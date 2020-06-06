After reviewing the video, prosecutors charge the police inspector instead of the protestor

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Friday that Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, possessing a criminal instrument and recklessly endangering another person.
Prosecutors say Bologna was captured in a cell phone video that struck a Temple University student in the back of the head while attending a mass demonstration on Monday.
The undisclosed student suffered “serious bodily injury, including a major head injury that required hospitalization at the time of his arrest, with about 10 staples and about 10 stitches,” according to Krasner’s office.
Philadelphia police arrested a student protester and detained him for more than 24 hours and sent him to the district attorney for prosecution. After prosecutors reviewed the video and other evidence, Krasner refused to sue the student and instead charged Inspector Bologna.
“We are trying to be fair, accountability must be equal,” said Krasner, “and this moment demands a swift and equitable response to violent and criminal acts based on facts and evidence.”
“Right now, I’m running operations from the office,” he told the station in a phone call Friday.
The police union said they were “disgusted” to learn of the allegations. Bologna, who has been a police officer for more than 30 years, is “engaged in a volatile and confusing situation with only a few milliseconds to make a decision,” the union said.
“These allegations clearly illustrate Krasner’s anti-police agenda in Philadelphia,” the statement said.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Daniel LaTala said Friday that an internal investigation into the matter has already begun and that the district attorney’s prosecution is continuing, although the information that led to Krasner’s decision to prosecute Bologna is not confidential.
“As a department, we do not condone any criminal acts committed by any person, and it is my heartfelt hope that the District Attorney will hold all people equally accountable,” LaTla said.
