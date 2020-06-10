Adidas says at least 30% of new US locations will be replaced by black or Latinx people

“The events of the past two weeks have reflected on what we can do to counter the cultural and systemic forces that perpetuate racism,” Adidas CEO Caspar Rorsted said in a statement Tuesday.

“We had to look at ourselves as individuals and as our organization and reflect on the systems that negatively and silenced black people and communities,” he said. “Although we talk about the importance of inclusion, we must do more to create an environment where all of our employees feel safe, heard and have an equal opportunity to advance their careers.”

Above the 30% new recruitment minimum, Adidas plans to announce an additional “aimed at increasing the representation of Black and Latinx people in our workforce in North America.” Adidas declined to say how many black employees are in the workforce currently in the US or North America.

Adidas will donate $ 20 million over the next four years to three programs that support black communities: the adidas Legacy, the company’s grassroots basketball platform for the underprivileged; Adidas School for Experiential Education in Design, which helps people create careers in footwear design; And honoring Black Excellence, which the company describes as “respecting and supporting the black community through sport.”

Adidas said it plans to finance 50 scholarships a year for black employees at “partner” universities, but did not provide further details.

“We recognize the enormous contribution the black community has made to our success and to the success of others,” the company said. “We promise to improve our company culture to ensure equity, diversity and opportunity. We understand that the fight against racism is a constant and active struggle.

Nike NKE Adidas’ commitment follows the announcement of its competitor,, Said it would donate $ 40 million over four years to “organizations that place social justice, education and racial inequality in their work,” as well as the $ 100 million previously announced in 10 years to similar groups. It does not name specific organizations.

