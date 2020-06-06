After reviewing the video, prosecutors charge the police inspector instead of the protestor

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Friday that Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, possessing a criminal instrument and recklessly endangering another person.

Prosecutors say Bologna was captured in a cell phone video that struck a Temple University student in the back of the head while attending a mass demonstration on Monday.

The undisclosed student suffered “serious bodily injury, including a major head injury that required hospitalization at the time of his arrest, with about 10 staples and about 10 stitches,” according to Krasner’s office.

Philadelphia police arrested a student protester and detained him for more than 24 hours and sent him to the district attorney for prosecution. After prosecutors reviewed the video and other evidence, Krasner refused to sue the student and instead charged Inspector Bologna.