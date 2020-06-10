About 25 thousand cases of Covid-19 were reported in the United States on Tuesday

A woman demonstrates the use of plastic film for consumers to test sofas at Heel’s flagship store, which reopened in central London on June 8. Tolga Aquaman / AFP / Getty Images

Don’t go cold turkey – at least not when relaxing lockdown limits.

The message of a new study that uses mathematical modeling to show that governments do not stop lockdown actions at once after infection rates slow down, unless they want to risk a spike Coronavirus cases That threatens to overwhelm their health care system.

“Decision makers – pay attention to math: getting out of lockdowns requires a gradual and step-by-step approach to controlling the infection,” says Michael Bonsall of the Mathematical Ecology Research Group at Oxford University, who led the study group.

“Without this care, you risk putting on health systems with more epidemic waves,” Bonsall told CNN.

Lockdown restrictions, or “anti-epidemic strategies” vary from country to country and state, but include travel bans, school closures, stay-at-home / work orders, detention and segregation. They can reduce the rate of infection, spreading infections longer Flattening the curve.

Thanks to the lockdown measures, 60 million coronavirus infections have been prevented in the United States, and 285 million in China, Special study Recently published in the journal Nature.

Lockdowns have huge emotional costs and have weakened economies around the world, including the official fall of the United States into recession.

