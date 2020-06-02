After the court ruling, Carol Baskin took control of Joe Exotic’s former zoo

Carol Baskin has announced her victory over the Nemesis Joe Exotic following a court ruling, which will soon allow her to take over the Oklahoma Zoo, a wildly large cat fan.

A federal judge, G.W. Of Baskin of Big Cat Rescue was granted control. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynwood, Oklahoma fraudulently transferred the property to Joe Exotic’s mother, Shirley Schreibvogel, to avoid paying her previous $ 1 million trademark judgment.

Joe Exotic – whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage – became famous for Netflix documentaries “Tiger King” earlier this year. He was convicted last year of attempting to kill Baskin by employing Hitmen, and is currently serving a 22-year sentence.

According to Court House News, Schreibovgel admitted in 2015 that “the zoo land was fraudulently transferred by Joe Maldonado in 2011 to prevent his creditors.”

The park is currently under the control of Jeff Lowe, who has 120 days to evacuate the premises and remove all animals on the property. The outlet reported.

It was recently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was reopened last month for large crowds that flocked to the site after the “Tiger King” blockade became sensational.

Soon after, the PETA founder regained weight and vowed to close for good after reopening the park.