no longer wanted to close the gyms permanently.

Hertz

Hertz HTZ Car rental giantFiling for Bankruptcy on May 22nd. The company leases cars under the dollar, savings and firefly brands.

The company has been in business since 1918, when it set up shop with a dozen Ford Model Ts. Hertz survived the Great Depression, World War II completely shut down US auto production, and many oil price shocks.

By declaring bankruptcy, the rental car company said it could emerge financially healthy as it plans to stay in business while restructuring its debt.

“The impact of the Kovid-19 on travel demand is sudden and dramatic, causing a sudden decline in the company’s revenues and future bookings,” the company said in a statement. It needs action today. “

Hertz criticized Paying millions of dollars in bonuses A month after it began firing on its officers – and tens of thousands of employees – before it went bankrupt.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, it paid a total of 2 16.2 million to 340 executives on May 19 as part of a plan to keep them in place as the company tries to reorganize.

JCPenney

Coronavirus may be the final blow to the 118-year-old department store Stalwart Jcipenny. It has already been struggling to disrupt a decade of bad decisions, executive instability and market trends.

JCPenney JCP Filed for bankruptcy On May 15, the company struck a deal with many of its creditors, which allows it to try a turnaround plan to stay in business.

But it will be closed 30% of its 846 U.S. stores, or around 200. The company did not say how many of its 85,000 employees will lose their jobs as a result of the permanent store closure.

“Until this pandemic comes, we have made significant progress in rebuilding our company,” CEO Jill Soltou said in a statement, adding that the company’s efforts “have already begun to pay off.”

But Jicipenny’s problems go far behind the pandemic, and the company is hit Decades of bad decisions . Its most profitable year was 2010, and its net losses have since been 4.5 billion.

Walmart WMT Target tgt Costco Price The entire department store sector is losing out as more and more customers are shopping online. Big-box discounters are preferredAndIt has proven to be competitive for shoppers by selecting lower prices and items that cannot be found in department stores such as grocery.

J.Crew Group

This is the difference no one wants: J. Became the Crew Group First national US retailer To file for bankruptcy protection as the coronavirus forced the closure of pandemic shops. It filed on May 4.

The company, which includes the Preppy J.Crew and Madewell brands, hopes to stay in business and emerge from bankruptcy. And the fast-growing denim brand that is destined for the IPO is part of the Madwell business.

The J. Crew Group has been heavily indebted since its acquisition in 2011 of private equity firms TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners in a $ 3 billion deal.

It grew rapidly in the nine years after the transaction, which nearly doubled the number of stores. But it has accumulated too many debts. It had $ 50 million of long-term debt on its books in 2010 before the deal was announced – and by February of this year, that number had risen to $ 1.7 billion.

The company operates nearly 500 stores, including JCrew’s factory outlets.

Nieman Marcus

Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus, it is Filed for bankruptcy on May 7th , A restructuring agreement with lenders that allows “to significantly reduce debt and keep the company in long-term growth.”

The company’s history dates back to its first store in Dallas 113 years ago, which is still its home base. The company also operates Bergdorf Goodman and the Last Call chain.

The company's history dates back to its first store in Dallas 113 years ago, which is still its home base. The company also operates Bergdorf Goodman and the Last Call chain.

As of last year, there were 69 stores across three brands. In March, just days before the epidemic triggered mass store closures, the company announced plans to close "The vast majority" of its 22 Lost Call Outlet stores.

In 2013, the Ares Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board paid $ 6 billion in leveraged buyouts and closed most of its operations when it took the company private.

“The biggest problem with Neiman is that [private equity companies] Retail consultant and former Niemann executive Steve Dennis has previously told CNN Business.

Tuesday morning

Tuesday morning Mars Discount Home Goods RetailerOne of the causes of the virus is the prolonged store closures “An insurmountable financial barrier.”

CEO Steve Becker said the business was booming before the pandemic. But the resulting temporary store closures and employee fur “have had serious consequences on our business.”

“The complete discontinuation of store operations for two months has put the company in a financial position that can only be effectively addressed through Chapter 11 reorganization,” he said in a statement.

The Dallas-based chain, which filed on May 27, says it will permanently close about 230 of its 700 U.S. stores.

– CNN Business’ Chris Isidore and Nathaniel Meyerson contributed to this report.