A protester in Seattle’s CHAZ demanded that the whites pay for it

A protester in a police-free district set up by demonstrators in Seattle demanded that white demonstrators fork over $ 10 to their blacks.

A video uploaded on Twitter on Saturday shows a man inside the city’s Capital Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ. Protesters were asked to donate cash.

“I want you to find out by the time you leave this autonomous zone … I want to pay $ 10 to an African American person out of this autonomous zone,” the unidentified protester said to dozens of people near the city’s East Precinct. Police left last week after a two-week confrontation following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

“If it’s hard to give you $ 10, you have to wonder if you really got down in this fight, did you really get down with the movement,” he said. “If this is a challenge for you, I’m not sure you’re in the right place.”

Demand was met with cheers and applause from the crowd gathered around the baseball field.

Hundreds of people have seized the blocked area, where police have been deported from their hometowns for at least five days to hear and display speeches.

“Whites … I see you. I see every one of you and I remember your faces,” the speaker said.