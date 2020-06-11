World

After supporting China in Hong Kong, HSBC is taking heat from all sides

by Adam D. Crook
In a blistering statement Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was convicted HSBC (HBCYF) For the sake of upholding the law, “corporate koutos” do not get bank credit in Beijing. Critics fear that Hong Kong’s promised autonomy law will dwindle when the former British colony was returned to China 20 years ago.
Pompeo is the latest politician piled on HSBC after the company posted a photo on social media last week of Asia Pacific CEO Peter Wong signing a petition in support of the law. British lawmakers include Tom Tugende, chairman of the UK Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee HSBC questioned the decision.
Bank investors are also starting to gain weight. David Cumming, chief investment officer for equities at HSBC’s shareholder, Aviva Investors, said in a statement Wednesday that HSBC and a fellow UK lender were “uncomfortable” with the decisions. Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Supporting the law without knowing how it works in practice.

“When companies make political statements, they have to accept the corporate responsibilities that follow,” Cumming said.

Even before Wang’s photo was published, HSBC had a difficult time. Former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying has previously demanded that HSBC express its support for its silence on bank law.

Now that the bank has taken a stance, it still does not seem to be winning over Beijing. China’s government-tabloid Global Times The bank on Tuesday accused the government of having “a long-standing ambiguity over Hong Kong’s national security law” and pointed to a long-standing allegation in China that HSBC had helped the United States to build a case against Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.
Meng is there Under house arrest Awaiting a decision on whether to extradite her to the US to face bank fraud and financial sanctions evasion in Iran. US officials have claimed that China’s tech giant had misrepresented HSBC as part of the scheme – a claim Huawei has denied. HSBC told Reuters last year that the authorities had been informed “In line with official demand. “
HSBC “now has to deal with an escalating chaos, where it is not safe from retaliation,” Global Times reported, Citing “some observers.”

Pompeo also found that HSBC was still experiencing a good reception in China.

“HSBC seems to have received little respect in Beijing, and it continues to use bank business in China as a political leverage,” he said in his statement, referring to HSBC’s “browbeating” as a “cautionary tale”. “

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday that “everyone has the right to make independent decisions based on merit.”

Asked about Pompeii’s statement, Hua Chunying said, “For some people in the US, perhaps the world is only in two communities – either they are with the US and they have to attack China, or they are forced by China.” “These views are narrow-minded and ridiculous.”

These attacks are a major headache for HSBC, which began its business as a Hong Kong and Shanghai banking corporation 150 years ago with the aim of financing trade between Asia and Europe. The bank still has a major business presence in the region: Last year, its Hong Kong and China divisions raised enough money in the United Kingdom to wipe out losses and keep the company profitable.

HSBC declined to comment. Bank Hong Kong-listed stock closed at 1.5% on Wednesday.

HSBC's last pedestrian walk in Hong Kong in 2017.

As a British business, the bank is at risk of collateral damage between the United Kingdom and China, said Willie Lam, an adjunct professor at the Center of China Studies at the University of Hong Kong.

Huawei, for example, The UK is trying to convince the government It is credible for helping to build the nation’s 5G network. Lam said that if British regulators rejected Huawei’s progress, China could retaliate by punishing HSBC. There have long been rumors that the bank is also on the list “Unreliable” foreign companies China could blacklist.

“It is not surprising that the Chinese are settling into HSBC … as a target,” Lam said.

According to Lam, Washington is “trying to build a coalition” of allies against Beijing. Pompeii’s decision to call HSBC reflects “escalating tensions” between the US and China, he said.

In some ways, Lam said, the plight of HSBC now resembles a political storm that engulfed Hong Kong’s major airline Cathay Pacific (CPCAY). Some of its staff Participated in widespread anti-government protests In the city last year, anger over Beijing. And the airlines though Chinese authorities have taken steps to surrender, Its two bosses eventually resigned.

– This report was contributed by Eoin McSweeney, Isaac Yee and Jennifer Hansler.

