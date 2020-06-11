After supporting China in Hong Kong, HSBC is taking heat from all sides

“When companies make political statements, they have to accept the corporate responsibilities that follow,” Cumming said.
Even before Wang’s photo was published, HSBC had a difficult time. Former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying has previously demanded that HSBC express its support for its silence on bank law.
Pompeo also found that HSBC was still experiencing a good reception in China.
“HSBC seems to have received little respect in Beijing, and it continues to use bank business in China as a political leverage,” he said in his statement, referring to HSBC’s “browbeating” as a “cautionary tale”. “
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday that “everyone has the right to make independent decisions based on merit.”
Asked about Pompeii’s statement, Hua Chunying said, “For some people in the US, perhaps the world is only in two communities – either they are with the US and they have to attack China, or they are forced by China.” “These views are narrow-minded and ridiculous.”
These attacks are a major headache for HSBC, which began its business as a Hong Kong and Shanghai banking corporation 150 years ago with the aim of financing trade between Asia and Europe. The bank still has a major business presence in the region: Last year, its Hong Kong and China divisions raised enough money in the United Kingdom to wipe out losses and keep the company profitable.
HSBC declined to comment. Bank Hong Kong-listed stock closed at 1.5% on Wednesday.
As a British business, the bank is at risk of collateral damage between the United Kingdom and China, said Willie Lam, an adjunct professor at the Center of China Studies at the University of Hong Kong.
“It is not surprising that the Chinese are settling into HSBC … as a target,” Lam said.
According to Lam, Washington is “trying to build a coalition” of allies against Beijing. Pompeii’s decision to call HSBC reflects “escalating tensions” between the US and China, he said.
– This report was contributed by Eoin McSweeney, Isaac Yee and Jennifer Hansler.
