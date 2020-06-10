A Minneapolis police superintendent pulled out of talks with the union

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Ararando said the department needed to break away from contract negotiations with the city’s police union, saying the department needed “transformational” reform and more authority to deal with rogue police in the wake of George Floyd’s police custody death.

Arradondo said the move was necessary to begin regaining community confidence, which he accepted would be a “huge lift”, he said at a press conference Wednesday.

“This work needs to be transformational, but I have to do it right,” he said WHEC-TV reported. “We have a police department where our communities are legitimate, trustworthy and work with their best interests at heart.”

The chief said he wanted an outside analytics firm to come in and handle “real-time data” to track the officers’ performance and increase the department’s accountability and transparency, and that the current police contract would be handcuffed when dealing with disciplinary actions.

“If there are obstacles in the way of union contracts, I would definitely go in front of community members and explain why an employee I believe should not wear this badge is explaining why he is working back in the community, which is very problematic for me,” he said. “It also destroys trust.”

Floyd’s death on May 25 led to protests around the world and violent clashes between Minneapolis police and demonstrators when former policeman Derek Chauvin was pinned down, including the burning of the police precinct on May 28.

Chauvin and three other officers were arrested at the scene of the incident and charged with murder.

Aradondo on Wednesday called for the police to dismantle the Third Precinct Stationhouse – a move that has come under sharp criticism from President Donald Trump.

“It’s something we haven’t seen. I’ve never seen that in my 30-plus years with this company,” the chief said.

“I have men and women in that building. They are, in a practical sense, surrounded, and if people enter – and they transcend,” he said. “There are only two ways to end the scenario, and none of them are good.”

“I don’t want to see community members seriously hurt or worse, and I definitely want to see teh men and women who are injured or worse in this uniform,” he said. “I call for our crews to get the transport vehicles there and get our folks out of there as fast as they can.”